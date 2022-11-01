Read full article on original website
Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Seems to Shade Drake for Calling Him a 'Groupie' in New Song
Alexis Ohanian — the Reddit co-founder and Serena Williams' husband — has responded to Drake's new song lyrics referring to him as a "groupie." On Friday, Drake released a collaborative album with 21 Savage titled Her Loss. On the track "Middle of the Ocean," the Canadian rapper takes a jab at Ohanian — but he's not standing for it.
Who's the Boss? Stars Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro Reunite at Tony Danza's Cabaret Show in L.A.
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro were last pictured together during the show's cast members reunion for an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2016 Who's the Boss? fans, rejoice! Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano and Danny Pintauro have reunited! On Thursday, Milano, 49, and Pintauro, 46, met up for an evening outing to support Danza, 71, at his cabaret show in Los Angeles. The former costars of the original ABC series, which ran for eight seasons from 1984 to 1992, were pictured together for the first time since...
Aaron Carter dead: Singer and brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick dies, aged 34
Singer Aaron Carter, who was the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick, has died aged 34.A spokesperson confirmed the news to The Independent, writing: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today. Addressing his cause of death, the singer’s family said it was currently “being investigated”.“We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”Carter gained recognition after opening for Backstreet Boys on their 1997 tour when he was just 10. His self-titled debut album was released later...
John Legend and Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Match in 'Furry Halloween' Costumes with Luna and Miles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen pulled double duty this Halloween!. After the pregnant cookbook author shared the family's first Halloween look, Legend joined in on the fun on Wednesday, sharing photos of the family's other costume. "'Twas a furry Halloween 🎃 🦌🐻🦊," the "All of Me" singer captioned the family...
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Cher Spotted Holding Hands with Amber Rose's Ex Alexander 'AE' Edwards in Los Angeles
The "Believe" singer, 76, was all smiles as she was spotted holding hands with music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, 36, in Los Angeles. Cher and Edwards rocked matching all-black outfits as they hit hotspots Craig's and The Nice Guy with rapper Tyga, 32, on Wednesday night. Edwards is an artist on Tyga's independent label Last Kings Records.
Aaron Carter Listed His Home for Sale a Month Before Sudden Death to Start a 'New Chapter'
The former child star was found dead Saturday morning at his house in Lancaster, California Only a month before Aaron Carter — the former child pop star — was found dead at his house in Lancaster, Calif., he listed the home for sale to start a "new chapter." On Oct. 29, just after cutting the price of the home, Carter shared a screenshot of the seven-bedroom home's listing on Twitter. "Selling my 2nd home. Real estate has been super good to me. Ready for a new chapter in...
Amber Heard's Twitter Account Vanishes as Ex Elon Musk Becomes CEO of Social Media Company
Amber Heard is no longer on Twitter as her ex Elon Musk takes over the social media company. Though the timing is unclear, multiple outlets took note Thursday that Heard's Twitter account, @realamberheard, is deactivated. A screen on the page now reads "This account doesn't exist." Heard, 36, still has...
Dwyane Wade Responds to Ex-Wife's Objection to Daughter Zaya Changing Her Name: 'This Isn't a Game'
"No one in our house would ever force Zaya or any of our children to do anything against their will, much less force an identity on them," Dwyane Wade said Dwyane Wade is responding after his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, alleged in a court filing this week that he's trying to "profit" from their transgender daughter Zaya's "name and gender change." Wade, 40, acknowledged the situation in an Instagram post on Thursday morning, where he began a message, writing, "Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address...
Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz Make Playful Video for Daniel Radcliffe in Response to His Crush on Them
Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz are getting a kick out of being Daniel Radcliffe's childhood celebrity crushes. On The Drew Barrymore Show Friday, the Weird actor, 33, was asked by the host whether it's true he had posters of her and Diaz in his room growing up, which he previously admitted to in an interview.
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Trolls Friend Nick Cannon on Twitter After TV Host Announces Baby No. 11
Ryan Reynolds is poking fun at his friend Nick Cannon — again!. Following the announcement that Cannon, 42, is expecting his 11th baby, his second with model Alyssa Scott, Reynolds chimed in with a joke. "We're gonna need a bigger bottle," Reynolds, 46, added to a retweet of the...
