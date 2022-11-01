Read full article on original website
Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is a social media superstar and one of the most-followed members of the sport. With over 3.2 million followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a racy photo or two to her social media accounts.
Aaron Carter dead: Singer and brother of Backstreet Boys star Nick dies, aged 34
Singer Aaron Carter, who was the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick, has died aged 34.A spokesperson confirmed the news to The Independent, writing: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today. Addressing his cause of death, the singer’s family said it was currently “being investigated”.“We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”Carter gained recognition after opening for Backstreet Boys on their 1997 tour when he was just 10. His self-titled debut album was released later...
