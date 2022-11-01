Read full article on original website
Related
JESSE WATTERS: A Democrat civil war is coming after they get hammered at the midterms
Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul for her handling crime as the midterm elections draw near on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: Hillary, Kamala and Letitia James are campaigning in Manhattan today on behalf of Kathy Hochul, who's running for governor. Now, a Republican might win the governor's mansion in New York. So, they're bringing out the big guns. She's at risk of losing the seat in New York. And now the Democrats are on defense, "Crooked's" there, Kamala... I mean, come on, talk about lining up on your own one-yard line. New York's a war zone. Just this morning, a woman out jogging in the West Village by the Hudson River – nice place – got raped.
Kathy Hochul says she wants GOP to stay in New York after telling leading Republicans to 'get out of town'
During an interview with "The Breakfast Club," Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul changed her tune about Republicans being in the Empire State after telling their leaders to "get out."
Biden ridiculed for 'despicable' speech on 'threat' to democracy: 'What delusion looks like'
Conservatives on Twitter blasted President Joe Biden for his divisive, "despicable" Wednesday night speech urging Americans to vote against MAGA Republicans.
NY Gov. Hochul acknowledges 'there is a crime problem' after calling Republicans 'manipulators' on issue
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said "there is a crime problem" in her state and focused on toughing gun laws. She previously called Republicans "data deniers" on the issue.
Twitter shocked when multiple US flags collapse at Fetterman rally: 'Perfect metaphor'
Twitter users were stunned as video of Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s latest rally showed several American flags directly behind him get blown over by strong gusts of wind as soon as he began speaking. Users wondered if it was an ominous sign for Fetterman’s performance on election...
Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's
Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Bill Maher claims Republicans are ‘definitely going to win’ midterms thanks to 'woke culture'
Comedian Bill Maher claimed that Republicans are going to "do so well" in the midterms next week because of the "woke culture" pushed by the far left.
Judge allows lawsuit by Pennsylvania moms over first-grade transgender lessons to move forward
A federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled against a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by parents who allege their children's first-grade teacher violated district policy, state law and the Constitution by teaching children about gender dysphoria and transgender transitioning. Senior U.S. District Judge Joy Flowers Conti ruled Oct. 27 in...
LAURA INGRAHAM: Last night was 'embarrassing' for the president
Laura Ingraham discusses how Biden and the Democrats "will not" recognize Republicans, if they should win, as legitimate leaders on "The Ingraham Angle."
Hillary Clinton's contempt for struggling Americans does Democrats no favors
Does former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton want to hurt Democrats in tough races days before the midterms? Her contempt for working class Americans seems to come before winning.
Don Lemon’s 'CNN This Morning' debuts to dismal ratings, trails long-struggling 'New Day'
The heavily promoted launch of "CNN This Morning" with Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins attracted only 387,000 total viewers on Tuesday.
Democratic NYC lawmaker backs Zeldin over Hochul, defying party: 'We don't feel safe'
New York City Councilman Robert Holden, a Democrat representing Middle Village and Glendale, endorsed Republican gubernatorial nominee Lee M. Zeldin.
Lifelong Democrat clergy leader denounces AOC, urges Hispanics to support her opponent: 'We are fed up'
Rev. Ruben Diaz, Sr., told 'Fox & Friends First' on Thursday that he is throwing his support behind Tina Forte and Rep. Lee Zeldin in key New York races.
Top Georgia Democrat snubs Stacey Abrams, endorses Republican Brian Kemp
Democratic Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams has been shunned by a top fellow Democrat, who opted to endorse incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp instead.
'This will be close': Race forecaster reveals more bad news for Democrats just days from midterm elections
The Cook Political Report adjusted its rating for another battleground race in favor of Republicans just days before Election Day, giving the GOP an edge in the Wisconsin Senate race. The political forecaster on Friday shifted the race between incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes...
Stacey Abrams says she will be Georgia governor if voters can navigate Gov. Kemp’s 'voter suppression'
Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams argued that she will win her election on Tuesday if voters can "navigate" the alleged voter suppression systems installed in her state by her opponent Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga. She spent a good portion of her interview with MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi on Saturday...
Minnesota father accused of executing daughter's boyfriend that he believed was abusing her
A Minnesota man has been charged with second-degree intentional murder after allegedly executing his daughter's boyfriend because he believed he was abusing her.
Houston man shot 8-year-old boy after kids' argument, stole catalytic converters while out on bond, DA says
A Houston man shot an 8-year-old boy who got into an argument with his son while playing basketball, authorities said
Obama heckled at Arizona rally while stumping for Democratic candidates
Former President Barack Obama was heckled Wednesday during a rally in Phoenix for Democrats in Arizona. Obama was stumping for Sen. Mark Kelly and Katie Hobbs, who are respectively in close races for Senate and governor, and talking about the economic impact the coronavirus pandemic had on American families and communities when he was interrupted by a heckler.
Thiessen calls out Hillary Clinton's past questioning of three GOP presidential wins: 'Spare me your concern'
Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen criticizes former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for election-denial rhetoric despite her own history of questioning election results.
Fox News
853K+
Followers
5K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0