Mariah Carey Reveals the Advice She Would Give Her 12-Year-Old Self: 'Don't Shave Your Eyebrows'
With a new children's book titled The Christmas Princess, which stars a girl named Little Mariah, the icon revisits her past for inspiration — and brings along a little beauty advice too Mariah Cary was 12 years old when she learned some tough, but valuable — and eventually profitable — life lessons, some of which are laid out in her new children's book, The Christmas Princess. "That's when I learned I was definitely 'other,' " the singer, 52, tells PEOPLE exclusively, referring to how she lived in a small town on...
Chaka Khan Says She Turned Down Steven Spielberg for 'The Color Purple' : 'Woulda Been Hot'
Chaka Khan wasn't interested in starring in The Color Purple. During the iconic singer's appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Friday, Khan, 69, couldn't help but laugh as she claimed that she turned down Steven Spielberg's offer to star in the classic 1985 film after Jennifer Hudson asked about projects Khan had declined over the years.
Sister Wives Star Janelle Brown Posts Loving Tribute for Daughter Maddie's 27th Birthday
Janelle Brown praised how good of a mother Maddie Brush is to her two children Axel and Evie Sister Wives' Janelle Brown is wishing happy birthday to her eldest daughter Maddie Brown Brush. The TLC star shared a sweet birthday tribute to Maddie, who turned 27 on Friday, alongside a series of photos that showcased Maddie's own success as a mother. Janelle captioned the photos: "Happy Birthday @Madison_rose11 !🎉🎉🎉😍. I love that you are my daughter and such a good mom to Axel and Evie." Janelle also praised Maddie's work...
Celebrities React to Death of Musician Aaron Carter at Age 34: 'Just a Terrible Tragedy'
Aaron Carter was found dead on Saturday morning at age 34, PEOPLE confirmed Celebrities across the entertainment world are mourning Aaron Carter, the former child star that released a 3X platinum album at just 13 years old, who was found dead on Saturday at 34. The musician was discovered Saturday morning at his house in Lancaster, Calif., according to TMZ, who first reported the news. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told PEOPLE a body was discovered just before 11 a.m., but police did not officially identify...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Message to Daughter Sterling Ahead of Baby Boy's Arrival
Brittany Mahomes is celebrating her journey through motherhood so far and praising daughter Sterling in a sweet Instagram post Brittany Mahomes is reflecting on her journey through motherhood so far with daughter Sterling Skye. In an emotional Instagram post shared on Instagram Thursday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner celebrated her 20-month-old as she and husband Patrick Mahomes prepare to welcome their second baby, a son, early next year. "As we embark on the last several weeks of this baby girl being my only child, I can only think...
The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey Splits from Fiancé Erich Schwer
The couple got engaged on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in September 2022 Gabby Windey and her fiancé Erich Schwer are going their separate ways, PEOPLE has confirmed. The reality star, 31, and her fiancé, 29, are ending their engagement after she accepted his proposal on the season 19 finale of The Bachelorette in September 2022. The decision to end the relationship comes after Windey revealed that the couple were focusing on their individual goals while she competed on season 31 of Dancing with the Stars. After being asked whether she and...
Aaron Paul Legally Changes His Last Name and the Name of His Son
The Breaking Bad alum has filed legal documents to officially change his last name to Paul and also change his baby son's name from Casper Emerson to Ryden Caspian Aaron Paul is making it official! The Breaking Bad alum, 43, has filed a petition to legally change his family's last name and that of his seven-month-old baby boy. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the actor has ditched his legal last name, Sturtevant, in favor of Paul. His wife Lauren is also reportedly making the change so that the family will have one...
Aaron Carter Dead: Looking Back at the Former Child Star's Ups and Downs
The "Aaron's Party" singer died Saturday at the age of 34 Before his death at the age of 34 on Saturday, Aaron Carter lived a life full of extraordinary highs and dark lows. Born in 1987 to mom Jane and dad Bob, the singer became a global superstar when he released his self-titled debut album at the age of 10. In 2000, he released his second album, Aaron's Party (Come Get It), which spawned hits including the title track, "That's How I Beat Shaq" and his cover of The Strangeloves'...
Jennifer Lawrence Says She and Her Hunger Games Costars Used to 'Get Stoned' After Premieres
"My mother-in-law's going to love this. I don't do it anymore, I'm a mom!" the Causeway actress joked in an interview with The New York Times Jennifer Lawrence once had a specific way she preferred to unwind after the hubbub of in-person Hunger Games premieres and press events. "The boys and I would always go back to our hotel and just drink whiskey and get stoned," the Causeway actress, 32, said in a recent profile with The New York Times, referring to herself and her two main costars in...
