Read full article on original website
Related
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel
Less than a week after losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai regained the belts from Alexa Bliss & Asuka at WWE Crown Jewel. The finish saw Nikki Cross cut off Bliss on the top rope and hit a twisting suplex. The rest was academic as Kai crawled over to make the cover and secure the victory.
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 - Undisputed Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Result
Roman Reigns got the win over Logan Paul, but it was a helluva fight. Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul in Saudi Arabia but along the way, Logan got two near falls, put Roman through a table and The Bloodline fought with Jake Paul and Logan's entourage. Here's how it went...
Clark Connors Explains How Quickly His AEW Forbidden Door Match Came Together
Clark Connors discusses replacing Tomohiro Ishii at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. When it was first announced that Tomohiro Ishii, Miro, PAC, and Malakai Black would be competing in a four way match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, fans around the wrestling world rejoiced. In the days leading up to the event, it was revealed that Ishii would not be a part of the bout due to injury. He was replaced by Clark Connors, who started out as a Young Lion in New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Two Title Matches, Mickie James vs. Chelsea Green, More Set For 11/10 IMPACT Wrestling
The November 10 episode of IMPACT on AXS is taking shape. Following the most recent episode of IMPACT on AXS, we know that next week's episode will feature two championship matches, another tournament match, and potentially Mickie James' last match. On November 10, Brian Myers will defend his Digital Media...
Tony Khan: It Makes A Lot Of Sense For AEW To Expand Our Live Calendar In 2023 And Beyond
Tony Khan is looking at expanding the live event schedule. On Wednesday, AEW hired Jeff Jarrett as Director Of Business Development after Jarrett's surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite when he laid out Darby Allin with a guitar. Jarrett previously served as Senior Vice President of Live Events for WWE, but was released from his position in August 2022.
Kamille Talks NWA 74 Match Against Taya Valkyrie, Says It Was Overshadowed By EmPowerrr 2 Discussion
Kamille thinks that the discussion surrounding EmPowerrr 2 overshadowed her NWA 74 main event bout against Taya Valkyrie. The NWA women's division is currently being dominated by Kamille, who has held the NWA World Women's Title for over 500+ days. Throughout her reign, Kamille has notched wins over women such as Chelsea Green, Allie Katch, and KiLynn King.
Peter Avalon: My AEW Contract Offer Overlapped A Potential Opportunity With 205 Live
Peter Avalon discusses the career options that he had in 2019. When All Elite Wrestling was formed in 2019, many pro wrestlers around the world were afforded the opportunity to become household names as a part of a brand new wrestling company that had a lot of buzz. One of those names was Peter Avalon, who has competed for the company since the first Fight For The Fallen event in 2019.
NJPW Still Has Plans To Use Karl Anderson
Karl Anderson is a hot topic in wrestling, and for good reason. The active NEVER Openweight Champion was scheduled to defend the championship against Hikuleo in November, the same date as WWE's Crown Jewel show. However, since he's been announced for WWE's Crown Jewel show, things have seemingly went awry. Anderson posted a video saying the NJPW booking wasn't cleared with his tag team partner Gallows, and NJPW says they'll strip him of the title if he doesn't appear. He's already been replaced for that match, but we're told there are plans for a Karl Anderson vs. Hikuleo match for this year.
Shawn Spears Discusses His Future Goals In Wrestling
Shawn Spears returned to AEW television on the October 12 episode of AEW Dynamite, helping out his old Pinnacle pals FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Wardlow. Spears had been off television since May and explained that he stepped away to handle things in his personal life as his mother passed away and his wife (Cassie Lee) announced her pregnancy. Spears would return to the ring on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage.
Nick Aldis Says Bret Hart Pitched For Him To Face Davey Boy Smith Jr At Dungeon Wrestling
Nick Aldis discusses his bout with Harry Smith. At Dungeon Wrestling WrestleWeen 2, Nick Aldis defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr to win the Stu Hart Heritage Championship. Speaking to Liam Crowley of ComicBook, Aldis revealed that it was Bret Hart's idea for the match to take place. "Some of the...
Bray Wyatt Loses His Temper, Jamie Hayter Stands Tall | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, November 4, 2022. - In a promo backstage, Bray Wyatt said he usually doesn't like to share his feelings, and it upsets him when people interrupts him. A member of the crew interrupted him, and Wyatt confronted him, comparing the situation to getting cut off in traffic. He said he can't stand the way he's been thinking about things, and he hates himself. Wyatt said he can't handle himself, and he told the individual to apologize to him. After he said he's sorry, Wyatt told him to go away.
Former Soccer Star Adebayo Akinfenwa Recalls Texting With Triple H, Making PROGRESS Debut
Adebayo Akinfenwa is retired from soccer and entered the world of pro wrestling at PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 145 when he cornered Anthony Ogogo. He is set to make his in-ring debut at the November 27 PROGRESS event. In 2020, Adebayo said he was in talks with WWE and jokingly declared for the WWE Draft.
Colt Cabana is back, Shibata Challenges Orange Cassidy, Rick Ross | Day After Dynamite #34
Righteous Reg joins his Grapsody brethren Will Washington to review Dynamite from Baltimore, which included Jeff Jarret's debut and Samoa Joe defending the TV title against Brian Cage.
Samu Anoa’i: WWE Will Do Whatever It Takes To Make Rock vs. Roman Happen; I'm Picking Roman To Win
The Samoan family has started picking sides when it comes to a potential showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock. For the entire duration of Roman Reigns' career, fans have been consistently fantasy booking a match between 'The Tribal Chief' and The Rock himself. Although the two sides have also helped raise the hype with a few teases of their own, there is currently no match scheduled between the two at this very moment.
Rick Ross BETTER THAN HEENAN!? Colt Cabana, Crown Jewel | Grapsody 11/4/22
Will Washington, Phil Lindsey and Righteous Reg are here for a special Friday edition of Grapsody to cover the news for November 4 in WWE, AEW, IMPACT, NJPW and more!
Bully Ray To Compete At IMPACT Over Drive
Bully Ray will be in action on Friday, November 18 at IMPACT Over Drive. Bully Ray has an opportunity at the IMPACT World Championship whenever he wants it by virtue of winning the IMPACT Call Your Shot Gauntlet at Bound for Glory. in the weeks since that victory, he has repeatedly been trying to convince the locker room that he is trustworthy.
WWE SmackDown (11/4/2022) Results: Rey Mysterio vs. GUNTHER, LA Knight, Liv Morgan Compete & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 11/4/2022 edition of SmackDown on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: GUNTHER (c) vs. Rey Mysterio. - No Disqualification...
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Bout Official For 11/11 WWE SmackDown, Potential Jey Uso Injury
The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WWE Crown Jewel, defeating the Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch). The finish saw The Usos hit a super 1D on Butch for the victory. It was noted during the match that Jey Uso may have...
Bobby Lashley Says He Failed, The Usos Look Ahead To New Day | WWE Crown Jewel Fight Size Update
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE Crown Jewel 2022. - Bobby Lashley lost to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel but got the last laugh. Now, he wants to know what's next. - Damage CTRL won the Tag Team Titles back with some help from Nikki Cross. - Drew McIntyre...
Report: Katsuyori Shibata Requested To Work Orange Cassidy And Bryan Danielson
Katsuyori Shibata has two opponents in mind. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Katsuyori Shibata has requested to work with Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson in AEW. Shibata made a surprise appearance on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, saving Cassidy from an attack by PAC. After the save, Cassidy handed...
Fightful
14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0