ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

VIDEO: Dancing ‘security guard’ at UT vs KY football game

By Hannah Moore
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hIWEY_0iuRsxUL00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man who dreamed about one day cheering from the sidelines of Neyland Stadium was finally able to fulfill that dream during UT’s game against Kentucky, and his moment in the spotlight is becoming a viral moment.

New Albuquerque food park holds grand opening

Michael Galyean told WATE 6 that the Spirit leader at UT asked for his help with a planned skit that involved dance and improv. He agreed and was sent a video of the dance. On Saturday he performed, having only practiced with the team twice. They nailed it.

Galyean described what went down in a post on his personal social media account.

“At halftime, I changed into an Axis Security shirt. I ‘worked’ the whole third quarter as sideline security, patrolling the area in front of the student section and in front of the dance team. During commercial breaks, they have an in-house DJ creating what we call “Club Sterl” where the dancers crowd around and party. Now the Axis staff are known for being a bit oblivious to what’s going on behind them since they are more worried about the crowds in front of them. This is where I came in. They danced, I ruined, we argued, I won,” Galyean wrote in the post.

He wrote how “amazing” it was to see the crowd go from being upset at him for blocking the Spirit team, to excited as they realized he was part of the skit.

It was a dream come true for the man who once planned to try out for the squad but didn’t. He explained what happened. He added that he always regretted not fulfilling that childhood dream.

Following high school, Galyeon applied and was accepted to Tennessee and Kentucky. He shared that he chose those schools based solely on their cheer programs. He said when he saw Neyland Stadium while visiting UT, he thought, “I’m choosing UT because I’m gonna cheer on those sidelines one day.”

On Oct. 29, he checked that off of his bucket list.

“I performed with the 7-time national champion UT dance team, in front of 105,000 people, in the nation’s 6th largest stadium, while we played Kentucky. I got to stand in the cheer locker room, the Kentucky cheer team high-fived me, and everything just felt right. To say that this was a dream come true is an understatement,” wrote Galyean.

Galyean finished off the post with a message to his high school self, “Keep pushing, keep trying and keep being you. You’re gonna be ok kid.”

Galyean told WATE 6 that his goal — when doing anything — is to bring people together.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

State soccer tournament – November 2 highlights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The semi final rounds for the state soccer tournament have come to a close. Here is a look at how things went down. Boys 12 seed Cleveland looked for a third straight upset win against top ranked Volcano Vista. The Storm kept their hot streak alive, as they pulled out the 3-2 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Friday Night Football – Week 12

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The postseason has started and schools have their eyes on the blue trophy. Here is a look at how things went down this week. No. 6 Rio Rancho hosted No. 11 Alamogordo for the right to play Centennial next week. The Tigers were able to get on the board first, however the […]
KRQE News 13

Daniels, No. 15 LSU outlast No. 6 Alabama, 32-31 in OT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels ran for 25-yard touchdown in overtime and then found Mason Taylor for a do-or-die 2-point conversion, and 15th-ranked LSU defeated No. 6 Alabama 32-31 on Saturday night to give first-year Tigers coach Brian Kelly his first victory over Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobos travel to Logan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team is coming off a bye week, but so is their opponent this week. UNM is taking on Utah State as they enter their final month of action. “Overall, they’re a pretty good defense, but I think we have a good offense and I think the bye weekend last […]
LOGAN, UT
KRQE News 13

High school football Saturday highlights -week 12

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The opening round of 11-man playoffs wrapped up on Saturday. There were a few games in the metro, here’s how they unfolded. Los Lunas and Cibola played in a battle of eight vs nine for the right to play Cleveland next week. While this game was close early, the Tigers pulled away late to secure the 31-14 victory.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell police make arrest in 2018 murder case

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell police have arrested a man they say is responsible for a murder four years ago. Alfonso Reyes Vasquez Jr. is accused of shooting Freddy Bersane to death in 2018. Bersane was reported missing, his body was never found. Police say a large bloodstain was found in Vasquez’s home and that DNA testing […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

Another moose sighting surprises people in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Game and Fish believe the latest moose to be sighted in New Mexico is the same one that’s been spotted before. People in Mora were surprised this week to see a moose hanging around the area. The moose has also been spotted in the area between Mora and Las Vegas.
MORA, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police charge man with shooting, killing friend

Jahiem Burns is charged with involuntary manslaughter after the shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday near Gibson and San Mateo. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-police-charge-man-with-shooting-killing-friend/. Albuquerque police charge man with shooting, killing …. Jahiem Burns is charged with involuntary manslaughter after the shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday near Gibson and San Mateo. https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/albuquerque-police-charge-man-with-shooting-killing-friend/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Portales water line leak shuts city down

ENMU students living at San Juan Village are doing what they can to get through the outage. The staff has been helping students out. They were able to get cases of bottled water for students to take with them. Students are also trying to be resourceful.
PORTALES, NM
KRQE News 13

Kings, Magic battle after living on the edge with close results

The Sacramento Kings can steal from Golden State’s game plan once again Saturday night as they play their fourth consecutive game against a recent Warriors opponent when they visit the Orlando Magic. The Kings have taken advantage of the unusual schedule to triumph in two of their last three...
ORLANDO, FL
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ronchetti’s ‘final pitch to voters’

*Editor’s note: This article has been updated to clarify a statistic cited in the ad. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — There are only a handful of days left for candidates in the race for the governor’s office, and it’s the last chance to make an impression on voters. In a recent ad Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Alvarez blasts Baker, Astros to World Series title vs Phils

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez hit a moon shot that sent Space City into a frenzy, and the Houston Astros to their second World Series title. While the stain on Houston’s first championship might never completely fade, Alvarez’s majestic three-run homer helped fashion a fresh crown for the Astros — and the first for Dusty Baker as manager — in a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.
HOUSTON, TX
KRQE News 13

Rockets’ early-season road show resumes vs. Wolves

The Houston Rockets head back on the road again when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Houston is opening the season with 10 of its first 13 games on the road, which is hardly an ideal situation for the league’s second-youngest team. Saturday’s matchup features a pair of...
HOUSTON, TX
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Lujan Grisham’s record on the economy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The latest KRQE News 13 poll shows that the economy is the number one issue for many New Mexican voters. And in a recent ad, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham touts the economic progress her administration has made. But what are the facts? KRQE News 13 is looking into the gubernatorial […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

40K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy