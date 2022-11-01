ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grundy County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

Hamilton County Schools Having Teachers Lock Classroom Doors

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County Schools are taking extra steps to ensure school safety. Chief Operating Officer Dr. Robert Sharpe says that HCS is asking teachers to keep their doors locked while providing instruction. This is a step taken after Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order on school safety that was signed after the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Gun incidents at two local schools

ATHENS/CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Authorities are reporting two different gun incidents at local schools. The Sheriff in McMinn County is reporting a “simulated” handgun found on a student. The SRO got tipped that the student was showing off the firearm in the cafeteria at McMinn County High. A...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Sheriff addresses concerns about Chief Deputy

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has had no lack of controversy since the transition to a new administration Sept.1. Among a slew of allegations, the behavior of Chief Deputy Brandon King when he worked for another law enforcement agency has been the topic of social media and rumor mills.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Armed robbery of Middle Valley business

MIDDLE VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators are working an armed robbery case from the Middle Valley area this morning. It happened at A-Affordable Fence Company on Hixson Pike near Chester Frost Park at around 11:15 AM. No one was hurt in the robbery. That is all the...
MIDDLE VALLEY, TN
WAAY-TV

Teen reported missing in Lincoln County, may be in North Alabama

The Lincoln County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl last seen Tuesday evening in South Lincoln County. Neveah Gonzalez is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 88 pounds. The sheriff's department considers her a possible runaway and believes she may be in the North Alabama area.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
Grundy County Herald

Conry leaves GCHS unexpectedly

Grundy County High School Principal Paul Conry resigned unexpectedly last week with the school system installing Deidre Helton in his place to head the school. Conry served as a one of several interim principals at GCHS during the 2020-2021 school year. He accepted the full time position as administrator last school year. Friday’s unforeseen departure came as a surprise to district supervisors, faculty, students and parents.
mcnewstn.com

Highly anticipated JMS building project gets under way with ceremonial groundbreaking

Jasper, Tenn. – Depending on how you gauge the rhetoric, a process that has been in the works for seven years finally saw the dawn recently when many dignitaries were on hand to celebrate the groundbreaking ceremonies for the new Jasper Middle School (JMS). The current JMS building is notoriously plagued with several issues that ultimately made a new construction more feasible than a repair of the old building. The school district has come under fire for the condition of the old building, but has made changes to its maintenance department to stave off a repeat of this or any other of the 11 buildings under the district’s purview. The emotional spectrum from those on hand went from happiness to relief, depending on where they came into the process.
JASPER, TN
WDEF

Hamilton County announces new school choice options

HAMILTON COUNTY (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School system announces changes to their school choice options. – Hamilton County Schools (HCS) is increasing the number of school choice options for the 2023-’24 school year!. For the ‘23-‘24 school year, HCS is offering choice seats at 80+ school options...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Residents speak out against Flatrock Motorsports Park

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neighbors in Westel, Cumberland County, are speaking out against Flatrock Motorsports Park, saying a big complex like that will ruin their small community. “This is just a little, tiny community,” Cindy Phillips said, a longtime resident of Westel. It’s a tiny community with big...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

HCSO SWAT Personnel Respond to Barricaded Suspect on Pineville Road

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Operations personnel attempted to serve a warrant near the 1030 block of Pineville Road. Upon attempting to serve the warrant, the male suspect, Matthew Siler, barricaded himself in the residence and refused to comply with lawful orders from law enforcement personnel.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy