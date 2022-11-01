ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

One Dead in Pasco County Home Invasion

By Read Shepherd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lxEqs_0iuRtm8D00

The search continues for a man who broke into a home in New Port Richey early this morning, and shot and killed a woman who was asleep with two children. Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco says the initial investigation shows that this was *not* a random act. "It looks like the suspect knew exactly what he was doing, knew exactly where he was going, and knew exactly who his target was."

The victim later died at a hospital. The children were not harmed. Suspect is described as a man with a heavy build, around 5-10, wearing dark clothing and a black skull-type mask.

Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 5

Madeline Robles
4d ago

it's such a tragedy to hear that someone had done something like that in the present of 2 children my deepest condolence to the family and God help those children and I hope and pray that they find the person that did this so cruel😥🙏

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox13news.com

One person found dead following Riverview mobile home fire

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Hillsborough County firefighters say one person was found dead, and a dog is missing following a mobile home fire in Riverview. The fire started after 3 a.m. in the Pleasant Living Mobile Home Community, located off U.S. Highway 301. There were no internal hydrants within the community,...
RIVERVIEW, FL
tampabeacon.com

Suspect held in dog's killing

Tampa police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting two dogs, killing one, during an attempted armed robbery on Oct. 28. Jayden Makell Harris, 17, was arrested Nov. 3 on multiple felony charges. On October 28, just before 7 p.m. an adult male walking his two dachshunds was approached from...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

'Cold-hearted': Tampa police arrest suspect accused of shooting, killing victim's dog during robbery

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa police have arrested a suspect who they say shot and killed a victim's dog during an attempted armed robbery last week. Police Chief Mary O'Connor announced during a Thursday afternoon press conference that officers had arrested 17-year-old Jayden Harris in the shooting, which happened in the 2600 block of W. Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. last Friday.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

2021 murder attributed to Latin Kings

Five men are facing murder charges in connection with the 2021 killing of a man who was allegedly attempting to resign from the Latin Kings street gang. All of the accused men are alleged members of that gang. The Latin Kings gang was founded in Chicago, in the mid 20th...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy