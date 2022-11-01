ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour Arrives in Los Angeles Ahead of 2026 Tournament

LOS ANGELES -- The most prestigious and iconic trophy in sports made its way to Los Angeles on Saturday. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup set to kick off in Qatar on Nov. 20, the World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca Cola is taking the hardware across the world – the same one awarded to the World Cup-winning nation – to allow fans to experience and see the gold up close and personal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Japan PM pledges to boost military capacity

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Sunday to beef up Japan's naval and military capacity, warning that nations must prepare to face aggressors. "The enhancement (of Japan's naval capacity) cannot wait, including construction of new naval ships, bolstering our missile defence capacity and improvement of the work conditions and compensations for our (military) personnel," he said.
AFP

Italy lets minors, sick off migrant rescue boat but spurns 35 others

Italy let minors and sick people off a German-flagged rescue vessel Sunday but refused to let 35 male adult migrants off, to the rejected survivors' despair. Three female minors and a baby were the first off the Humanity 1 in Catania port in the early hours, followed by male minors, SOS Humanity's press officer Petra Krischok told AFP. After that, male adults with medical issues were allowed off.
Reuters

Pope wraps up Bahrain trip with visit to Gulf's oldest church

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis wound up his trip to Bahrain on Sunday by visiting the oldest Catholic church in the Gulf, telling bishops, priests and nuns to remain united as they ministered to the faithful in the majority Muslim area.

