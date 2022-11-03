ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Weather

Comments / 0

Related
Fox Weather

Can subtropical storms become hurricanes?

Ian-weary Floridians and South Carolinians are still cleaning up after the Category 4 hurricane tore through in late September. Now they are nervously eyeing Subtropical Storm Nicole. But can a subtropical storm still become a hurricane? Yes, it can.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox Weather

Fox Weather

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
347
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.

 https://www.foxweather.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy