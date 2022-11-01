ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 9

Jeremy Dawson
4d ago

its Democrats who wants no bonds and emptying prisons. Democrats make sure that the criminals have More rights than the victims. just look at what Chicago is fixing to do. vote red and get justice

Reply
9
Vern Glass
4d ago

no we just don't get involved with violence like democrats and deep state players who continually cause chaos and panic and encourage people to create chaos and hate

Reply
5
Emperor x Time
3d ago

You're speaking to the wrong crowd, it's the Democratic party who supports chaos, violence and death!! Law & Order is the Republican way!!

Reply
3
Related
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Fox News

Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's

Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
UTAH STATE
Fox News

'The View' explodes after Ted Cruz calls out past Democrats on questioning election results

"The View" panel erupted on Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Monday after he confronted the hosts about election deniers and political violence on the left. The Republican was initially heckled by environmental protesters within the audience before co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin grilled him about the January 6 Capitol Hill riot and whether he viewed President Biden as legitimately elected. Cruz confirmed that Biden was the president before calling out "The View" and the media for giving Democrats a pass for floating "stolen election" claims.
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

The 25-year-old first time GOP candidate who would help Republicans win back the House by making history

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. – Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., always knew he faced a challenging re-election this year. "This is always going to be a close race. And New Hampshire always has close elections and very competitive races. This district has swung back and forth between the two parties many times during the last 10 or 20 years," the two-term Democratic representative in battleground New Hampshire’s swingy First Congressional District told Fox News this week.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Police body camera footage of attack on Paul Pelosi could be released at trial as GOP demands footage

Body camera footage of an attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could be released as suspected assailant David DePape faces trial on a host of state and federal charges.“There are no plans to release the body cam footage prior to court proceedings,” a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson told The Independent on Tuesday.Members of the Pelosi family are expected to be shown the body camera footage and hear the 911 call that was recorded about the attack, CNN reported.In an interview on Tuesday with the network, San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins confirmed that police body...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Fox News

853K+
Followers
5K+
Post
677M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy