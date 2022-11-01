ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

And-Ones: Henderson, 2023 Cap Room, Fredette, Hammon

After giving fans the opportunity to see more of top prospect Victor Wembanyama by announcing that all of this season’s Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 games will be available to watch for free on the NBA app, the league is taking a similar path with consensus No. 2 prospect Scoot Henderson.
The Associated Press

Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” Peña said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old shortstop became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career, according to OptaSTATS — and he did it all in his rookie season.
HOUSTON, TX
Hoops Rumors

James Harden suffers foot strain, out one month

Star guard James Harden sustained a strained tendon in his right foot and is expected to miss one month for the Sixers, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. It’s a tough blow for both the player and the team. The Sixers have gotten off to a slow start, currently sitting with a 4-5 record after dropping Wednesday’s game to the Wizards. According to Wojnarowski, Harden suffered the foot strain during Wednesday night’s loss, with testing revealing the injury Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hoops Rumors

Kyrie Irving officially apologizes for promoting antisemitic film

Just hours after the Nets announced that they would be suspending star point guard Kyrie Irving for at least five games, without pay, for sharing a link to a film on Twitter filled with hurtful antisemitic falsehoods, leaving it up for days and then struggling to exhibit contrition through a series of combative media interactions, Irving himself has now issued a statement on his personal Instagram account officially, directly apologizing for his recent actions and behavior.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Kevin Durant comments on Kyrie Irving's antisemitism controversy

Last week, Irving shared an Amazon link on social media for a movie called "Heroes to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," a film that contains a host of antisemitic tropes and falsehoods about Jewish people, including the existence of "Jewish slave ships" and a claim that "many famous high-ranking Jews" worship Satan. The film also contains a fake quote from "Adolph" Hitler.
BROOKLYN, NY
Hoops Rumors

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert enters health and safety protocols

Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has been ruled out of Saturday’s game against Houston after entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Minnesota announced. According to Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Gobert was listed as questionable (illness) for Friday’s loss to Milwaukee, but wound up playing 30 minutes in the game and is now in the protocols, which isn’t a great situation for anyone involved. Gobert was famously the first known NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 in March 2020.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hoops Rumors

NBA G League salaries increase for 2022-23 season

The salaries for players in the NBA G League will increase again for the 2022-23 season. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic (via Twitter), players who spend the season in the NBAGL will earn $40,500. As we reported last fall, the G League’s annual salary rose from $35K to...
Hoops Rumors

Former Spurs employee files lawsuit against Joshua Primo, team

A sports psychologist formerly employed by the Spurs has filed a lawsuit against Joshua Primo and the team, contending that Primo exposed himself to her on nine separate occasions during their sessions and that the Spurs did nothing about it after she informed team management, according to reports from Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News and Tim MacMahon of ESPN.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Hoops Rumors

Bengals are searching for answers on offense and defense

The Bengals offense looks lost without WR Ja'Marr Chase. It seems they're searching for answers on defense as well. Cincinnati didn't have a receiver eclipse 50 yards in the team's 32-13 loss to the Browns in Week 8. It remains to be seen why the Bengals struggled so much even without Chase, but the team is hoping they have their defensive answer in 2022 first-round pick Daxton Hill.
CINCINNATI, OH
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
954K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy