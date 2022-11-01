Read full article on original website
Scenes of horror in Seoul after Halloween stampede
Party-goers in costumes fleeing in panic, desperate attempts at first aid on the sidewalks, scores of bodies lined up under makeshift shrouds: in Seoul's lively Itaewon district, a Halloween festival turned to tragedy Saturday. The bodies of people who had been crushed or trampled to death lay in rows, covered with blankets or makeshift shrouds.
These Are Some Of The Victims Of The Halloween Crowd Crush Disaster In Seoul
The victims, who were mostly women in their 20s as well as teenagers and foreigners, leave behind grieving family and friends in South Korea and around the world.
More than 150 killed in Halloween crowd surge in South Korea
More than 150 people were killed in a crowd surge during a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea. Many of the victims were in their teens and 20s. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
BTS K-Pop stars will serve mandatory military duty in South Korea
NBC News is reporting that global superstars of the K-Pop group BTS will perform their mandatory military service in South Korea. Fans worldwide have been dreading this day and it is now here and reminiscent of the outcry when Elvis Presley was drafted into the US army. Each of the seven members of BTS will fulfill their requirement to serve and not seek "any further delays or special exemptions"
A Halloween Stampede Killed More Than 140 In Seoul & Many More Were Hurt
More than 140 people were killed and roughly 150 more were injured in Seoul on Saturday night after a stampede broke out during Halloween celebrations in the South Korean city. This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. Officials said they are investigating exactly what...
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
New evidence points to motives behind Paul Pelosi attacks, FBI reveals
The FBI is revealing new evidence it believes points to the intent behind the brutal attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer speaks with San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins in an exclusive interview.Oct. 31, 2022.
Seoul Halloween parade: Video shows densely packed crowd panicking moments before deadly stampede
A video shows a densely packed crowd beginning to panic in South Korea’s capital city moments before a deadly stampede broke out that claimed at least 151 lives.Footage showed hundreds of people packed in the alley unable to move while being pushed by the force of the crowd.Shouts and screams are heard throughout the crowd as partygoers are seen being pushed and shoved by the force of people.More than 100 were injured during the incident after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the Itaewon area of Seoul.The victims of the stampede are mostly teenagers and adults in their 20s, according to officials.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Seoul Halloween stampede: Emergency workers move bodies from site of deadly crush in South Korean capitalSeoul Halloween stampede: Emergency workers move bodies from site of deadly crushKorea Air plane crashes in Philippines after overshooting runway
K-Pop Singer and Actor Lee Jihan Among Victims Killed in Seoul Halloween Crowd Tragedy
K-Pop singer and actor Lee Jihan, 24, was among the victims of the Seoul Halloween crowd crush that claimed more than 150 lives. Jihan’s death was confirmed by his two agencies, who released a joint statement to Instagram. The statement read, “I am heartbroken to be greeted with sad...
‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout
Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
At least 151 dead and dozens injured after being crushed in a large crowd during Halloween festivities in South Korea: reports
Officials said 150 others were injured after partying in the Itaewon-dong district, but the casualty toll has risen since the initial response.
Witnesses say 'it was like a hell' inside South Korean crush
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — In one moment, thousands of Halloween revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan neighborhood, eager to show off their capes, wizard hats and bat wings. In the next, panic spread as an unmanageable mass of people jammed...
Rising tensions between 2 of NATO's biggest militaries are driving fears of the first war between alliance members
Greece and Turkey are two of NATO's oldest members, but being allies has done little to ease the longstanding tensions between them.
After deadly Halloween stampede, hundreds of lost shoes laid out for owners in Seoul
Days after more than 150 Halloween revelers died in South Korea's deadliest crowd surge, a quiet but wrenching reminder of the disaster remained Tuesday: Hundreds of abandoned shoes have been laid out in neat rows in a badminton court in the capital Seoul. Police have assembled the crumpled tennis shoes,...
BBC
Seoul crush witnesses describe 'out of control' scene
Two 21-year-olds said the sight of first-aiders treating crowds was like something out of a film. They described the chaos as emergency services began to treat people injured in the crush. The jam of people happened as huge crowds gathered in Itaewon, a popular nightlife area, for Halloween. Most victims...
NPR
LIVE: At least 149 people dead after a Halloween crowd surge in Seoul, South Korea
Halloween festivities in Seoul, South Korea, became a nightmare after a stampede broke out in the capital city's Itaewon district. Here's what we know so far:. At least 149 people were killed and 76 others injured, according to the Seoul fire department. An estimated 100,000 people had been gathered in...
Seoul stampede – latest: Many teenagers among 153 dead in Halloween crowd crush
At least 153 people, mostly teenagers, have died in a stampede as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea’s capital, Seoul, in what has become the country’s worst disaster in years. Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital’s nightlife district of Itaewon overnight.At least 82 people are believed to be injured and were rushed to the hospital. Officials fear the death toll could rise further. Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their twenties, according to Choi Seong-beom, chief of...
At least 149 dead, 150 injured in stampede during Seoul's Halloween festivities
A mass of mostly young people celebrating Halloween festivities in Seoul became trapped and crushed Saturday night as the crowd surged into a narrow alley, killing at least 149 people and injuring 150 others in South Korea's worst disaster in years.Emergency workers and pedestrians desperately performed CPR on people lying in the streets after the crush in the capital's leisure district of Itaewon.Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul's Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise and that an unspecified number among the injured were in critical conditions following the stampede. He said that the bodies were being sent to...
BBC
Itaewon crowd crush: Horror as more than 150 die in Seoul district
At least 153 people have died in a crush as huge Halloween crowds surged into a narrow street in South Korea's capital, Seoul, officials say. At least another 82 were injured in the incident in the Itaewon nightlife area which was holding its first unmasked Halloween celebrations since Covid. Reports...
