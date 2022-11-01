When my neighbor, Mike Vulcano announced that he was running for State Representative, I thought he was crazy. Mike has a great life. His children graduated from college and are successfully employed and married, with a new grandchild. His wife is nearing retirement from decades of teaching in Northborough schools. He was busy enough coaching football at Holy Cross and his Subway franchise was thriving. I wondered why would he even consider taking on such a responsibility just as things were beginning to quiet down for him?

