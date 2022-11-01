Read full article on original website
Tomberlin adds Brooklyn show after tour with Tegan & Sara
-- TOMBERLIN: 2022-2023 TOUR. Fri, Nov 04 House of Blues Cleveland Cleveland, OH, US %. Sat, Nov 12 The Observatory North Park San Diego, CA, US %. Sun, Nov 13 House of Blues Anaheim Anaheim, CA, US %. Tue, Nov 15 Fonda Theatre Los Angeles, CA, US %. Wed, Nov...
Paramore teasing arena tour (Madison Square Garden included)
Are gearing up for the release of their long-awaited sixth album, This Is Why; they're playing some small shows this fall, and they've begun announcing dates for next year, including Adjacent Festival and a Glendale, AZ date supporting Taylor Swift. And with the album arriving next year, they'll presumably be doing a headlining arena tour, which seems especially likely because multiple arenas have just posted Paramore teasers, including NYC's Madison Square Garden:
Exhibition on ANOHNI’s Blacklips Performance Cult opening in NYC
A new exhibition will focus on the work of Blacklips Performance Cult, the collective founded by ANOHNI with Johanna Constantine and Psychotic Eve, that staged plays at NYC's Pyramid Club from 1992-1995. 29 of those plays will be featured in Blacklips Performance Cult: 13 Ways To Die, running from November 6-December 18, 2022 at Participant Inc on the Lower East Side. Each day will focus on video of a different play; find the full list below.
