ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

In December, we could learn February start date for teen’s murder trial in death of Tristyn Bailey

By Jessica Barreto, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h5BHt_0iuRq9oC00

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County teen accused of brutally stabbing his classmate in May 2021 was back in court Tuesday morning.

Aiden Fucci, 15, faces a first-degree murder charge for the death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

His trial was originally scheduled to begin this month. It was pushed back to next February because his defense attorney said she needed more time to gather witness testimonies.

Action News Jax’s Jessica Barreto was in court during Tuesday morning’s pre-trial hearing and both the defense and prosecution appeared to be on schedule in their trial preparations.

Fucci made a brief appearance at the St. Johns County Courthouse for the hearing.

Aiden Fucci: Trial for teen accused of killing Tristyn Bailey being moved from November to February

Both sides are closer to finishing collecting their depositions for Fucci’s murder trial, which is still on track for February of next year.

Fucci appeared in an orange jumpsuit next to his defense attorney, who told Judge R. Lee Smith she had depositions scheduled through next month.

A deposition is when lawyers ask witnesses for their sworn out-of-court testimony.

Fucci’s defense attorney requested a February trial date so she could have time to gather about 40 depositions. In August, Smith approved it, saying there should not be any other conflicts moving forward.

“I have spoken to the chief judge and this case will have priority over any other trial in this circuit,” Smith said in August.

Fucci was 14 years old when he was charged in Tristyn’s murder. Investigators say she was stabbed 114 times.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

A lawyer also appeared in the courtroom on behalf of Fucci’s mother, Crystal Smith. She faces a charge of evidence tampering after investigators say she washed blood off her son’s jeans.

The next status hearing for both is Dec. 2. Fucci signed paperwork in acknowledgment.

Tristyn’s family waited outside the courtroom where they were briefed on today’s developments.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Just like in previous hearings, they sported teal outfits, which was known to be Tristyn’s favorite color.

During that hearing on Dec. 2, we could learn exactly when Fucci’s trial will begin. Meanwhile, Crystal Smith’s trial is scheduled to take place sometime in April.

Both mother and son have pleaded not guilty in their respective cases.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. His fiance, Melanie...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WOKV

One dead, multiple injured in Oklahoma tornado

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. — (MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla.) -- One person died in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, and several others were injured after tornadoes impacted the state Friday, an official confirmed to ABC News. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said he was "praying for Oklahomans impacted by today's tornadoes," in a tweet...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WOKV

Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings

IDABEL, Okla. — (AP) — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins.
TEXAS STATE
WOKV

California tenants rise up, demand rent caps from city halls

ANTIOCH, Calif. — (AP) — Kim Carlson's apartment has flooded with human feces multiple times, the plumbing never fixed in the low-income housing complex she calls home in the San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Antioch. Her property manager is verbally abusive and calls her 9-year-old grandson, who...
ANTIOCH, CA
WOKV

Great road trip: Woman braves snowstorm, wins $50K in Idaho lottery

It might have been a hair-raising trip, but it was a profitable one for a hairdresser late last month. Miranda Kizziar braved a snowstorm with a friend and drove to a convenience store to buy $100 worth of lottery tickets in southeastern Idaho. After winning $256, she bought another $100 in scratch-off tickets. One of them was worth $50,000, Idaho Lottery officials said in a news release on Wednesday.
IDAHO STATE
WOKV

GOP's Cheney endorses Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney crossed the political aisle again this election year and endorsed a Democratic colleague in a competitive House race, backing former CIA officer Abigail Spanberger on Saturday as she seeks a third term in a newly redrawn district in northern Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
WOKV

Manchin: Biden's coal comments are 'divorced from reality'

JOLIET, Ill. — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democratic antagonist and ally, for being "cavalier" and "divorced from reality" after vowing to shutter coal-fired power plants and rely more heavily on wind and solar energy in the future.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
98K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy