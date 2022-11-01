ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

3 men killed in 2 shootings in Pa. neighborhood

Three men were shot and killed in two shootings in less than an hour in Pa., according to police. Police arrived at the 200 block of South Saint Bernard Street in Philadelphia in response to a call about gunshots after midnight Friday, according to 6ABC. Authorities found two unresponsive men...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man shot following argument at Northeast Philly Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia. A bullet pierced through a glass door at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road, around 4 a.m. Friday.Police say two men were arguing inside before one of them started shooting at the other just outside the entrance.A 34-year-man was hit in the stomach. He is in stable condition. "One of the bullets went through the glass door, lodged in a wooden trash can. Now we know that there were some employees and some customers in the store at the time. Luckily none of them were...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Five of Six Arrested in Area Gun Trafficking Bust

NORRISTOWN PA – Five of six members of a gun-trafficking organization, which allegedly bought firearms from across Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region, have been arrested, law enforcement officials said Thursday (Nov. 3, 2022). The last fugitive is still being sought. District attorneys...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Daytime shooting in Olney leaves 3 men injured, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a triple shooting that left 3 men injured on Friday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 2800 block of Boudinot Street just after 11 a.m. Authorities say a 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 27-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals

Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer. The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ask for help locating West Chester man

WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The West Chester Borough Police Department is searching for Francis Bango, 22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bango. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bango is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700 ext. 126 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
WEST CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

2 teens charged in Roxborough HS shooting linked to 2nd murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two of the teenagers charged in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School have been linked to another murder in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore confirmed to Eyewitness News warrants were approved for Troy Fletcher, 15, and Zyhied Jones, 17, in the killing of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones on Sept. 26. That shooting took place on Sept. 26, the day before the shooting outside Roxborough High School that killed 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde and injured four others. Last month, police released surveillance video of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing Tahmir Jones on the 600 block of North 13th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

