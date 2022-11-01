Read full article on original website
ABC13 Houston
Cases of respiratory virus surge to 2-year high, CDC data shows
The number of people with the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, has surged, with cases hitting a two-year high, according to data by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. RSV is twice as high among people of all ages at this point this year compared to last year, with...
Rep. Al Green files bill to help Houston father and DACA recipient return home from Mexico
Jaime Avalos has been stuck in Mexico since August when he left the U.S. to finish up some immigration paperwork. But it turns out, he got bad legal advice.
