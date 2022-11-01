Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Utility emergency in Winnebago County cleared, WIS 21 lanes reopen
FRIDAY, 11/4/2022 – 11:21 a.m. OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the utility emergency that closed down lanes on WIS 21 in Winnebago County on Friday morning. According to WisDOT, all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident took just over an hour...
Fox11online.com
Heavy winds and rain cause problems throughout Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) – Power outages, knocked over trees, and travel troubles are being reported throughout Northeast Wisconsin on Saturday. The Menasha Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it is aware of flooding and power outages in various areas throughout the city. Police say they have contacted the Army Corps of Engineers to let it know about rising water levels.
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: DNR season harvest outlook includes safety tips
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- Deer Hunt 2022 is quickly approaching. The season outlook from the Department of Natural Resources includes some tips on safety. For the past couple months, DNR deer experts say signs of the upcoming campaign are all around. The archery season, which started on Sept. 17, is off to a good start.
wearegreenbay.com
Grease fire causes ‘significant damage’ to historic Fond du Lac County meat market, closed until further notice
EDEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A grease fire at a Fond du Lac County meat market caused ‘significant fire, smoke, and water damage’ on Thursday morning. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 9 a.m. on November 3 at the Eden Meat Market & Catering building, located at 115 West Main Street in Eden.
Fox11online.com
Chase through 4 Wisconsin counties exceeds 85 mph
(WLUK) -- A man will likely face felony charges in multiple counties after leading officers on a chase through four Wisconsin counties Thursday morning. According to Green Lake County sheriff's officials, the chase began in Dane County. By 11 a.m., the driver was in Columbia County and headed toward Green Lake County.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee
For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Devastating fire at Eden Meat Market in neighboring Fond du Lac County | Video courtesy Steve Rieden
November 3, 2022 – Eden, WI – There was a devastating fire Thursday morning, November 3, 2022, at Eden Meat Market in neighboring Fond du Lac County, WI. The fire call for the butcher shop, 115 E Main Street, came in just after 9 a.m. According to Fond...
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads Wisconsin authorities on a multi-county chase, taken into custody three counties over
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A chase that originally started in Dane County ended three counties north, just west of Fond du Lac on Thursday. According to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:00 a.m., authorities in Green Lake County received notification of a pursuit in Columbia County heading toward Green Lake County.
Fox11online.com
USDA expands Rural Partners Network to Menominee County
NEOPIT (WLUK) -- Menominee County is now part of a federal network that helps local people create new and lasting economic opportunities. The USDA expanded its Rural Partners Network to 12 Wisconsin counties Thursday. This includes the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin and Menominee County. “Rural America is full of...
Man who led deputies on multi-county pursuit arrested, Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office says
GREEN LAKE, Wis. — A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday after the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said he led law enforcement officers in multiple counties on a pursuit. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said it learned of a pursuit in Columbia County heading into Green Lake County on State Highway 73 around 11 a.m. The pursuit reportedly...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski bonfire victim glad to be home while his family learns to care for him
PULASKI (WLUK) -- Brandon Brzeczkowski has been home from a Milwaukee Burn Center for a few days now. Brzeczkowski was one of several people severely injured in a bonfire explosion in the Town of Maple Grove in Shawano County on October 14th. There are still many questions about the explosion.
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan County couple has spent almost every Friday night at Schwarz’s Supper Club since 1984
ST. ANNA, Wis. (WFRV) – To say Peter and Cathy Pagelow are devoted supper clubbers might be an understatement. We met them at Schwarz’s Supper Club, which has been at the same location in St. Anna, Calumet County, Wisconsin, since 1957. According to the Pagelows, they have been...
cwbradio.com
Clintonville Man Sentenced for 7th OWI in Clark County
A Clintonville man charged in Clark County with his seventh OWI was sentenced in Clark County Court. According to court records, Kent Hessing was traveling 40mph in a 25mph zone. Hessing has six previous OWI convictions and his vehicle’s registration was expired. Hessing pleaded guilty to 7th OWI. Another charge was dismissed on the prosecutor’s motion.
WB Interstate 90/94 reopens at Interstate 39 near Portage following crash
PORTAGE, Wis. — All lanes of westbound Interstate 90/94 have reopened beyond Interstate 39 near Portage Monday night following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 8:20 p.m. All lanes had been closed; the scene cleared just before 9:50 p.m. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions...
nbc15.com
DMV: 11 Columbia Co. wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly a dozen Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked over the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer license of 11 Arlington dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive. Wholesale dealers are prohibited...
wearegreenbay.com
Avian flu discovered in central Wisconsin, backyard flock depopulated
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have identified yet another county with the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks. Marathon County, located in north-central Wisconsin, is the latest to have cases of the avian flu in...
Fox11online.com
Police investigate multiple gunshot reports in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Police are investigating multiple reports of gunshots in Fond du Lac Friday night. The Fond du Lac Police Department received several calls at approximately 8:50 p.m. about potential gunshots near Fourth Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. Officers searched the area and spoke with several...
Fox11online.com
Madison company buys Oshkosh Office Systems
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Madison-based Gordon Flesch Company has bought Oshkosh Office Systems. OOS will take the Gordon Flesch name. Gordon Flesch serves customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Ohio and South Dakota. OOS was founded in 1898. According to its website, Gordon Flesch has more than 650 employees in 32...
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin election officials expect a secure, safe election despite voter scrutiny
(WLUK) -- Only four more days, and state election experts are saying they're ready for the midterms. Although, there is some voter scrutiny surrounding the election process. On Wednesday, a judge ordered the city to give election observers proper access to the early voting process. But will the voter distrust...
Comments / 1