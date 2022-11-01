Read full article on original website
Mary Elenor (Fanok) Holbert (March 26, 1925 – November 3, 2022)
Mary Elenor (Fanok) Holbert, 97, died of natural causes early Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyo. She lived in Rock Springs, Wyo., for 60 years prior to her death. She was born March 26, 1925, to Rusyn and Ukranian immigrant...
Margaret Rose Van Sprouse Blanchard (March 22, 1936 – November 1, 2022)
Margaret Rose Van Sprouse Blanchard, 86, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed unexpectedly of natural causes in her home on the afternoon of November 1, 2022. She was born March 22, 1936, in Fort Duchesne, Utah, to Grace and Phillip Van. She eloped with her high school sweetheart, Elmer Leon Sprouse,...
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for November 4
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10267, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10267, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. MOCTEZUMA HERNANDEZ, ISABEL. Age: 32. Address: MODESTO, CA. Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL. Booking Date: 2022-11-03.
Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Remington, Hagrid and Raven
Each week, we highlight local animals who are currently available at local shelters and can’t wait to become your best friend. Sponsored by the amazing folks at Green River Insurance. This week’s four-legged friends are at Rock Springs Animal Control. Stop by and meet them today!. Remington. Hi...
Tiger Talk: Trying New Things Produces a Better Quality of Life
Welcome to #TIGERTALK – a SweetwaterNOW exclusive series where Rock Springs High School Tigers inspire our community by telling their stories in their own words. I decided to play golf in 2020 once COVID-19 hit the country because I had nothing to do. To keep me busy I knew...
Stagecoach Elementary Students Celebrate Dia de los Muertos
ROCK SPRINGS — The Hispanic culture around the world celebrated Dia de los Muertos on Wednesday and students at Stagecoach Elementary took part in those festivities. Students not only learned about this holiday but participated in fun activities while celebrating the holiday this week. “In our school, we celebrate...
You’re Invited to Attend Sweetwater County’s International Survivor Day
11:00 a.m. – Start time, Food and Beverages. 11:15 a.m. – Find seating for watching a film from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. 12:45 p.m. – Resources and additional discussions. For more info about this event call Shae Bell: (307) 352-6677 or. Email: sweetwatercoprevention@gmail.com. If you...
Employees at Local Retail Store Buy Coworker a Car
When Rock Springs resident Richard Turner arrived at his job last Thursday, he had no idea his life was about to get a little bit easier when his coworkers gave him a 2001 Chevy Malibu. You see, Richard has been riding his bike 6 miles every day to and from...
