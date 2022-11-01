Troy police say the suspect in a stabbing at Hudson Valley Community College has been arrested. According to investigators, 20-year-old Zymiere Walton attacked a 19-year-old woman Thursday in a parking area at the school. Walton left the scene but was captured in Albany a short time later. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the incident is being investigated as a domestic dispute and that Walton is facing multiple charges.

