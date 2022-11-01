Read full article on original website
WDTV
Morgantown woman charged for dropping 11-month-old infant, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown woman has been charged after officers said she dropped an 11-month-old infant while drinking. Officers responded to a dispute at a home on Dorsey Avenue in Morgantown on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint. When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with a man...
WDTV
Philippi man sentenced to more than 11 years for drug charge
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 11 years in federal prison. Joseph Dadisman, 50, was sentenced to 136 months behind bars for a drug charge, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Dadisman pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count...
WDTV
Morgantown shooting under investigation
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For the second weekend in a row, police in Morgantown are investigating a downtown shooting. Officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fayette and High St., according to an alert from West Virginia University. Morgantown Police are handling the investigation,...
WDTV
Police say, human remains found near Boy Scout Camp Road in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown County Sheriff’s Department say deputies responded to Grafton Road in the area of Boy Scout Camp Road for the discovery of human remains. Detectives were called to the scene to investigate. They were assisted by the Clinton District Volunteer Fire Department and Monongalia County...
WDTV
3 incidents happen within 20 minutes on I-79 in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Three incidents happened within the span of 20 minutes Friday afternoon southbound on I-79 in Marion County. The Marion County 911 Center said two accidents happened at mile marker 140 at 4:38 p.m. and 4:53 p.m., respectively. Then, at 4:54 p.m., a hit-and-run occurred. No...
WDTV
WVU issues Community Notice, searching for suspect after burglary
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Police are reminding members of the campus and surrounding community to be vigilant and lock their doors after a burglary was reported at a fraternity house on Wednesday. University Police met with members of the Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity who provided surveillance footage of a...
WDTV
Car crashes into building in Monongah
MONONGAH, W.Va (WDTV) - A car drove into a building on the 600 block of Pike St. Thursday evening. Marion County 911 officials tell 5 News the crash happened at 6:08 p.m. No injuries were reported. It is unclear at this time if anyone was in the building at the...
WDTV
Retired Philippi PD K-9 passes away
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - The Philippi Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its retired K-9s. K-9 Troll unexpectedly passed away Wednesday evening, according to a Facebook post from the Philippi Police Department. The post says he served the City of Philippi for four and a half years...
WDTV
Charles Manley Hall
Charles Manley Hall, 73, of Lost Creek, WV passed away on November 3, 2022 at the Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, WV. Charles was born in Santa Barbara, CA on August 29, 1949, the son of the late Charles L. Hall and Trannice McClain Hall. He is survived by his wife,...
WDTV
Glenn Leroy Casto
Glenn Leroy Casto, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Salem. He was born on March 15, 1934, in Pickens, WV a son of the late Devoe R. and Violet M. Helmick Casto. Glenn is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Loretta J....
WDTV
VA medical center holds last meeting of the year for veterans
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center held its final town meeting for the year today. Veterans gathered in Clarksburg for the meeting. The goal is to help veterans by giving them information and help they need. A main talking point was the pact act, which...
WDTV
Spotlight on Business: Sweet Nana’s Bakery
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tyler visited Sweet Nana’s Bakery in Clarksburg for this week’s Spotlight on Business. Watch the video above and tune in for Spotlight on Business every Friday on First at 4.
WDTV
‘Together with Vets’ holds veteran suicide pevention training
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) -The Veterans Administration has identified West Virginia as having one of the highest veteran suicide risk rates in the country. Local veteran groups got together tonight to do something about that. ‘Together With Vets’ is a coalition of local veteran service organizations. The group held a suicide...
WDTV
Love Your School WV holds information session about Hope Scholarship in Anmoore
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - In October, the West Virginia Supreme Court deemed the Hope Scholarship Program constitutional and reversed a previous Kanawha County Circuit Court ruling. The scholarship was created for students in grades K-12 to assist with any tuition, fees or other school costs that may occur throughout the...
WDTV
James Stanley Pinn
James Stanley Pinn passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 peacefully in his home on Watson Hill in Fairmont, West Virginia less than a quarter mile from where he was born on July, 4th 1938 to the parents of James and Marie Pinn. James’ grandparents were Italian immigrants, who navigated through Ellis Island to Fairmont. James spent his life making every moment count, being a friend to all, and always working on a new recipe to share with his family and friends. James was well known throughout his community as an avid supporter of the Saint Anthony’s Parish, a business man who started the Biselli Pasta Company, and through the Knights of Columbus where he enjoyed playing in Boccee tournaments.
WDTV
Mt. Zion to open community outreach center
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mt. Zion Baptist Church will be opening a new outreach center in the next year. Saturday members of the Fairmont community helped remodel the soon-to-be Mt. Zion Community outreach center in Fairmont. The building was gifted back to Mt. Zion and was the original church. The...
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: Lipstick on Clothes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of getting lipstick out of clothes. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
WDTV
Beverly J. Owens
Beverly J. Owens, 57, of Fairmont, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her residence. She was born on September 9, 1965, in Fairmont; a daughter of the late Lawrence E. Riggs and Elizabeth A. Riggs. Beverly graduate from Fairmont State College. She was an occupation worker for the...
WDTV
Salute to Veterans: Clarksburg Veterans Parade
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the month of November, WDTV will be giving a ‘Salute to Veterans’ by featuring local veterans and organization who help them each day on First at 4. Richard Iaquinta with the Clarksburg Veterans Parade joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about...
WDTV
Scattered showers end the weekend
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A cold front approaching from the west will keep shower chances alive tonight through the entirety of tomorrow. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
