Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” Peña said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.
MLive.com
Rookie outfielder named 2022 Tiger of the Year
Rookie outfielder Riley Greene has been named Tiger of the Year by the Detroit chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America. The last Detroit rookie to win the award was pitcher Mark Fidrych in 1976. Greene, 22, made his debut on June 18 after missing the first two months...
MLive.com
After 16 seasons and incredible career, Justin Verlander finally has World Series win
With two outs in the fifth inning on Thursday night, Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander faced what everyone knew would be his final batter -- of the game, the 2022 World Series and maybe even his incredible tenure in Houston. With the tying run at second base, Verlander retired ex-teammate...
MLive.com
Astros vs. Phillies Game 5 prediction and Justin Verlander props today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Houston Astros made World Series history on Wednesday night as their pitching staff threw a combined no-hitter in a 5-0 victory over...
The Houston Astros have won the World Series, beating the Philadelphia Phillies
Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title.
Comments / 0