BALTIMORE -- Three men have been arrested after a string of ATM burglaries in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.The arrests come after police say there have been at least two dozen reported cases of ATM thefts across city and county lines.The smash and grabs happening at gas stations, corner stores and liquor stores stretching from Baltimore City all the way up to Baltimore County.Stephan James Vaughn, 44, has been charged with second-degree burglary and theft of a car. Frank Richardson, 39, and Kobe Smith, 34, have been charged with second-degree burglary and multiple theft charges.They are facing charges for a string...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO