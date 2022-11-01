ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel

Less than a week after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai regained the belts from Alexa Bliss & Asuka at WWE Crown Jewel. The finish saw Nikki Cross cut off Bliss on the top rope and hit a twisting suplex. The rest was academic as Kai crawled over to make the cover and secure the victory.
Fightful

Clark Connors Explains How Quickly His AEW Forbidden Door Match Came Together

Clark Connors discusses replacing Tomohiro Ishii at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. When it was first announced that Tomohiro Ishii, Miro, PAC, and Malakai Black would be competing in a four way match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, fans around the wrestling world rejoiced. In the days leading up to the event, it was revealed that Ishii would not be a part of the bout due to injury. He was replaced by Clark Connors, who started out as a Young Lion in New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Fightful

Peter Avalon: My AEW Contract Offer Overlapped A Potential Opportunity With 205 Live

Peter Avalon discusses the career options that he had in 2019. When All Elite Wrestling was formed in 2019, many pro wrestlers around the world were afforded the opportunity to become household names as a part of a brand new wrestling company that had a lot of buzz. One of those names was Peter Avalon, who has competed for the company since the first Fight For The Fallen event in 2019.
Fightful

NJPW Still Has Plans To Use Karl Anderson

Karl Anderson is a hot topic in wrestling, and for good reason. The active NEVER Openweight Champion was scheduled to defend the championship against Hikuleo in November, the same date as WWE's Crown Jewel show. However, since he's been announced for WWE's Crown Jewel show, things have seemingly went awry. Anderson posted a video saying the NJPW booking wasn't cleared with his tag team partner Gallows, and NJPW says they'll strip him of the title if he doesn't appear. He's already been replaced for that match, but we're told there are plans for a Karl Anderson vs. Hikuleo match for this year.
Fightful

Shawn Spears Discusses His Future Goals In Wrestling

Shawn Spears returned to AEW television on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, helping out his old Pinnacle pals FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Wardlow. Spears had been off television since May and explained that he stepped away to handle things in his personal life as his mother passed away and his wife (Cassie Lee) announced her pregnancy. Spears would return to the ring on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
Fightful

Bray Wyatt Loses His Temper, Jamie Hayter Stands Tall | WWE SD x AEW Recap

Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 4, 2022. - In a promo backstage, Bray Wyatt said he usually doesn't like to share his feelings, and it upsets him when people interrupts him. A member of the crew interrupted him, and Wyatt confronted him, comparing the situation to getting cut off in traffic. He said he can't stand the way he's been thinking about things, and he hates himself. Wyatt said he can't handle himself, and he told the individual to apologize to him. After he said he's sorry, Wyatt told him to go away.
Fightful

Samu Anoa’i: WWE Will Do Whatever It Takes To Make Rock vs. Roman Happen; I'm Picking Roman To Win

The Samoan family has started picking sides when it comes to a potential showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock. For the entire duration of Roman Reigns' career, fans have been consistently fantasy booking a match between 'The Tribal Chief' and The Rock himself. Although the two sides have also helped raise the hype with a few teases of their own, there is currently no match scheduled between the two at this very moment.
Fightful

Bully Ray To Compete At IMPACT Over Drive

Bully Ray will be in action on Friday, November 18 at IMPACT Over Drive. Bully Ray has an opportunity at the IMPACT World Championship whenever he wants it by virtue of winning the IMPACT Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound for Glory. in the weeks since that victory, he has repeatedly been trying to convince the locker room that he is trustworthy.
Fightful

Report: Katsuyori Shibata Requested To Work Orange Cassidy And Bryan Danielson

Katsuyori Shibata has two opponents in mind. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Katsuyori Shibata has requested to work with Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson in AEW. Shibata made a surprise appearance on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, saving Cassidy from an attack by PAC. After the save, Cassidy handed...
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy