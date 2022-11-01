Read full article on original website
SFGate
How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha
BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — The first man arrived at 7:27 a.m. Russian soldiers covered his head and marched him up the driveway toward a nondescript office building. Two minutes later, a pleading, gagged voice pierced the morning stillness. Then the merciless reply: “TALK!!! TALK f--ing mother-f--er!!!”. It was...
Cop27 negotiations are a ‘formula for failure’, UK’s former climate envoy warns
Negotiations at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt are a “formula for failure”, the government’s former special envoy on climate change has warned as the critical event begins.The conference, which starts on Sunday, comes as the climate emergency escalates with droughts, wildfires and floods devastating communities around the world.This Sharm el-Sheikh summit has been dubbed the “implementation Cop” as it aims to make progress on transforming pledges into action, as well as strengthening commitments to tackle the crisis.But Sir David King, head of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group and a former lead climate negotiator for Britain, warned that...
Japan PM pledges to boost military capacity
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Sunday to beef up Japan's naval and military capacity, warning that nations must prepare to face aggressors. "The enhancement (of Japan's naval capacity) cannot wait, including construction of new naval ships, bolstering our missile defence capacity and improvement of the work conditions and compensations for our (military) personnel," he said.
Pope wraps up Bahrain trip with visit to Gulf's oldest church
MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis wound up his trip to Bahrain on Sunday by visiting the oldest Catholic church in the Gulf, telling bishops, priests and nuns to remain united as they ministered to the faithful in the majority Muslim area.
Capitalism, democracy and the midterms are themes of the October letter of the month | Letters
Do you like capitalism? Then you need real democracy. Russia claims to be a democracy. They even hold elections to prove it. But we all know that’s fake. The winners are predetermined. As a result, Russia does not have capitalism. Only real democracies are able to have a capitalist economy. Go ahead, name one country with a real capitalist economy that isn’t a real democracy. You can’t, because none exist. This is important because if you vote for election deniers, you are voting to eliminate capitalism. If election deniers are put in charge, our political system will become like Russia’s and so will our economy. Vote for the party of your choice. Just don’t vote for election deniers if you like capitalism.
Only the Strong review: Tom Cotton as hawk … too chicken to take on Trump?
Together, Tom Cotton and Mitch McConnell worked to undermine Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election. On 6 January 2021, both Republican senators refused to take the path paved by their colleagues Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley and object to results in key states. Cotton, from Arkansas, branded those who stormed the Capitol “insurrectionists” – a label he had used before, for those who rioted in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd.
Climate change must be taken as seriously as Covid, Cop27 chief warns
The climate crisis will only be taken seriously when countries realise it is an existential threat like Covid, Cop27 host’s chief negotiator warns.As international delegations arrive in Egypt from across the world, ambassador Mohamed Nasr said the climate crisis would not wait for humanity to solve its other problems, pointing to deaths in Pakistan caused by climate-fuelled extreme flooding.The Cop27 climate summit will open its doors in Sharm el-Sheikh on Sunday in a bid to make tangible progress on a host of issues from reducing greenhouse gas emissions, to helping developing countries adapt to a warming planet.Mr Nasr said...
