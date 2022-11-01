Read full article on original website
Related
WDEF
Hamilton County Schools Having Teachers Lock Classroom Doors
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County Schools are taking extra steps to ensure school safety. Chief Operating Officer Dr. Robert Sharpe says that HCS is asking teachers to keep their doors locked while providing instruction. This is a step taken after Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order on school safety that was signed after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
WTVC
"No remorse:" Quarter of surveyed Hamilton Co. teachers may not return after winter break
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Everyone agrees teaching is a tough job. But now, some Hamilton County teachers responded to a survey in a way that indicates they feel it's tougher than before. A recent survey of 72 teachers from 34 different Hamilton County schools last month found that a...
WTVC
Hamilton Co. Schools latching on to new safety measure keeping intruders out of classroom
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Safety concerns still at the front of parents' minds following violent incidents and threats at schools around the country, including the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Now, Hamilton County Schools are adopting a new procedure that while inconvenient to some teachers, will more importantly inconvenience intruders.
mymix1041.com
Man in custody for impersonating an SRO during a Rhea County football game
From Local 3 News: A man has been arrested for carrying a gun on school property while impersonating an SRO at a Rhea County High School football game. According to the arrest report, Michael W. Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st.
WDEF
Gun incidents at two local schools
ATHENS/CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Authorities are reporting two different gun incidents at local schools. The Sheriff in McMinn County is reporting a “simulated” handgun found on a student. The SRO got tipped that the student was showing off the firearm in the cafeteria at McMinn County High. A...
WDEF
Hamilton County School goes to remote learning because of illnesses
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – We’ve been reporting how the flu season seems to be hitting early this year. And now one local school is an example. Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts has been hit hard this week by illness. So the school is switching to remote learning...
Grundy County Herald
Sheriff addresses concerns about Chief Deputy
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has had no lack of controversy since the transition to a new administration Sept.1. Among a slew of allegations, the behavior of Chief Deputy Brandon King when he worked for another law enforcement agency has been the topic of social media and rumor mills.
WDEF
Armed robbery of Middle Valley business
MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
Lincoln County Schools to close again due to illness
Lincoln County Schools say their current absentee numbers are approaching and exceeding what they were the first time they closed.
WTVC
3 of 4 Chattanooga minors charged after leading Sequatchie County deputies on chase
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. — Three out of four Chattanooga minors suspected of making fentanyl deliveries are facing charges after leading Sequatchie County deputies on a chase ending in a crash Thursday, the sheriff's office says. The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office says they were serving a narcotics related search warrant...
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Patrol SUV Involved in Friday Night Accident
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) An auto accident involving a Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputy occurred on Friday night. The wreck happened on I-840 East between the Almaville Road and Veterans Parkway interchanges. WGNS confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. Reports indicate one of the departments' patrol vehicles suffered extensive...
WAAY-TV
Teen reported missing in Lincoln County, may be in North Alabama
The Lincoln County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen Tuesday evening in South Lincoln County. Neveah Gonzalez is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 88 pounds. The sheriff's department considers her a possible runaway and believes she may be in the North Alabama area.
Grundy County Herald
Conry leaves GCHS unexpectedly
Grundy County High School Principal Paul Conry resigned unexpectedly last week with the school system installing Deidre Helton in his place to head the school. Conry served as a one of several interim principals at GCHS during the 2020-2021 school year. He accepted the full time position as administrator last school year. Friday’s unforeseen departure came as a surprise to district supervisors, faculty, students and parents.
mcnewstn.com
Highly anticipated JMS building project gets under way with ceremonial groundbreaking
Jasper, Tenn. – Depending on how you gauge the rhetoric, a process that has been in the works for seven years finally saw the dawn recently when many dignitaries were on hand to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Jasper Middle School (JMS). The current JMS building is notoriously plagued with several issues that ultimately made a new construction more feasible than a repair of the old building. The school district has come under fire for the condition of the old building, but has made changes to its maintenance department to stave off a repeat of this or any other of the 11 buildings under the district’s purview. The emotional spectrum from those on hand went from happiness to relief, depending on where they came into the process.
WDEF
Hamilton County announces new school choice options
HAMILTON COUNTY (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School system announces changes to their school choice options. – Hamilton County Schools (HCS) is increasing the number of school choice options for the 2023-’24 school year!. For the ‘23-‘24 school year, HCS is offering choice seats at 80+ school options...
WTVC
Sideline Wrap-up: Dekalb County vs. East Hamilton
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Dekalb County vs. East Hamilton. The Hurricanes advance to the 2nd round of the TSSAA playoffs.
WTVC
Appeals court rules Hamilton County deputies violated man's 4th amendment in traffic stop
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — An appeals court is siding with a man who claims two Hamilton County deputies violated his 4th amendment right by prolonging a traffic stop without reasonable suspicion that he had drugs. An appeal says that on April 17, 2019, plaintiff William Klaver was traveling south...
wvlt.tv
Residents speak out against Flatrock Motorsports Park
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors in Westel, Cumberland County, are speaking out against Flatrock Motorsports Park, saying a big complex like that will ruin their small community. “This is just a little, tiny community,” Cindy Phillips said, a longtime resident of Westel. It’s a tiny community with big...
WTVC
3 arrested, 2 on the loose after police chase in Chattanooga Wednesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Three people have been arrested and two others are still on the loose after a police chase in Chattanooga Wednesday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. CPD says a detective was working when he noticed the vehicle of a person wanted for aggravated assault. The officer...
eastridgenewsonline.com
HCSO SWAT Personnel Respond to Barricaded Suspect on Pineville Road
Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Operations personnel attempted to serve a warrant near the 1030 block of Pineville Road. Upon attempting to serve the warrant, the male suspect, Matthew Siler, barricaded himself in the residence and refused to comply with lawful orders from law enforcement personnel.
Comments / 0