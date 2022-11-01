ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shore News Network

29-Year-Old Woman Shot Inside Vehicle In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – A 29-year-old woman was shot early this morning in Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1300 Block of North Fremont Avenue . Shortly after 2:30 am, Shot Spotter alerted the Baltimore Police Department. When they arrived at the location, they found the woman inside a vehicle. She was suffering from a single gunshot wound. This case remains under investigation, If you have any information about this incident, please contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 29-Year-Old Woman Shot Inside Vehicle In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

5 Dead in Murder-Suicide in La Plata, Maryland: Sheriff

Five adults were found dead in a home in La Plata, Maryland, Friday evening, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office. A homeowner returned from work to find multiple people dead inside the home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the location around 4 p.m., according to the sheriff.
LA PLATA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police ID men possibly connected to multiple ATM thefts across Baltimore, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Three men have been arrested after a string of ATM burglaries in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.The arrests come after police say there have been at least two dozen reported cases of ATM thefts across city and county lines.The smash and grabs happening at gas stations, corner stores and liquor stores stretching from Baltimore City all the way up to Baltimore County.Stephan James Vaughn, 44, has been charged  with second-degree burglary and theft of a car. Frank Richardson, 39, and Kobe Smith, 34, have been charged with second-degree burglary and multiple theft charges.They are facing charges for a string...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police arrest 3 squeegee kids accused of committing cash app scam

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Three squeegee kids were arrested Tuesday after Baltimore police said the young men committed a cash app scam. Around 4 pm. Tuesday, officers met the victim at Martin Luther King and Washington boulevards, a popular intersection for squeegee kids. The victim said the trio, ages 18, 20 and 22, stole his phone and used a cash app to transfer a large sum of money to themselves, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Carjacking reported in Carney, assault reported in Rosedale

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating a carjacking, an assault, and a burglary that were reported in recent days. At just before 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 16, an officer responded to the 1400-block of Mount Airy Road in Rosedale (21237) in reference to a burglary from the occupant’s garage. An undisclosed amount of cash and gold coins were stolen.
CARNEY, MD
Daily Voice

Two Murders Reported Within Five Hours In Baltimore, Police Say

Baltimore Detectives are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within hours of each other overnight, authorities say. Police received the first call around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, for a Shot Spotter alert in the 1200 block of East Preston Street, according to Baltimore Police. Upon arrival, detectives found an...
BALTIMORE, MD
Jersey Shore Online

Shoplifting Ring Arrested At Jackson Premium Outlets

JACKSON – Authorities have arrested four people who were responsible for several acts of shoplifting across multiple states, as well as incidents at the Jackson Premium Outlets. The investigation was launched after professional shoplifting rings targeted the area. As a result, Jackson Police was on site daily. Authorities soon...
JACKSON, NJ
92.7 The Block

Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO]

  Welcome to QuickSilva Way! Congratulations are in order for our very own DJ QuickSilva as the City of Baltimore honors him and renames the street he grew up on as QuickSilva Way! The 1600 block of Shadyside Road in Northeast Baltimore was home to Quick for many years and now he is being recognized […] The post Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO] appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in shooting in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A man was killed Thursday evening in South Baltimore, according to police.Officers said the man was shot in the head during a shooting in the 1800 block of Wilkens Avenue.He died at the scene.This is Baltimore's 284 murder investigation in 2022.Anyone with information about this murder is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
