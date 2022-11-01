Read full article on original website
First-time EV owner shares ‘cautionary tale’ after it took 15 hours to drive 178 miles
Colorado electric vehicle owner Alan O'Hashi says he was "rudely awakened" by his car's slow charging speed and warns drivers are going into purchasing EVs "a bit blindly."
Virginia small business sounds off on inflation, anticipates ‘a lot of trouble’ this holiday season
FIRST ON FOX: The owners of a small business in central Virginia sounded off on the rising inflation in America and the state of the economy, warning they anticipate "a lot of trouble" this holiday season with supply chain issues and the price of goods continuing to skyrocket. Robin Litz...
Some Snapchat users could be owned money in a $35M settlement
Snap Inc. is accused of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, and users of the app between Nov. 17, 2015, and now may be owed money.
Nevada business owner offers San Francisco alternative to planned $1.7 million toilet
A Nevada businessman offered to donate a building for a public toilet in San Francisco rather than have the city build one for $1.7 million.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom withholds $1 billion, rejects local plans to fight homelessness
California Gov. Gavin Newsom will withhold more than $1 billion meant to combat homelessness until cities come up with more aggressive plans.
Subaru isn't investing in US EV production because McDonald's pay is too high
Subaru isn't planning any major U.S. investments in electric vehicle production because of high wages being paid by fast food stores like McDonald's near its factory.
Albertsons' $4B dividend payout put on hold by court
A $4 billion dividend payment to Albertson's investors which was due Monday has been put on hold by a Washington State court.
Iowa Powerball winner reveals what won't change after you win the $1.6 billion in lottery
Iowa lottery winner Timothy Schultz reveals what won't change after a lottery win. You may have a hard time trusting people or still have a devastating health diagnosis, for example.
Feds bust 21 in nationwide catalytic converter theft ring, seek $545 million in forfeitures
Indictments were unsealed on Wednesday charging nearly two dozen people in a nationwide catalytic converter theft ring, the Department of Justice announced.
Dem gubernatorial candidate Shapiro vows Pennsylvania will 'never be a right-to-work state'
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running as the Democratic nominee for governor, told a crowd Friday that Pennsylvania will "never be a 'right-to-work' state."
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ridiculed for censorship claim against Elon Musk: ‘AOC wants so much to be a victim’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was mocked on social media Thursday for claiming that Twitter head Elon Musk censored her account after she attacked his new proposals.
New Hampshire Democratic senator on Biden's coal plant comments: 'I think we have to have a balanced approach'
New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan urges 'balance' as the U.S. makes the transition to a clear energy economy as concerns mount over rising energy costs.
Barack Obama says Biden has 'repaired the economy and kept unemployment low' amid 8.2% spike in prices
Former President Barack Obama said that President Biden has fixed the economy while keeping unemployment low amid an inflation rate of 8.2%. Obama made the comments during a campaign event for Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman in Philadelphia on Saturday night. "Think about what Joe Biden has already got...
Biden touts his economic record as the midterm elections draw near
President Biden appeared at a campaign rally in New Mexico Thursday, where he rallied behind Democratic Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and touted his economic record in office.
Toomey Leads Charge Against ESG ratings firms
Toomey, a Republican, has requested information from a dozen firms including proxy advisors and ratings agencies on how they come up with scores that rank how various corporations adhere to ESG.
