The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
Philly Wine Fest at Live Casino & Hotel in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
fox29.com
Police: Woman, 22, critical after shooting in SW Philadelphia; person in custody
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A person is in custody after a 22-year-old woman was shot in the chest in Southwest Philadelphia. The shooting happened just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon, officials said, on the 6700 block of Guyer Avenue, inside of a home. Responding officers took the woman to Penn Presbyterian Medical...
Police: 2 men shot in North Philadelphia
Police are investigating after two men were shot in North Philadelphia.
Suspected Roxborough HS Shooters Charged In Second Murder: Report
Three of the teens suspected of killing 14-year-old Nicolas Elizadle outside of Roxborough High School in Philadelphia on Sept. 27 have been charged in connection with another murder, CBS News reports. Philly police said Troy Fletcher, 15, and Zyhied Jones, 17, and Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, are all suspects in the...
3 men killed in 2 shootings in Pa. neighborhood
Three men were shot and killed in two shootings in less than an hour in Pa., according to police. Police arrived at the 200 block of South Saint Bernard Street in Philadelphia in response to a call about gunshots after midnight Friday, according to 6ABC. Authorities found two unresponsive men...
Police: Man shot following argument at Northeast Philly Wawa
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia. A bullet pierced through a glass door at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road, around 4 a.m. Friday.Police say two men were arguing inside before one of them started shooting at the other just outside the entrance.A 34-year-man was hit in the stomach. He is in stable condition. "One of the bullets went through the glass door, lodged in a wooden trash can. Now we know that there were some employees and some customers in the store at the time. Luckily none of them were...
sanatogapost.com
Five of Six Arrested in Area Gun Trafficking Bust
NORRISTOWN PA – Five of six members of a gun-trafficking organization, which allegedly bought firearms from across Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region, have been arrested, law enforcement officials said Thursday (Nov. 3, 2022). The last fugitive is still being sought. District attorneys...
3 suspects in shooting near Roxborough High School charged in separate murder
The murder happened just one day before the fatal shooting following a football scrimmage at Roxborough.
fox29.com
Daytime shooting in Olney leaves 3 men injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a triple shooting that left 3 men injured on Friday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 2800 block of Boudinot Street just after 11 a.m. Authorities say a 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 27-year-old...
Know Them? Berks Police Seek Suspected Teen Vandals
Police in Berks County are on the lookout for a group of youths they say vandalized a business over the summer. The Central Berks Regional Police Department said a group of teens was caught on camera trying to break into Reading Fire Equipment, a firefighting supply business on Perkiomen Avenue in Mount Penn, on July 15.
fox29.com
Police asking for public's help to identify teen homicide victim in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNY - A teen was killed in Delaware County, but police say his identity is unknown and are asking for the public's help. Police say the homicide occurred on the 1400 block of Longacre Boulevard in Yeadon Friday morning. The male teenage victim is described as being 5 feet...
Philadelphia Wawa Shooting Leaves Licensed Gun Owner Wounded, Report Says
A shooting inside of a Philadelphia Wawa overnight left one man wounded, police say. Gunfire erupted in the vestibule of the Frankford Avenue and Academy Road Wawa around 4:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4. According to Fox29, a licensed gun owner said something to a man staring at him, when the...
Philadelphia police investigating double shooting come upon another scene: more than 100 shots fired
Philadelphia police investigating the shooting of two people early Friday morning heard more gunshots nearby and came upon another scene where over 100 shots had been fired.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ask for help locating West Chester man
WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The West Chester Borough Police Department is searching for Francis Bango, 22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bango. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bango is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700 ext. 126 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
More than 120 shots fired in Kensington, 2 innocent bystanders injured
Two innocent bystanders were wounded as gunmen fired automatic weapons across a Philadelphia neighborhood, police say.
fox29.com
Police: Man shot twice during mountain bike robbery in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a robbery that resulted in a shooting on Thursday morning. According to police, the robbery occurred on the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue and officers received 911 calls reporting a shooting just after 2:30 a.m. Authorities say they found a 36-year-old man...
Man pleads guilty in Philadelphia armed carjacking
A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty in connection with a March 2022 carjacking in Philadelphia's Germantown section.
2 teens charged in Roxborough HS shooting linked to 2nd murder
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two of the teenagers charged in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School have been linked to another murder in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore confirmed to Eyewitness News warrants were approved for Troy Fletcher, 15, and Zyhied Jones, 17, in the killing of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones on Sept. 26. That shooting took place on Sept. 26, the day before the shooting outside Roxborough High School that killed 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde and injured four others. Last month, police released surveillance video of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing Tahmir Jones on the 600 block of North 13th Street.
Charges filed against 6 for running alleged gun trafficking ring in Montco, Bucks, and Philadelphia
Six men are facing charges that they were part of a gun trafficking organization in Montgomery, Bucks, and Philadelphia counties. Three of the men are brothers from Glenside.
fox29.com
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint at West Philadelphia gas station, suspects sought
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working to identify suspects accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint at a gas station last month. According to police, the incident happened on October 10 around 2 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 3750 West Girard Avenue. Authorities...
Philadelphia man arrested, charged after found riding Bensalem school bus
Police say 40-year-old Elliott Smith Jr. boarded the bus at Brownsville Road and Weldon Avenue and sat alone.
