Police: Crash ends in DWI charge for Milton man
A Milton man is doing time in Saratoga County Jail after he allegedly crashed his car, drunk, on State Route 50 in Ballston back in July.
cnycentral.com
Troopers arrest 189 people for impaired driving over Halloween Weekend
Albany, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested 189 drivers for impaired driving across the State of New York from October 28 to November 1, as part of the special traffic enforcement detail for Halloween Weekend. During this same amount of time, the State Police issued 11,601 tickets and...
Catskill Police raid nets drugs, cash, pair of arrests
A raid at 69 Hop-O-Nose in Catskill on November 2 turned up over five grams of crack cocaine, Ecstasy pills, cash, and concentrated cannabis, according to a release from the Catskill Police Department.
Saratoga police arrest suspect in 2021 Rite Aid robbery
Saratoga Springs police arrested Eric J. Mcintosh, 32 of South Glens Falls on November 3. Mcintosh was allegedly involved in a robbery in June 2021.
Wilton contractor accused of stealing deposit
State Police arrested Jeffery R. Stone, 56 of Wilton on November 4. Stone was allegedly involved in taking a deposit for contracted work and failing to start on the agreed work.
HVCC stabbing suspect pleads not guilty to 3 charges
The man accused of brutally stabbing a student at Hudson Valley Community College in broad daylight Thursday afternoon was arraigned early Friday in Troy City Court.
Greenfield man allegedly shoots at house
A Greenfield man is in county lockup after he allegedly shot towards a house with an illegal handgun, according to a press release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
Troy Record
State Police arrest three in forged U.S. currency scheme
WILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police recently arrested Nicholas C. Hendricks of Brooklyn, and Terry S. Walley of Troy, for first-degree possession of a forged instrument. Kayla Vargas of New York City, was arrested for two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument. According to police, Troopers...
Albany man accused of falsely reporting shots fired after alleged assault
An Albany man has been charged with falsely reporting a shots fired incident after he allegedly assaulted someone. The Albany Police Department said Bilal Turner, 30, was arrested early Friday morning.
Stolen credit cards found in wrecked car in Rotterdam
On Aug. 25, at about 11:30 p.m., State Troopers were sent to a one-car crash on I-890 in Rotterdam.
Hamilton Street murder suspect due in court
A 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a teen in Albany is due in court Friday morning.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Coxsackie man charged in motor vehicle death
COXSACKIE – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Coxsackie man with aggravated vehicular homicide and related charges in connection with the death of a Cairo woman in a car crash on September 24. The Route 9W accident in the Town of Athens, minutes after 6 p.m.,...
Drug-impaired driver receives sentence for Saratoga crash
A Schuylerville man has been sentenced after he was convicted of driving under the influence of drugs with a child in the car.
Troy Record
Albany man arrested in stabbing incident at HVCC
TROY, N.Y. — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday afternoon in connection with the stabbing of a 19-year-old female student at Hudson Valley Community College earlier in the day. Troy police arrested Zymiere Walton, 20, and charged him with felony first-degree assault and felony first-degree robbery. Walton was...
iheart.com
Suspect in Stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College Arrested
Troy police say the suspect in a stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College has been arrested. According to investigators, 20-year-old Zymiere Walton attacked a 19-year-old woman Thursday in a parking area at the school. Walton left the scene but was captured in Albany a short time later. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the incident is being investigated as a domestic dispute and that Walton is facing multiple charges.
WNYT
South Glens Falls man accused of robbing pharmacy at knifepoint
A South Glens Falls man is accused of robbing a pharmacy, armed with a knife. Eric Mcintosh, 23, robbed the Rite Aid store on Route 50 in the town of Wilton last year, say investigators. The medication was worth more than $3,000, according to investigators.
HVCC stabbing suspect in custody
The Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) has released a tweet confirming a reported stabbing incident in the B3 lot on the main campus in Troy. HVCC reports the public safety's office and local law enforcement are responding to the scene.
North Adams woman accused of murdering her grandma
Law enforcement arrested Kelsie Cote, 26 of North Adams for the murder of her grandmother on November 4. Cote allegedly murdered her grandmother, Doris Cote, 74.
Kingston man accused of violating court order
Saugerties Police arrested Keenan A. Hughes, 31 of Kingston on November 2. Hughes was accused of being in a domestic dispute that turned violent.
ACSO: Man backs into patrol car, tries to hit deputy
An Albany man was tracked down and arrested on Tuesday, nearly a month after he allegedly backed into a Sheriff's Office patrol car and tried to run over a deputy.
