Waushara County, WI

Fox11online.com

Heavy winds and rain cause problems throughout Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) – Power outages, knocked over trees, and travel troubles are being reported throughout Northeast Wisconsin on Saturday. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it is aware of flooding and power outages in various areas throughout the city. Police say they have contacted the Army Corps of Engineers to let it know about rising water levels.
MENASHA, WI
Fox11online.com

Deer Hunt 2022: DNR season harvest outlook includes safety tips

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Deer Hunt 2022 is quickly approaching. The season outlook from the Department of Natural Resources includes some tips on safety. For the past couple months, DNR deer experts say signs of the upcoming campaign are all around. The archery season, which started on Sept. 17, is off to a good start.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Chase through 4 Wisconsin counties exceeds 85 mph

(WLUK) -- A man will likely face felony charges in multiple counties after leading officers on a chase through four Wisconsin counties Thursday morning. According to Green Lake County sheriff's officials, the chase began in Dane County. By 11 a.m., the driver was in Columbia County and headed toward Green Lake County.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee

For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

USDA expands Rural Partners Network to Menominee County

NEOPIT (WLUK) -- Menominee County is now part of a federal network that helps local people create new and lasting economic opportunities. The USDA expanded its Rural Partners Network to 12 Wisconsin counties Thursday. This includes the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and Menominee County. “Rural America is full of...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man who led deputies on multi-county pursuit arrested, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says

GREEN LAKE, Wis. — A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday after the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said he led law enforcement officers in multiple counties on a pursuit. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it learned of a pursuit in Columbia County heading into Green Lake County on State Highway 73 around 11 a.m. The pursuit reportedly...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County

A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

WB Interstate 90/94 reopens at Interstate 39 near Portage following crash

PORTAGE, Wis. — All lanes of westbound Interstate 90/94 have reopened beyond Interstate 39 near Portage Monday night following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 8:20 p.m. All lanes had been closed; the scene cleared just before 9:50 p.m. ﻿   Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions...
PORTAGE, WI
nbc15.com

DMV: 11 Columbia Co. wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly a dozen Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked over the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer license of 11 Arlington dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive. Wholesale dealers are prohibited...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Avian flu discovered in central Wisconsin, backyard flock depopulated

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have identified yet another county with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks. Marathon County, located in north-central Wisconsin, is the latest to have cases of the avian flu in...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Police investigate multiple gunshot reports in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Police are investigating multiple reports of gunshots in Fond du Lac Friday night. The Fond du Lac Police Department received several calls at approximately 8:50 p.m. about potential gunshots near Fourth Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. Officers searched the area and spoke with several...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Madison company buys Oshkosh Office Systems

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Madison-based Gordon Flesch Company has bought Oshkosh Office Systems. OOS will take the Gordon Flesch name. Gordon Flesch serves customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio and South Dakota. OOS was founded in 1898. According to its website, Gordon Flesch has more than 650 employees in 32...
OSHKOSH, WI

