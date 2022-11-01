Read full article on original website
Sto Corp. Receives Code Compliance Evaluations from Intertek
Sto Corp. is proud to announce that StoVentec Rainscreen Systems have been evaluated by Intertek, a respected, independent and accredited agency, and found to be fully code-compliant. StoVentec Render and Masonry Veneer Rainscreen systems are all included in Intertek’s evaluations, and the Glass system is coming soon. “Typically, code evaluations...
COBie 3.0 Will Soon Be Released
The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) Building Information Management Council (BIMC) is planning the upcoming release of COBie 3.0, as an update to the Construction to Operations Building information exchange (COBie 2.4) Specification. COBie 3.0 also will be published as an integral part of the upcoming version 4.0 of the National BIM Standard – United States.
NEU Experiences Rapid Membership Growth
NEU: An ACI Center of Excellence for Carbon Neutral Concrete—a uniquely positioned center providing access to technologies and the knowledge needed to effectively and safely produce and place carbon neutral concrete in the built environment—is seeing rapid growth in membership during its first few months. This exciting progress has resulted in an inspiring initial membership.
Nora Lighting Appoints East Coast Regional Showroom Sales Manager
Nora Lighting President and CEO Fred Farzan has announced the appointment of Steve Joffre as the new East Coast regional showroom sales manager. Joffre is a lighting industry professional with more than 40 years’ experience working in sales and lighting throughout the U.S. He is based in Georgia and will oversee 14 showroom rep agencies throughout the east coast.
