As Brazil cracks down on fake news, Bolsonaro’s new move is straight out of Trump’s playbook
CNN — After Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection bid failed, some supporters claimed that the media and social media had been unfair to the former President – a narrative that continues to resonate among his base today. Similar claims are now echoing thousands of miles south in Brazil,...
Trump Again Urges Brazil to Back Bolsonaro as Lula Holds Slim Polling Lead
Former President Donald Trump once again threw his support behind right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, urging Brazilians to vote for the incumbent during the second round of the country's presidential election on Sunday. The Brazilian election went to a second round runoff after neither Bolsonaro nor his left-wing challenger, Luiz...
BBC
Brazil election: Bolsonaro yet to concede after Lula's win
More than a day after Brazil's electoral chief declared Luíz Inácio Lula da Silva the winner of the presidential election, defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro has yet to concede. The far-right president is said to have gone to sleep after he narrowly lost to his left-wing arch rival. His...
MSNBC
Despite Trump’s excessive efforts, Bolsonaro loses in Brazil
It wasn’t easy, and it clearly wasn’t a landslide, but Brazilian voters made a dramatic change in leadership yesterday. NBC News reported this morning:. Leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated his bitter rival, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, to secure his return as Brazil’s leader Sunday after a tightly fought race in the world’s fourth-largest democracy. The country’s Superior Electoral Court verified the win. ... Pre-election polls had given da Silva, a former metalworker and union leader known universally as “Lula,” a commanding lead.
Putin's rumored god-daughter, who fled Russia, said she could be 'in big trouble' and was cut off from friends and family
A prominent Russian media star who fled the country posted saying she is in "big trouble." Ksenia Sobchak, who has family ties to Putin, was confirmed last week as being in Lithuania. She has since posted about a media backlash and said she was cut off from her loved ones.
americanmilitarynews.com
US forces now on the ground in Ukraine
U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Ukraine news LATEST: Vladimir Putin ‘weakened’ by war but tyrant will cling on to power despite ‘catastrophic errors’
VLADIMIR Putin will desperately cling to power in Russia, despite being "weakened" by the war in Ukraine, a Western official has claimed. The bloodthirsty Russian dictator has been "weakened" by his "catastrophic" decision to invade Ukraine, as Zelensky's troops make impressive gains in their mission to retake the country. "He's...
Crisis-stricken Cuba torn between ally Russia, neighbor U.S.
When Hurricane Ian tore through western Cuba in late September, causing an island-wide blackout, it left the government grappling with a deepening energy crisis and simmering discontent among Cubans.It also once again thrust the Caribbean island into the middle of an escalating tug-of-war between its seaside neighbor, the United States, and ally, Russia.At a time when Cuba is urging the Biden administration to ease U.S. sanctions that it says stifle hurricane recovery efforts, Russian oil has flooded into the island, providing relief to debilitating blackouts.Russia has shipped an estimated $352 million in oil to Cuba since the start of...
Cuba is in the middle of an escalating tug-of-war between Russia and the U.S.
HAVANA — When Hurricane Ian tore through western Cuba in late September, causing an island-wide blackout, it left the government grappling with a deepening energy crisis and simmering discontent among Cubans. It also once again thrust the Caribbean island into the middle of an escalating tug-of-war between its seaside...
Rising tensions between 2 of NATO's biggest militaries are driving fears of the first war between alliance members
Greece and Turkey are two of NATO's oldest members, but being allies has done little to ease the longstanding tensions between them.
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
2 Cartels Tell Mexico They’ll Agree to Ceasefire—If They’re Allowed to Go Legit
A Mexican politician says he’s acting as a middleman between drug cartels and the government in an unprecedented attempt to strike a peace deal amid a spike of violence related to the drug business. Reaching a peace deal between the Mexican government and drug cartels could be Mexico’s only...
Daily Beast
Bolsonaro Plays Trump Card: Won’t Concede as Fans Block Roads
SÃO PAULO—The biggest and busiest city in South America was forced into a stunning standstill Monday night after supporters of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro blocked roads across the city to protest the results of a fair and free election. Hundreds of Bolsonaro supporters, embittered by the victory of...
Brazil election - live: World leaders congratulate Lula as he pips Bolsonaro to become president
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of the leftist Worker’s Party has defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in a tight election to become Brazil’s next president.With 98.8% of the votes tallied in the runoff vote — Lula had 50.8% and Bolsonaro 49.2% — the election authority said his victory was a mathematical certainty.Mr Lula da Silva, the country’s former president from 2003-2010, has promised to restore the country’s more prosperous past but faces headwinds in a polarised society.It is a stunning return to power for Lula, 77, whose 2018 imprisonment over a corruption scandal sidelined him from that year’s election, paving...
gcaptain.com
Protests Block Grain Exports from Brazil’s Top Bulk Port
SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) – Protesters in Brazil blocked the main access road to the important grain export port of Paranagua for a second day on Tuesday, the port authority said, hobbling shipping from one of the world’s top food producers. Blockades in the area were first...
Guns, God and fake news dominate Brazil's presidential race
Gun laws have become a key battleground — alongside religion— ahead of Sunday's presidential election run-off vote between Jair Bolsonaro and his left-wing rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Leftist Lula da Silva wins tight Brazilian presidential election
The results from Brazil’s presidential election runoff are grabbing global attention. NBC News’ Marissa Parra reports on how in the world’s fourth-largest democracy, former leftist President Lula da Silva beat out incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Nov. 1, 2022.
Lula cheered for new climate policies after Brazil election
SAO PAULO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Environmentalists, world leaders and sustainable investors on Monday cheered the victory of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has promised to protect the Amazon rainforest and restore Brazil's leadership on climate change.
Opinion: Brazil bids farewell to its ‘Trump of the Tropics.’ Now the hard work begins
CNN — This Sunday more than 120 million Brazilians went to the polls to vote in a run-off presidential election in which former President Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva posted a stunning political comeback. Lula beat incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro with 50.9% of the vote against...
NBC News
Nationwide protests spark in Brazil after historic presidential election
Two days after his presidential election defeat, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro signals his concession to President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva while also expressing his support to protestors who have been blocking major roads across the country. NBC News’ Marissa Parra has more on this historic election. Nov. 2, 2022.
