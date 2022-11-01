ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportscasting

Dustin Johnson Earned Nearly Half of His Career PGA Tour Winnings in 1 Season With LIV Golf

By Jack Dougherty
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 5 days ago

Dustin Johnson may eventually regret his decision to join LIV Golf . The rival golf tour still hasn’t been approved to offer Official World Golf Ranking points, so players like Johnson might struggle to qualify for major championships in the near future. And good luck convincing the PGA Tour to invite you back if the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund gets tired of hemorrhaging millions of dollars and stops funding LIV.

So, yeah, there may be a day when Johnson comes to regret his decision to ditch the PGA Tour, but that day is not today.

Over the weekend, DJ led the 4Aces to a win in the LIV Golf team championship at Trump National Doral to add another $4 million to his bank account. With the win, he eclipsed $35 million in earnings in just eight events of LIV Golf’s inaugural season. That’s the most money he’s ever made in a single season as a professional golfer, and it isn’t even close.

Dustin Johnson earned $35 million in LIV Golf’s inaugural season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gLq5F_0iuRte4P00
Dustin Johnson celebrates with the individual champions trophy after winning the team championship at the LIV Golf Invitational – Miami at Trump National Doral | Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images

It’s nice to be Dustin Johnson right about now.

The two-time major championship winner ditched the PGA Tour for LIV Golf earlier this year in a controversial move, but if his ultimate goal is to stack up as much money as possible, it was clearly the right move. In the seven individual stroke play events of LIV’s first season, Johnson recorded a win and five top-five finishes. His worst finish all year was a T16 in Bangkok.

At the season finale team championship this past weekend, Johnson led the 4Aces to a win with a 2-under 70 at Trump National Doral. Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, and Pat Perez split the $16 million prize for winning the team championship.

Johnson also won the individual championship by finishing the season with the most points in LIV Golf. He pocketed $18 million for that feat alone. In all, Johnson won a ridiculous $35.6 million in prize money in one season with LIV Golf.

Johnson earned nearly half of his career PGA Tour winnings in one season with LIV Golf

RELATED: Dustin Johnson Just Recorded His Worst Finish of the LIV Golf Season, but He Still Woke Up $18 Million Richer

There are more than a few reasons why Johnson bailed on the PGA Tour for LIV Golf, but reasons No. 1, 2, and 3 were all the endless buckets of cash being offered by the Saudi-backed league. LIV Golf lived up to the hype in that regard right away, too.

Johnson pocketed $35.6 million in prize money over a span of just eight events this season. For reference, DJ earned $74.9 million total in his 15 years on the PGA Tour, and he never banked more than $9.4 million in a single season.

Oh, and that doesn’t even include the $100 million-plus he received just for signing on the dotted line.

If money is all Johnson cares about at this point in his career, he sure did make the right decision to join LIV Golf.

Have thoughts on this topic? Keep the conversation rolling in our comments section below.

The post Dustin Johnson Earned Nearly Half of His Career PGA Tour Winnings in 1 Season With LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour respond to Bubba Watson's pay-for-play claims after LIV season finale

Bubba Watson, who now plays in the LIV Golf League, has had some interesting things to say recently. Before LIV Golf's inaugural season came to a close with the $50m team championship in Miami - which the 4 Aces GC won - the two-time major champion gave an extensive interview to The Times of London in which he opened up on a number of topics.
golfmagic.com

Will Zalatoris FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge

Will Zalatoris has been forced to withdraw from Tiger Woods' forthcoming Hero World Challenge. It appears that a back injury Zalatoris sustained during the second leg of last season's FedEx Cup Playoffs appears to still be causing the young American discomfort. Zalatoris, who was previously a PGA Tour Rookie of...
News Breaking LIVE

Champion Golfer Sues Fox

Star golfer Patrick Reed has filed a lawsuit against Fox Sports and The New York Post, according to Barrett Sports Media. Reed filed the lawsuit this week against media organizations, including Fox Sports, the Post, and writer Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press.
The Spun

Legendary Golfer, Major Champion Has Died At 93

Dow Finsterwald, who is most famously known for winning the 1958 PGA Championship, has passed away. He was 93 years old. Finsterwald passed away at his home in Colorado Springs. His son said he died peacefully in his sleep. "He did all he could for the game," Dow Finsterwald Jr....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Golf Digest

Bryson DeChambeau announces the death of his father

After years of battling kidney disease, Bryson DeChambeau’s father died on Friday at the age of 63. Bryson announced his father Jon’s death on social media on Saturday and said, “I’m sad to see you go but you’ve been through way too much pain in this life. I’m so happy you are at peace. Now you get to be with me and watch me at every event I play.”
Robb Report

Tiger Woods Hit a Hole-in-One at His First Pro Game. The Ball Could Fetch $50,000 at Auction.

Tiger Woods announced his arrival to the PGA tour with a bang, sinking a hole-in-one at his very first pro event. Now, that ball he struck with the fateful 6-iron can be yours. Heritage Auctions is currently offering the Titleist Woods aced back in 1996—with bidding open for the next two weeks—and the ball is expected to fetch more than $50,000, Golf reported. It’s a rare bit of memorabilia, because while Woods has won 82 PGA tournaments and 15 majors, he’s hit only two more holes-in-one at PGA events in the 26 years since. “It’s difficult to equate the significance of this...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Golf instruction: Proper ball position for every club in the bag

All great shots start with the proper setup. If you’re stepping to the ball incorrectly, it’ll be difficult to yield a good result. Depending on what club you’re using, you’ll have to put the ball in a different place in your stance. A general tip — the shorter the club, the further back in the stance it should go. With longer clubs such as driver, the ball needs to move towards your front foot.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf backer and PIF governor refuses to testify in lawsuit against PGA Tour

Governor of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia Yasir Al-Rumayyan has refused to testify or provide documents in the lawsuit against the PGA Tour. As reported by Bloomberg, Al-Rumayyan insisted that "there is no court in the United States with jurisdiction" over him and the Public Investment fund which is the main source of funding for the LIV Golf Tour.
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

217K+
Followers
33K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy