nwmissouri.edu
Friends of International Students helps students connect with community, share cultures
Friends of International Students (FIS), a Northwest Missouri State University organization, is helping students connect with the community outside of campus life and providing community members with an opportunity to learn about various cultures. The organization matches interested residents and families in the Maryville community with international students at Northwest....
nwmissouri.edu
On ‘Wings of Victory’: Legacy of ‘Bearcat Fight Song’ grows with passage of time
Think of any joyous moment in the recent history of Bearcat athletics at Northwest Missouri State University. Picture the sight of the team hoisting another national championship trophy. Listen for the crowd clapping and cheering. You might hear the sound of the Bearcat Marching Band playing the “Bearcat Fight Song” in that moment, too.
nwmissouri.edu
Pascuzzo gains experience through multiple student employment opportunities
With an internationally benchmarked student employment program to supplement the myriad profession-based experiences Northwest Missouri State University offers its students, Martina Pascuzzo has taken advantage of those opportunities to prepare for her career. “I chose each of my campus jobs strategically as I saw them as an opportunity to explore...
nwmissouri.edu
Beemer selected to attend DII FAR Advanced Leadership Institute
Dr. Rhonda Beemer, who serves as the faculty athletics representative (FAR) at Northwest Missouri State University, joined 15 of her peers from throughout the country this fall at the fifth Division II FAR Advanced Leadership Institute for professional development as well as to create a resource to benefit their peers and the division at large.
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City farmland sets new record for price
FALLS CITY - An Iowa real estate and auction company is reporting a record-breaking price for Nebraska farmland sold in Richardson County. DreamDirt Auctioneers took a top bid of $27,400 an acre for 116 acres for the Pupkes Estate. DreamDirt.Com posted the news with auctioneer Jason Smith saying he was...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests over the weekend of October 28, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol in Carroll county reports the arrest of a Ludlow resident early Saturday. 21-year-old Hunter Shipley was accused of driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. A resident of Helena, in northwest Missouri, 28-year-old Cole Gatewood, was arrested early...
Northwest Missouri State hoops on verge of becoming dynasty
MARYVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Ben McCollum was not a popular pick when Northwest Missouri State hired him to lead its men’s basketball team 14 years ago. He was 27 years old and had never been a head coach, and he was being asked to take over a Division II program that had a proud and winning reputation. The pride is still there. The winning? Well, these days the Bearcats almost never lose. They are coming off a record third straight national title and their fourth in the last five NCAA tournaments, and they lost just one player from the team that cut down the nets again in March. That one was Trevor Hudgins, who became the first Northwest Missouri State player in the NBA when he signed with the Houston Rockets over the summer. Not surprisingly, McCollum’s phone has been alive the past few years as Division I administrators gauge his interest in moving to college basketball’s highest level. And while that time may come, McCollum is clear that it would take the perfect opportunity to pry him away from the dynasty he’s built in the small northwest Missouri town of Maryville.
kmaland.com
Accident near Shenandoah injures 1
(Shenandoah) -- At least one person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Page County over the weekend. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, the accident took place in the 1800 block of A Avenue Saturday afternoon. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Fire officials say one person was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. Shenandoah EMS and the Page County Sheriff's Office assisted crews at the scene.
northwestmoinfo.com
Juvenile Hit by Gunfire in Plattsburg Shooting
PLATTSBURG, MO – Multiple shots were fired from a moving vehicle at a group of people in Plattsburg on Monday night, leaving a juvenile injured. The Plattsburg Police Department reports the shooting took place around 11 p.m. on Halloween night on West Walnut Street. According to a statement issued by law enforcement 18-year old Da’Marion Epic Roubideaux of St. Joseph is alleged to have shot at the group with a handgun from a vehicle as it left the alley behind the residence at a high rate of speed.
northwestmoinfo.com
Waynesville Man Arrested Saturday and Facing a Firearm Charge
(MISSOURINET) – A Waynseville man was arrested Saturday and is now facing a firearm charge. Shortly after 8:30 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 22-year-old Claudell Q. Haggard in Holt County on accusatory charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana for ten grams or less, and speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit.
northwestmoinfo.com
Harrison County Woman Charged in Theft of Vehicle Near Ridgeway
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – A Bethany resident has been arrested on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle alleged to have taken place last week. According to a statement issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on Thursday from a location near 240th Street and U.S. Highway 69 near Ridgeway. Officers were able to locate the vehicle crashed a short time later, approximately one mile from where it was taken. Officers say information inside the vehicle led them to 36-year old Devin Lacy. Lacy, who is identified as being homeless was located in a garage in rural Ridgeway where she was taken into custody.
kttn.com
SUV and Kenworth truck demolished in crash on Highway 169
A Saint Joseph man sustained minor injuries in an accident in which a sports utility vehicle and Kenworth truck overturned in Worth County on Friday afternoon, October 28th. An injury was evident but not disabling for the SUV driver, 81-year-old Jerry Campbell who was not transported for medical care. No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck, 58-year-old John Finchum of Saint Joseph.
Plattsburg woman injured in Halloween night shooting
Plattsburg, Missouri, police and Clinton County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a woman was shot and injured on Halloween.
