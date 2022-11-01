ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watervliet, NY

cnycentral.com

Troopers arrest 189 people for impaired driving over Halloween Weekend

Albany, N.Y. — New York State Police arrested 189 drivers for impaired driving across the State of New York from October 28 to November 1, as part of the special traffic enforcement detail for Halloween Weekend. During this same amount of time, the State Police issued 11,601 tickets and...
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

State Police arrest three in forged U.S. currency scheme

WILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police recently arrested Nicholas C. Hendricks of Brooklyn, and Terry S. Walley of Troy, for first-degree possession of a forged instrument. Kayla Vargas of New York City, was arrested for two counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument. According to police, Troopers...
WILTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Coxsackie man charged in motor vehicle death

COXSACKIE – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Coxsackie man with aggravated vehicular homicide and related charges in connection with the death of a Cairo woman in a car crash on September 24. The Route 9W accident in the Town of Athens, minutes after 6 p.m.,...
COXSACKIE, NY
Troy Record

Albany man arrested in stabbing incident at HVCC

TROY, N.Y. — An Albany man was arrested on Thursday afternoon in connection with the stabbing of a 19-year-old female student at Hudson Valley Community College earlier in the day. Troy police arrested Zymiere Walton, 20, and charged him with felony first-degree assault and felony first-degree robbery. Walton was...
TROY, NY
iheart.com

Suspect in Stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College Arrested

Troy police say the suspect in a stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College has been arrested. According to investigators, 20-year-old Zymiere Walton attacked a 19-year-old woman Thursday in a parking area at the school. Walton left the scene but was captured in Albany a short time later. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the incident is being investigated as a domestic dispute and that Walton is facing multiple charges.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

HVCC stabbing suspect in custody

The Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) has released a tweet confirming a reported stabbing incident in the B3 lot on the main campus in Troy. HVCC reports the public safety's office and local law enforcement are responding to the scene.
TROY, NY

