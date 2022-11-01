One Dead in Pasco County Home Invasion

The search continues for a man who broke into a home in New Port Richey early this morning, and shot and killed a woman who was asleep with two children. Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco says the initial investigation shows that this was *not* a random act. "It looks like the suspect knew exactly what he was doing, knew exactly where he was going, and knew exactly who his target was."

The victim later died at a hospital. The children were not harmed. Suspect is described as a man with a heavy build, around 5-10, wearing dark clothing and a black skull-type mask.

Photo: Getty Images