Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Arrives in Los Angeles Ahead of 2026 Tournament
LOS ANGELES -- The most prestigious and iconic trophy in sports made its way to Los Angeles on Saturday. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to kick off in Qatar on Nov. 20, the World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca Cola is taking the hardware across the world – the same one awarded to the World Cup-winning nation – to allow fans to experience and see the gold up close and personal.
Cricket-Pakistan join India in semis after Dutch dump South Africa
MELBOURNE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in their final Super 12 match to join Group 2 rivals India in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup in Adelaide on Sunday.
Japan PM pledges to boost military capacity
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Sunday to beef up Japan's naval and military capacity, warning that nations must prepare to face aggressors. "The enhancement (of Japan's naval capacity) cannot wait, including construction of new naval ships, bolstering our missile defence capacity and improvement of the work conditions and compensations for our (military) personnel," he said.
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea and Russia's war on Ukraine
Beijing marathon returns but China sticks to 'zero-COVID'
Thousands of runners have taken to the streets of China's capital for the return of the Beijing marathon after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, even as another death blamed on China's strict pandemic controls generated more public anger
Italy lets minors, sick off migrant rescue boat but spurns 35 others
Italy let minors and sick people off a German-flagged rescue vessel Sunday but refused to let 35 male adult migrants off, to the rejected survivors' despair. Three female minors and a baby were the first off the Humanity 1 in Catania port in the early hours, followed by male minors, SOS Humanity's press officer Petra Krischok told AFP. After that, male adults with medical issues were allowed off.
Pope wraps up Bahrain trip with visit to Gulf's oldest church
MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis wound up his trip to Bahrain on Sunday by visiting the oldest Catholic church in the Gulf, telling bishops, priests and nuns to remain united as they ministered to the faithful in the majority Muslim area.
NBC Miami
A Showdown Over Climate Reparations Is Brewing — and It Will Determine the Success of the COP27 Summit
The annual gathering of the U.N. Climate Change Conference will see more than 30,000 delegates convene in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss collective action on the climate emergency. One core issue likely to dominate proceedings concerns climate reparations, sometimes referred to as "loss and damage"...
Comments / 0