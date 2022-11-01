LOS ANGELES - A massive e-cigarette and butane storage building sparked hundreds of small explosions during an overnight fire in Boyle Heights, fire authorities said. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday at 3133. E. 12th St., near the intersection of East Pico Boulevard. Arriving firefighters found flames coming out of the building’s roof, an official with the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO