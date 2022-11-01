ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Weather

Severe storms trigger deadly tornado outbreak in central US

The combination of an unstable air mass and a frontal boundary triggered severe storms from Texas through Wisconsin on Friday with reports of at least a dozen tornadoes stretched across the central U.S.The tornado outbreak was expected by the FOX Weather Center and produced at least one EF-3 tornado with wind speeds up to 160 mph in northeast Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Storms damage homes, leave 10 injured in Texas

Strong storms that brought high-speed winds and at least one tornado hit parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, injuring at least 10 people and damaging about 50 homes, officials said. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Office, located in northeastern Texas, said in a press release that...
TEXAS STATE
Agriculture Online

12 old wives' tales predict winter weather

People have been using signs from nature to predict the weather since the beginning of time. Science may not support all of the theories, but here are a few interesting methods that have stood the test of time. 1. PERSIMMON PROGNOSTICATING. According to folklore believed to originate in the Ozarks,...
MISSOURI STATE
Fortune

‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains

The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
352
Post
460K+
Views
ABOUT

Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.

 https://www.foxweather.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy