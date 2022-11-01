Read full article on original website
Related
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 24+ Fall Festivals, Beer Tastings, Concerts and More
Say hello to November! Head over to Peddler’s Village for Apple Weekend, catch a show at Bristol Riverside Theatre or hop on a train to view the beautiful fall foliage at the New Hope Railroad!. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the...
Knock on Wood: Young Ambler Entrepreneur Makes Big Splash with Shore Couture
Jake Brown of Ambler, modeling one of his hoodie designs near a bridge outside Ocean City, N.J., where his storefront is located. Jake Brown, 25, grew up in Ambler. But each summer, he immersed himself in the beachy life of Ocean City, N.J. He’s now there full time, running his own clothing brand, WoodLuck. Maddie Vitale proved to be a good fit in presenting his story in OCNJ Daily.
Local Government Organization Celebrates Doylestown Couple Who Authored “The Berenstain Bears” Series
The Doylestown couple was known for creating the beloved children's book series. One of many literary phenomenons to come out of Bucks County, a writing couple is being celebrated for their contributions to children’s literature. Dan McPhillips, the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds, celebrated the lives of Stan and...
Which Pa city made the list of best Christmas towns?
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to Readers Digest list of the best Christmas towns, one Pennsylvania town is filled with the holiday spirit. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania is nicknamed the “Christmas City” and even has a Christmas market. The Christkindlmarkt features artisans, music, crafts, food and homemade gifts from Germany. The town is also full of the Christmas […]
grownandflown.com
At College Drop-Off We Were Prepared for Everything…But Not This
When my wife and I dropped our firstborn off at college, we’d anticipated feeling like everyone whose social posts described “leaving a piece of my heart.” Little did we realize we would also be leaving a piece of one of our younger children. Although I’d spent the...
abc27.com
Lancaster baker wins Food Network competition
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A baker from Lancaster “took the cake” on Food Network’s Halloween Baking Championship. According abc27 media partner LancasterOnline/LNP, Manheim-based baker Blayre Wright won the final challenge of the baking show. Blayre Wright is the owner of Flouretta Sweet, which is a privately...
Norristown High Speed Line Couple Become the Apple of Each Other’s Eye; Weds at Villanova’s Applewood Estate
Ashley Reeder and Ian Andrews at their Applewood Estate wedding. The meeting of Ian Andrews and Ashley Reeder sounds like one of those 1940s-style MGM musicals where the handsome beau and his ingenue bump into each other surreptitiously and fall in love. Except this love story, which culminated in a wedding at Villanova’s Applewood Estate, is real, as reported by Gina Lizzo in Main Line Today.
Merion Station Architect— Rehabber of City Hall and the Academy of Music — Dies at 81
Hyman Myers, sitting in one of the circular windows of Phila.'s City Hall, a building he helped restore and preserve. Hyman Myers, noted architect whose projects included City Hall’s renovation, has passed. The former Merion Station resident was 81. Gary Miles constructed a fitting remembrance of his life in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
This Bucks County Town Has Been Voted One of the Coziest in Pennsylvania
A popular town in Bucks county recently made the list for being one of the coziest spots in Pennsylvania, a major title for the area. Staff writers for MyDatingAdviser wrote about the unique town. Doylestown is considered to be one of the most wonderful places to visit in the state....
Home with Battle of the Brandywine Significance Earns Historic Marker
Brinton 1704 House.Image via Brinton 1704 House and Historic Site. The William Brinton 1704 House, located at 21 Oakland Road in West Chester, was recently assigned a historic marker with help from the Pennsylvania Society of Sons of the Revolution and its Color Guard, writes Bill Rettew for The Daily Local News.
Wynnewood’s Friends’ Central School Has Impressive List of Famous Hollywood Alumni
In fact, the Montgomery County academy is one of the most top ranked K–12 Quaker schools in the nation and been consistently providing Hollywood A-list celebrities for decades. The all-star alumni from the school include music stars as John Legend and direct mega-stars such as Jennifer Aniston. The schools...
Back for 2022: A Montgomery County Holiday Event That’s Totally Tinsel
Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Returns to Oaks beginning Black Friday evening, Nov. 25, 2022. It was about this time last year that commuters on Route 422 noticed something unusual rising in Oaks, near the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. When its installation was complete, it was finally identified as “Tinseltown Holiday Spectacular Presented by Deitz & Watson,” a full-bore, fully interactive, family friendly, feat of food, folderol, and festivities.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Judd’s and Jackson’s at Spring Mill Country Club
Judd’s and Jackson’s restaurant is in the Ivyland/Warminster area. Enter the long windy driveway, and you will see a beautiful view of the golf course. Walk through the front door to feel the warmth of a family-run business and a welcome that we are so happy you are here.
Fight breaks out at Academy Park HS over change to dress code policy
SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- A fight broke out at a Delaware County high school over a revision to its dress code policy. It happened Tuesday morning at Academy Park High School.According to the Sharon Hill Police Department, several staff members and police officers were attacked.A number of students were taken into custody.Last Thursday, the school board decided that hooded sweatshirts and hats could not be worn during the school day.Those items must be stored in a locker or closet during the day.The school district released the following statement:Today, students at Academy Park High School engaged in a walkout and demonstration over a new board expectation restricting the use of hats and hoodies in all district buildings.After the assembly of students adjourned, some students engaged in physical disruption, which necessitated a lockdown and police response.Students were dismissed early from school and the campus was cleared. School officials are working with local authorities to identify those parties involved and appropriate consequences will be issued per our district code of student conduct.
Washington Examiner
West Chester University course teaches first-year students to resent white people
EXCLUSIVE — A required course for first-year students at West Chester University in Pennsylvania teaches students to resent white people, among other things. The class forces upon freshmen the core elements of critical race theory and advances radical left-wing ideology through the diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda, according to a student in the class. Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to fear of retaliation, the student shared some of the material taught in the school's mandated First Year Experience Requirement .
Fight for Westtown’s Crebilly Farm Seems Headed Toward Conclusion
Crebilly Farm.Image via Realtor.com. The fight to preserve Crebilly Farm in Westtown seems to be headed to a successful conclusion. While much of the 309-acres are going towards open space, there is still plenty left to purchase, and it comes with a fantastic home, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia Magazine.
timespub.com
Spotlight: Altomonte’s
It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
Former Action News Reporter’s Decorations Won Halloween
Not only do the people in Springfield, Delaware County, PA. have a former Action News reporter living in their neighborhood, but his annual Halloween display looks like one of the scariest and most creative around. If you missed Action News last night, you didn't get to see the story about...
WGME
'We are not co-parenting with the government': PA parents question district gender policy
EXTON, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are demanding answers from a public school district on whether or not it hides their children's gender transitions from them. Parents expressed their outrage over this topic at last week's West Chester Area School District (WCASD) Board of Education meeting. Many allege a lack of clarity, with some saying they had to go so far as to obtain documents through formal public information requests to gather answers.
phillyvoice.com
The Trocadero aims to reopen as a revamped concert venue and restaurant, state records show
The closure of the Trocadero Theatre more than three years ago was a dark day for live music in Philadelphia, which lost a venue that was treasured for its dingy character and storied past. The building at 1003 Arch St. in Chinatown, built in 1870, has sat unused since, with...
Comments / 0