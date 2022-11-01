Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Protesters rally in Beverly Hills in solidarity with Iranian women
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - What police described as a "large rally" was underway Saturday afternoon in Beverly Hills in solidarity with Iranians protesting the death of a woman who refused to wear a hijab and died in the custody of Iran's morality police. About 4 p.m., police reported the rally...
foxla.com
Orange County bus strike enters Day 2, leaving riders stranded
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - For a second day in a row, thousands of Orange County bus riders find themselves without service Friday as the union representing OC Transportation Authority maintenance workers continues a strike over what it calls stalled labor negotiations. The union called the walkout Wednesday -- setting up...
foxla.com
Orange County bus service interrupted as maintenance workers go on strike
ORANGE, Calif. - Barring some last-minute change, thousands of Orange County bus riders will find themselves without service Thursday after the union representing maintenance workers for the Orange County Transportation Authority went on strike. The union called the walkout on Wednesday -- setting up picket lines at the agency's Santa...
foxla.com
LAPD briefly pursues suspected stolen vehicle in El Sereno
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department briefly was in pursuit of a vehicle in the El Sereno area of Los Angeles Saturday evening. Reports of the chase came in around 5 p.m. Saturday. According to reports, the driver of the silver-colored SUV was driving a stolen vehicle. The...
foxla.com
Bomb squad disposes of 'suspicious device' in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The sheriff's department's bomb squad was deployed to Long Beach Saturday to deal with a suspicious device in the Belmont Shore area. Long Beach police officers were called around 3:25 p.m. to the 6400 block of Marina Drive, the LBPD's Allison Gallagher told City News Service.
foxla.com
Boyle Heights building fire sparks hundreds of small explosions
LOS ANGELES - A massive e-cigarette and butane storage building sparked hundreds of small explosions during an overnight fire in Boyle Heights, fire authorities said. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday at 3133. E. 12th St., near the intersection of East Pico Boulevard. Arriving firefighters found flames coming out of the building’s roof, an official with the Los Angeles Fire Department said.
foxla.com
Mail thrown from vehicle during pursuit in San Fernando Valley, two arrested
LOS ANGELES - Two people were arrested after stealing mail and leading officers on a chase through parts of the San Fernando Valley. Officers say the suspects, a man and woman, stole mail from a post office loading dock in Simi Valley around 1 p.m. They then led officers on a chase through parts of the north San Fernando Valley.
foxla.com
Reports of shooting at Los Angeles High School deemed a hoax
LOS ANGELES - Reports of a shooting at Los Angeles High School have been deemed a hoax, Los Angeles police said. Officers responded to the school, in the 4600 block of West Olympic Boulevard, on an unconfirmed report of a shooting around noon. LAPD and School Police swept the campus,...
foxla.com
VIDEO: Police chase suspect in motorcycle tries to blend in with other motorcyclists
LOS ANGELES - A police chase involving a motorcyclist took wild and wacky turns across Los Angeles County late Friday night. The suspect first led the Glendale Police Department on a chase before the suspect made their way to Eagle Rock, Universal Studios Hollywood, Hollywood and then West Hollywood. Over...
foxla.com
Man accused of carrying axe at a Compton shopping center shot, killed by LA County deputy
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man accused of carrying an axe at a shopping center in Compton was shot and killed by Los Angeles County deputy. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call in the 2000 block of Santa Fe Avenue around 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, deputies were told a man, possibly in his late 40s or early 50s, attacked another man with an axe.
foxla.com
Sentencing postponed again for man convicted of killing Nipsey Hussle
LOS ANGELES - Sentencing for the man convicted of murdering Grammy-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle in a 2019 shooting in South Los Angeles has been postponed to Dec. 19. Eric Ronald Holder Jr., 32, was originally scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. This is the second time his sentencing has been postponed. In September, the Nov. 3 court date was set.
foxla.com
Mama bear and her 2 cubs spotted in Arcadia
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden in Arcadia was closed Friday after a bear and her two cubs were spotted in the area. Authorities were notified about 10:20 a.m. after the bears were discovered at the arboretum at 301 N. Baldwin Ave., near the Foothill (210) Freeway.
foxla.com
West LA teen returns home after days missing
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles teen is back home after being missing since Halloween night, his family announced Saturday. Andrew Jason Wright, 18, went missing from West Los Angeles on Oct. 31. According to his mother, Anna Wright, Andrew Wright was seen in surveillance footage from the family home, walking out of the family home's garage right after 6 p.m., heading east on Iowa Avenue.
foxla.com
Big rig explodes into flames during police chase on 5 Freeway in LA County
KERN COUNTY, Calif. - The driver of a reportedly stolen big rig out of Kern County was taken into custody Thursday after leading California Highway Patrol on a slow-speed pursuit on the 5 Freeway near the Newhall area. The truck was traveling southbound on the freeway, going through Newhall and...
foxla.com
LA County deputies save 2 teens after suspected fentanyl exposure
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Dramatic body camera video shows the moments Los Angeles County deputies rescued two teenagers possibly exposed to fentanyl. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call from a home in Duarte Thursday night. Upon arrival, deputies found two 17-year-olds lying on the floor and not breathing.
foxla.com
Armed thief attempts to rob victim in broad daylight, runs him down with car on Sunset Blvd. in WeHo
LOS ANGELES - A man is recovering after being hit by a car during an attempted armed robbery in West Hollywood Friday morning. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office responded to the 9000 block of Sunset Blvd. around 9:10 a.m. for reports of men fighting. Surveillance video shows...
foxla.com
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million each sold in California
LOS ANGELES - The Powerball jackpot is "approaching world record" territory, reaching an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing, lottery officials said. While there was no jackpot winner in California for this draw, there were 962,544 winning tickets that matched anywhere...
foxla.com
Mom attacked in parking lot with baby in her arms; Suspect has charge dismissed
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Grainy surveillance video shows the moment a Riverside County mother was attacked with her baby in her arms. Now, the mom who was attacked in the incident six months ago is demanding justice after she tells FOX 11 that the attacker from the May 2022 incident had a child endangerment charge dismissed.
foxla.com
2 arrested for Covina Halloween party shooting that killed 2; LASD searching for 3rd suspect
COVINA, Calif. - Two murder suspects have turned themselves in as the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate a shooting at a Halloween party in Covina from earlier this week. Brian Ramos and Adrian Robles turned themselves in to authorities Saturday, according to LASD. Ramos and Robles are...
foxla.com
Rancho Cucamonga teen arrested for making threats against high school
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - Officials said a 14-year-old student at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga has been arrested for making criminal threats against the school. On Tuesday, Nov. 1, investigators with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department said two students at the school received threatening text messages. Detectives quickly determined the threats made against the school were not credible.
