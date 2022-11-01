Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
William M. Stanton, 69, of Westborough
– Deputy Waltham Police Chief (Ret.) William M. Stanton, of Westborough, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 surrounded by family at Newton-Wellesley Hospital. He was 69. Born in Boston on October 30, 1953, he was a son of the late Anthony and Edna (Hartlen) Stanton. “Billy” was raised in Waltham and graduated from Waltham High School. He earned a full scholarship to Northeastern University to play basketball for the Huskies and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice before earning his Master’s degree from Anna Maria College. Billy began a distinguished career for the Waltham Police department in 1980 where he served as Union president for several years eventually retiring at the rank of Deputy Chief in 2017.
communityadvocate.com
Brian K. Barnhart, 91, of Shrewsbury
– A beloved and devoted husband and father, Brian Kent Barnhart, 91, of Shrewsbury, MA, formerly of Westborough, MA, Danvers, MA and Endwell, NY, died October 18, 2022, at University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester, MA after a brief period of declining health. Born in Mount Morris, PA on...
communityadvocate.com
Anibal Villamil, 86, of Northborough
– Anibal Villamil, 86, of Northborough, died Monday, October 31, 2022 at Saint Vincent Hospital, Worcester, MA. He leaves three daughters Yolanda Villamil and her husband Luis Castilla, Lisbey Villamil, Olga Villamil and her husband Rodrigo Ceron, three sons, Victor Julio Villamil and his wife Luz Neyla Patiño, Jorge Anibal Villamil and his wife Claudia Liliana Valencia and Nelson Enrique Villamil; ten grandchildren; a sister Flor Villamil and many nieces and nephews.
communityadvocate.com
Grace McLaughlin, 97, of Grafton
– Grace (Vinti) McLaughlin, 97, passed away peacefully at her home on November 2, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Grace was predeceased by her beloved husband of 50 years, Francis McLaughlin, Jr. She is survived by her children Jean McLaughlin, Joan McLaughlin-Greenwood and her husband Frank, Elizabeth McLaughlin whom she lived with, Francis McLaughlin III, her grandchildren Nicole, Jacqueline and fiance Randy, Stephanie, Mary, Michael and wife Kristie, Miles, Ashley and fiance Brian, Eliza and fiance Nick, Elizabeth, Megan, Maille, 8 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. In addition, her personal care provider, Sandy. She is also predeceased by a grandson Elisha and her sisters Frances Monfredo, Priscilla Sbrogna, and Virginia Italiano.
communityadvocate.com
Scott Lee, 55, of Marlborough
– Scott Lee, 55, of Marlborough died unexpectedly Wednesday October 26, 2022 at his home. He was born in Taipei, Taiwan the son of Jerry Lee and Chung Chen and moved to the United States in 1979. Master of Chemistry from Rochester Institute of Technology. Scott worked for Bruker as...
communityadvocate.com
Richard P. Despres, 59, formerly of Marlborough
– Richard “Ricky” P. Despres, 59 of Lowell and formerly of Marlborough, died at Lowell General Hospital on Monday, November 1, 2022. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Barbara (Taylor) Despres and Freddie Fisher. Ricky served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Holland.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough firefighters respond to brush fire
WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Fire Department is responding to a brush fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike. Westborough crews responded to the eastbound side of the turnpike near mile-marker 107. The department shared a photo from the scene around 4:30 p.m., advising drivers on the Massachusetts Turnpike to keep to...
communityadvocate.com
Apex Entertainment is the go-to place for fun in New England
MARLBOROUGH – Nowhere in New England is there a fun destination quite like Apex Entertainment. With 4 stories of recreational and sports activities, Apex Entertainment has something for everyone. “We’re 100,000 square feet of pure fun,” said Director of Field Marketing Rob Luzzi. “We offer bowling, sports simulators, indoor...
communityadvocate.com
Local scouts to hold bottle and can drive
REGION – Across the region, local scouts will be holding a bottle and can drive on Nov. 5. Shrewsbury Scout Troops 114 and 7114 along with Pack 114 will be holding a drive at the Shrewsbury Town Hall from 9 a.m. to noon. with proceeds going to their scouting activities.
communityadvocate.com
Northborough’s Hometown Heroes parade returns Nov. 6
NORTHBOROUGH – The community is invited to show their support for local veterans by attending the Hometown Heroes Rolling Rally Parade Nov. 6. The parade will kick off at noon. It starts at the entrance of Algonquin Regional High School and will end at the Vincent F. Picard American Legion Post 234 at 402 West Main Street.
communityadvocate.com
Vulcano for State Representative
When my neighbor, Mike Vulcano announced that he was running for State Representative, I thought he was crazy. Mike has a great life. His children graduated from college and are successfully employed and married, with a new grandchild. His wife is nearing retirement from decades of teaching in Northborough schools. He was busy enough coaching football at Holy Cross and his Subway franchise was thriving. I wondered why would he even consider taking on such a responsibility just as things were beginning to quiet down for him?
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police, loved ones mourns the loss of Sergeant Jim Carlin
SHREWSBURY – The family and former colleagues of retired Shrewsbury Police Sergeant Jim Carlin are mourning his loss. Carlin battled colon cancer and underwent surgery to remove it. However, the surgery was unsuccessful, and he was placed on life support. Carlin died peacefully Oct. 22, according to his son, Chris Carlin.
communityadvocate.com
MCAS returns as graduation requirement for Marlborough seniors
MARLBOROUGH – As of October, there were 276 students in Marlborough High School’s Class of 2023. The goal come June is to make sure every one of them gets a diploma. During the School Committee meeting on Oct. 11, Marlborough High School Principal Daniel Riley discussed what will be required of the Class of 2023 in order to graduate.
communityadvocate.com
“Too many times to recall:” Truck hits Westborough bridge
WESTBOROUGH – A truck hit Westborough’s East Main Street bridge causing a delay in traffic at about 1:30 p.m. this afternoon. This crash marked the latest of the line of truck collisions with the 12 foot six inch bridge which is too low to allow standard tractor trailers though.
communityadvocate.com
Symphony Pro Musica begins 40th anniversary season
REGION – Symphony Pro Musica presents its first performance of its celebratory 40th anniversary season on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Hudson High School, and on Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3:30 p.m. at St. John’s High School in Shrewsbury. The program is titled “Taking Off!”...
communityadvocate.com
Voters to decide on adopting Community Preservation Act
WESTBOROUGH – In addition to voting on local and statewide offices, Westborough will be deciding on whether to give final approval to adopt the Community Preservation Act. This will be Question 5 on the state election ballot. If Westborough adopts the Community Preservation Act (CPA), the town will join...
communityadvocate.com
Harvest Craft Fair comes to Melican Middle School Nov. 5
NORTHBOROUGH – The Annual Harvest Craft Fair is returning to Melican Middle School on Nov. 5. This marks the 45th fair, which is sponsored by the Northboro Junior Woman’s Club and will feature products from over 70 crafters. The fair will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m....
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Education Foundation to hold annual Trivia Night
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Education Foundation will hold its Annual Trivia Night on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Borgatti Bar inside Whole Foods Market. Registration for the event begins at 6:30 p.m. It will include a “happy half hour” and a cash bar, followed by trivia at 7 p.m.
Comments / 0