ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piney Flats, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Jefferson store to host author of ‘The Lobster Lady’ Nov. 12

Lynn Farrin, owner of the Jefferson Market & General Store, has announced that the store will be hosting author Barbara Walsh on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a book-signing. Walsh is the author of “The Lobster Lady: Maine's 102-year-old Legend,” the true story about Rockland...
ROCKLAND, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Nov. 4 update: Midcoast adds 17 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Knickerbocker Group launches landscape architecture practice

After nearly 45 years of designing and constructing custom homes and buildings throughout Maine, Knickerbocker Group in Boothbay has expanded its offerings to include landscape architecture. The practice will seamlessly integrate with the firm’s existing architecture and interior teams, alongside property management; allowing each to serve and bolster the existing services.
BOOTHBAY, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Gingerbread House Building - Nov. 16

Master gingerbread house builder Kevin Kiley will once again kick off the gingerbread season in Boothbay Harbor with a free class on the fun art of gingerbread house construction. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, students young and old will receive fail safe recipes as well as tips on keeping walls upright and non-collapsing roofs and more. The class at the Opera House begins at 3 p.m. and is open to all ages. Those under age 14 must be accompanied by an adult.
BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy