Pattern change will usher in first significant winter storm for West
A major weather pattern shift will bring in cooler temperatures, stronger winds and the potential for widespread rain and snow across California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona.
Your Halloween weather forecast from coast to ghost
Spooky season is upon us, and whether you're making plans to bring the kids trick-or-treating or creating the best costume to show off at a Halloween party, you're going to need to know if the weather will cooperate.
Severe storms trigger deadly tornado outbreak in central US
The combination of an unstable air mass and a frontal boundary triggered severe storms from Texas through Wisconsin on Friday with reports of at least a dozen tornadoes stretched across the central U.S.The tornado outbreak was expected by the FOX Weather Center and produced at least one EF-3 tornado with wind speeds up to 160 mph in northeast Texas.
The Official US Winter Weather Forecast Just Dropped & It's Going To Split The Country
Officials just dropped their predictions for the U.S. winter forecast, and it’s shaping up to be another 2022-2023 season dominated by La Niña and two dramatic types of weather. But what does that mean?. Americans in the South can expect a warmer, drier winter season that’s likely to...
Channel 3000
A major storm is bringing early-season snow to the western US this weekend
A major storm system is bringing early-season snow, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms to the US this weekend and into early next week. The storm begins in the western US this weekend, bringing with it the first significant snowfall of the season to the Intermountain West. “The stretch of unusually...
iheart.com
Blizzard Conditions Expected As Major Winter Storm Blows Across Central US
Americans across the Rocky Mountains and the Great Plains can expect dangerous weather this weekend and early next week as masses of warm and cold air collide over the middle of the country, forming severe storms that could impact millions of people. The storms are forecast to bring blizzard-like conditions...
Storms damage homes, leave 10 injured in Texas
Strong storms that brought high-speed winds and at least one tornado hit parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, injuring at least 10 people and damaging about 50 homes, officials said. The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Office, located in northeastern Texas, said in a press release that...
Ozarks Drought Reveals Parts of Civil War Caves Lost for Thousands of Years
"The drought conditions are allowing cavers to enter passages that formed tens of thousands of years ago," cave expert John Gunn told Newsweek.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Agriculture Online
12 old wives' tales predict winter weather
People have been using signs from nature to predict the weather since the beginning of time. Science may not support all of the theories, but here are a few interesting methods that have stood the test of time. 1. PERSIMMON PROGNOSTICATING. According to folklore believed to originate in the Ozarks,...
Videos Show Tornadoes Rip Through Texas as Severe Weather Strikes South
"Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."
Watch: Devastating damage left behind after tornado slams East Texas town
The small town of Powderly was unrecognizable after a tornado swept through on Friday.
‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains
The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
Storm train to slam Northwest with heavy rain, mountain snow into November
A change in the weather pattern that began last week will continue to allow storms from the Pacific Ocean to target the northwestern United States and neighboring British Columbia, Canada, into early November. At least five more storms are likely to roll across the northern Pacific and push inland over...
Watch: Passenger captures nightmarish scene as airplane flies through storm
It was a flight nightmares are made of and something the nearly 50 passengers onboard one international plane will likely never forget.
'It's not safe': Idabel, Oklahoma's emergency manager fears the worst after deadly tornado devastates town
Idabel, Oklahoma’s emergency management director says that he’s hoping for the best after his town took a direct hit from a tornado.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
This California City Could Run Out of Water by the End of the Year
While much of California complains about water restrictions, which limit when and how much residents can water their laws, the Central Valley city of Coalinga is legitimately running out of water. Hydrants, which were tested in August by the fire chief, were determined to be nearly empty. The city is...
At least 2 dead, multiple people missing after tornadoes strike Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas, officials say
At least two people have been killed, and multiple people are missing after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas late Friday, damaging homes and knocking out power for thousands as officials launch search and rescue efforts.
