Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Related
3 Takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Oklahoma City Thunder
No Giannis. No problem.
Pacers' Chris Duarte out four to six weeks with grade 2 ankle sprain
Pacers wing Chris Duarte sustained a Grade 2 ankle sprain in Friday’s victory over Miami and is expected to miss four to six weeks of action, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (via Twitter). According to Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files (Twitter links), it’s Duarte’s left ankle, and he suffered...
And-Ones: Henderson, 2023 Cap Room, Fredette, Hammon
After giving fans the opportunity to see more of top prospect Victor Wembanyama by announcing that all of this season’s Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 games will be available to watch for free on the NBA app, the league is taking a similar path with consensus No. 2 prospect Scoot Henderson.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver critical of Kyrie Irving in statement
Kyrie Irving has yet to issue a clear apology after he supported a movie that contains antisemitic messages, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver is not happy with the Brooklyn Nets star. Irving last week tweeted a link to the movie “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake up Black America.” Rolling Stone wrote...
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” Peña said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.
James Harden suffers foot strain, out one month
Star guard James Harden sustained a strained tendon in his right foot and is expected to miss one month for the Sixers, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. It’s a tough blow for both the player and the team. The Sixers have gotten off to a slow start, currently sitting with a 4-5 record after dropping Wednesday’s game to the Wizards. According to Wojnarowski, Harden suffered the foot strain during Wednesday night’s loss, with testing revealing the injury Thursday.
Kyrie Irving officially apologizes for promoting antisemitic film
Just hours after the Nets announced that they would be suspending star point guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games, without pay, for sharing a link to a film on Twitter filled with hurtful antisemitic falsehoods, leaving it up for days and then struggling to exhibit contrition through a series of combative media interactions, Irving himself has now issued a statement on his personal Instagram account officially, directly apologizing for his recent actions and behavior.
Report: Nets' Joe Tsai faced pressure from NBA to take more punitive action towards Kyrie Irving
In an in-depth report for ESPN, Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski go into more detail on Wojnarowski’s earlier assertion that Nets owner Joe Tsai faced pressure from the NBA and from Nets management to take a more punitive approach following Kyrie Irving‘s promotion of an antisemitic film and initial refusal to apologize.
Kevin Durant comments on Kyrie Irving's antisemitism controversy
Last week, Irving shared an Amazon link on social media for a movie called "Heroes to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," a film that contains a host of antisemitic tropes and falsehoods about Jewish people, including the existence of "Jewish slave ships" and a claim that "many famous high-ranking Jews" worship Satan. The film also contains a fake quote from "Adolph" Hitler.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert enters health and safety protocols
Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been ruled out of Saturday’s game against Houston after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Minnesota announced. According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Gobert was listed as questionable (illness) for Friday’s loss to Milwaukee, but wound up playing 30 minutes in the game and is now in the protocols, which isn’t a great situation for anyone involved. Gobert was famously the first known NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 in March 2020.
NBA G League salaries increase for 2022-23 season
The salaries for players in the NBA G League will increase again for the 2022-23 season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic (via Twitter), players who spend the season in the NBAGL will earn $40,500. As we reported last fall, the G League’s annual salary rose from $35K to...
Former Spurs employee files lawsuit against Joshua Primo, team
A sports psychologist formerly employed by the Spurs has filed a lawsuit against Joshua Primo and the team, contending that Primo exposed himself to her on nine separate occasions during their sessions and that the Spurs did nothing about it after she informed team management, according to reports from Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News and Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
Can Cowboys' defensive 'crew of destroyers' carry team to a title?
Beware of one of the NFL's best wrecking crews. "This is a crew of destroyers. They have no mercy and do a nice job of taking shifts at this," wrote The Athletic's Bob Strum about the Cowboys' defense. The unit is a terror. Through eight games, it leads the league...
Bengals are searching for answers on offense and defense
The Bengals offense looks lost without WR Ja'Marr Chase. It seems they're searching for answers on defense as well. Cincinnati didn't have a receiver eclipse 50 yards in the team's 32-13 loss to the Browns in Week 8. It remains to be seen why the Bengals struggled so much even without Chase, but the team is hoping they have their defensive answer in 2022 first-round pick Daxton Hill.
Hoops Rumors
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT
Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
Comments / 0