Sen. Klobuchar pleads with voters: If Dems don't win midterms, GOP will crash the economy
During "The View" on Friday, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., suggested that Republicans could damage the economy if they win the midterm elections.
How Joe Biden's Approval Rating Compares to Trump's 2 Weeks Before Midterms
Republicans are currently favored to win the House of Representatives but the race for the Senate is a toss-up.
Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
Republicans score big win in race for crucial Senate seat after Libertarian candidate drops out
Libertarian candidate Marc Victor has dropped out of the Arizona Senate race, giving Republicans a major boost as they try to secure a majority in the upper house of Congress.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Elon Musk said banned Twitter accounts will not be allowed back for "at least a few more weeks." This means that former president Donald Trump will not be on Twitter before the midterm elections. Trump was suspended from Twitter in January 2021 after the Capitol riot for inciting violence. Elon...
Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'
After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
Republicans Close to Flipping a House Seat Where Democrats Least Expect it
Beyond the suburbs, there's a lot of open space between Oregon's liberal enclaves of Portland and Salem—the type of regions Republicans, in recent elections, have made their domain. Both cities voted safely Democratic in 2020. But in the surrounding counties, Democrat Joe Biden only narrowly eked out victories in...
Washington Examiner
White House braces for latest Hunter Biden fallout near elections
Hunter Biden's legal entanglements pose problems for Democrats before next month's midterm elections because they provide Republicans with more political fodder to undercut his father, President Joe Biden. But the Justice Department's criminal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, among other ethical issues, will more likely trip up the president and...
Bernie Sanders' Plan to Energize Voters Could Cost Democrats the Senate
Senator Bernie Sanders is embarking on an eight-state tour over the final two weekends before the midterm elections. But his last-minute push could make or break the Democrats' chances of keeping the Senate—a gamble that candidates who are trailing in the polls might have to take. Fearing weak turnout,...
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump’s regular trips away
CNN — President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and – if they followed usual practice – Willow the cat and Commander the dog. It’s a familiar weekly ritual. As of this point...
Democrats' Chances of Beating GOP in Wisconsin as Obama Arrives to Campaign
Former President Barack Obama is set to campaign in Wisconsin on Saturday as polls show Democrats locked in tight Senate and gubernatorial races with less than two weeks until the midterm elections. Obama will campaign in Milwaukee alongside Governor Tony Evers and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes in an effort to...
BBC
US midterm elections: What has Joe Biden achieved so far and what awaits?
American voters go to the polls to pick new members of Congress on 8 November. But the midterms outcome will also be a thumbs up or down for President Joe Biden. The president's party often suffers a loss at this point but has Biden done enough to buck that trend, and what could his remaining two years in office bring?
Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties
Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
Democrats scramble with less than two weeks until the midterms: Biden and Kamala will BOTH campaign for Fetterman after disastrous performance and party pumps money into districts President won by double digits in 2020
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will appear with embattled Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia on Friday after his disastrous debate performance, trying to shore up a win for Democrats in the critical state. It's a rare joint appearance by the president and vice president and comes as the White...
Trump’s third campaign prepares for post-midterms launch
Another campaign would be a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice and remains embroiled in multiple and intensifying criminal investigations.
Biden Warns Inflation Will Worsen if Republicans Retake Congress
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — President Joe Biden laced into Republicans on Friday for trying to enact policies that would make “every kitchen table cost” go up while lavishing tax cuts on big corporations, shedding his usual tone of bipartisanship a month before the midterm elections.
Biden uses Florida's 'extreme MAGA Republicans' as foils for his closing midterm pitch
When President Joe Biden rallied Democrats in Florida on Tuesday for a final-stretch campaign stop, he finally landed in the state his advisers have long eyed as the ideal backdrop for his warnings against "mega-MAGA" Republicans.
Biden demands late-game $18 million booster for Democratic candidates: Report
President Joe Biden reportedly instructed the Democratic National Committee to pony up $18 million to boost his party's House and Senate campaigns just two weeks before the midterm elections as Republicans hope to win control of one or both chambers of Congress.
