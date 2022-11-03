Read full article on original website
Know your zone: Florida evacuation map shows who will have to leave before a hurricane strikes
A threat from any tropical system means millions of people in Florida could be asked by local governments to head to higher ground, but with a population of more than 22 million in the state, finding out who will need to seek shelter could be a complicated task.
Caribbean disturbance on the cusp of becoming Tropical Storm Lisa
Hurricane Hunters have measured winds slightly over 40 mph in the system, however. That means the system will jump right to Tropical Storm Lisa when it pulls itself together and organizes around a well-defined center.
Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 expected to become Tropical Storm Lisa in Caribbean Sea on Halloween
A tropical disturbance in the central Caribbean Sea is expected to become the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season on Halloween as it eyes parts of Central America, potentially as a hurricane, later this week.
Tropical Storm Lisa is likely to intensify today in the Caribbean
Tropical Storm Lisa has been slow to pull itself together, but that process is forecast to accelerate today as the system heads in the general direction of Belize.
Hurricane Lisa to make landfall today – plus a new area to watch near the Bahamas
Mother Nature is trying to make up for lost time filling out the list of storms this hurricane season.
At least two EF-3 tornadoes confirmed during deadly tornado outbreak in central US
Cleanup efforts and storm surveys will continue after severe thunderstorms spawned several powerful tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Friday.
Subtropical Storm Nicole prompts new watches, warnings for Florida, Georgia coasts
Subtropical Storm Nicole will likely transition to a tropical storm and begin strengthening in the southwestern Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday ahead of the prolonged rain, wind and coastal flooding impacts that will begin spreading across Florida and the southeastern U.S. by Wednesday.
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
Watch: Devastating damage left behind after tornado slams East Texas town
The small town of Powderly was unrecognizable after a tornado swept through on Friday.
The Perfect Storm: 31 Years Later
It’s been 31 years since one of the fiercest storms to hit New England brought hurricane-force winds, major coastal flooding and destroyed hundreds of homes along the coast.
'It could have ended a whole lot differently': Texas family blessed to be alive after tornado tears apart home
Wes Brown and his family are alive and blessed.
What's the difference between a tropical storm and a subtropical storm?
Hurricane season can bring out a seemingly endless alphabet soup of terms that meteorologists use to describe everything from storms to the damage they can cause.
Watch: One of world’s largest airplanes struck by lightning after take-off
One of the world’s largest aircraft was struck by lightning as it took off from an airport in Wales on Tuesday, and it was all captured on camera.
At least 100 cars involved in Denver crash due to icy roads after season's first snowfall
The first snow of the season has made an icy mess of Denver's Friday morning commute, with dozens of vehicles involved in crashes across the region.
'It's not safe': Idabel, Oklahoma's emergency manager fears the worst after deadly tornado devastates town
Idabel, Oklahoma’s emergency management director says that he’s hoping for the best after his town took a direct hit from a tornado.
November is the final month of Atlantic hurricane season; here's what to expect
We've reached the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season, which officially runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 each year. But even though the season is winding down, there can still be tropical storms and even hurricanes in November.
Regional tornado outbreak spawned at least 10 twisters in Alabama, Mississippi over the weekend
Survey teams with the National Weather Service have confirmed at least 10 tornadoes struck southeastern Alabama and southwestern Mississippi after a storm system moved through the central Gulf Coast region on Saturday.
Lisa downgraded to tropical depression over Mexico after landfall in Belize as Category 1 hurricane
Lisa weakened to a tropical depression as it moved inland across southeastern Mexico after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane with 85-mph winds near Belize City on Wednesday.
Can subtropical storms become hurricanes?
Ian-weary Floridians and South Carolinians are still cleaning up after the Category 4 hurricane tore through in late September. Now they are nervously eyeing Subtropical Storm Nicole. But can a subtropical storm still become a hurricane? Yes, it can.
System forecast to develop near the Bahamas to affect the U.S. East Coast next week
The computer forecast models insist that a non-tropical low-pressure system will form over the open ocean north of Puerto Rico and east of the Bahamas over the weekend.
