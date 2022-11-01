ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Report: Wings Hire Sparks Asst. Latricia Trammell as Coach

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

She’ll become the franchise’s fifth coach in the last six years.

The Wings are planning to hire Sparks assistant Latricia Trammell as the organization’s next head coach, as first reported by Howard Megdal of The Next Hoops .

Megdal reports that Trammell is expected to sign a three-year deal with Dallas, becoming the franchise’s fifth coach in sixth years. She previously spent time at the college level, as the coach at Oklahoma City University and Western State, before taking on assistant jobs with the San Antonio Stars and most recently, the Sparks.

Trammell will succeed Vickie Johnson, who the Wings decided to part ways with earlier this offseason even after the franchise made the playoffs for the second year in a row. However, Johnson’s relationship with many players in the locker room had soured during her two seasons with the team, prompting Dallas to move on after the 2022 campaign.

Johnson finished her time with the franchise with a 32–36 record.

Trammell will inherit a Wings team laden with young talent, led by two-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale. The rest of the young core contains players such as Allisha Gray, Veronica Burton, Satou Sabally, Awak Kuier and Marina Mabrey, all of whom are poised to provide significant contributions next season.

Sports Illustrated

