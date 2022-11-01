Read full article on original website
Lorraine “Laurie” (Laak Harkner) Kuohujoki
Lorraine “Laurie” (Laak Harkner) Kuohujoki, 75, of Merrill, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Pine Crest Nursing Home. She was born on January 22, 1947, in Lincoln County and was the daughter of Florence (Laabs) and Wilbur Laak. Lorraine graduated from Merrill High School in 1965 and was a member of St. Stephens United Church of Christ. Lorraine was a kind, loving mother and grandmother. She was a hard worker and enjoyed her job until the age of 63. Over the years, Lorraine was committed to her work at several companies, including Weinbrenner, Wire Products, Semco, and Hurd Millwork. She most loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, family, and her beloved dogs. She was a talented artist, and her creativity also shone through in her love of decorating, as she looked forward to decorating the house for the holidays each year. Lorraine loved animals, nature, reading the Harry Potter series, and sketching, as well as baking for her children and grandchildren.
Harry F. Dahm
Harry F. Dahm, 98, of Merrill, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Aspirus Merrill Hospital. Harry was born October 3, 1924, in Merrill, son of the late Harry O. and Esther (Ollhoff) Dahm. Harry enlisted in the United States Air Force on April 10,1943 and served during World War II. He started basic training at Fort Sheridan, Illinois and then spent time in Greensboro, North Carolina, Clemson University South Carolina, Providence, Rhode Island, and Denver, Colorado for administrative school. He was sent on the USS Monterey to Australia and then spent time in New Guinea and Morotai- East Indies for one year where he saw combat as a Buck Sergeant. He then finished his service in Manila, The Philippines. Harry was in the Philippines at the Clark Air Force Base for five months where he was granted a brand-new Jeep to complete his duties. In January of 1945, he was sent back to the United States. Harry attained the rank of Staff Sergeant by the time of his discharge. Harry served two years, nine months and fifteen days in the United States Air Force. He was honorably discharged on January 24, 1946. He married Dorothy M. Raasch on September 24, 1949. She preceded him in death on June 5, 2015. Harry was one of the first board members at Park City Credit Union in Merrill. He managed the credit union from his office for the first year. Harry worked as a bookkeeper at Lincoln Hills from 1969 until his retirement in 1987. He had also worked as the general manager of Midland Cooperative for many years. Harry was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Merrill, where he served on the Finance Committee and served as an usher. Harry was a member of the Silver “M” Club in Merrill. In 1996, he was presented with a Diamond “M”. Harry had received his first Merrill High School football varsity letter in 1941. Harry was also a member of the Barber Shoppers. He delivered Meal on Wheels for over a decade. Harry enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and hunting.
Margaret Oestreich
Margaret Oestreich, age 80, died on November 2, 2022 surrounded by family and under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Bell Tower Residence in Merrill. Margaret was born on December 2, 1941 in Merrill to C.L. “Bud” and Jean (Walsh) Caylor. She attended St. Francis Catholic School and Our Lady of the Holy Cross High School before transferring to Merrill High School in her junior year. She graduated from Merrill High School with the class of 1959 and attended Lincoln County Teachers College in Merrill. She began her teaching career in 1961 at age 19, teaching in her early years as an educator at St. Therese School in Rothschild and the Tomahawk School District. In the mid 1960’s she was hired as a teacher at St. Robert’s school in Merrill by the late Fr. Leo Krynski. During this time, she attended the University of Wisconsin – Marathon County and University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education. Margaret also loved playing softball during this time, and enjoyed the fun and friendships from those days. Also during this time, she met the love of her life, Myron H. Oestreich. They were married on June 1, 1968 at St. Francis Catholic Church in Merrill by Fr. Philip Stack. During the next 51 years, Margaret and Myron had countless adventures and misadventures, with some still having the statute of limitations in force so they can’t be cited. Over the years, Margaret and Myron enjoyed many fishing trips to Canada and sharing those stories upon their return. In 1977, they welcomed their son, Myron J. Oestreich. In 1999 and 2009 they welcomed their grandchildren Myron J. Oestreich, Jr., and Isabella. Myron passed away on August 10, 2019, and Margaret buried Myron with his wedding ring on to “remind the ladies in heaven that he’s spoken for.” In 2012, Margaret retired from teaching for the third and final time. During her teaching career she taught in Tomahawk, Rothschild and Merrill, initially teaching elementary school and moving on to English and Language Arts at the middle school level – even earning Teacher of the Year through the Merrill Area Public School District. One of her favorite stories from her teaching career was talking about when she, Bob Gruling and Eldridge Curtis created the legend of Boom Decker Becker at the Merrill School Forest in an attempt to keep the kids staying in their bunks at night. That legend was spun in the 1970’s and has withstood the test of time to become a part of local folklore. After her teaching career wound down, she spent her retirement caring for Myron and volunteering her time at the Merrill Food Pantry and the Blood Bank. Margaret’s faith was always very important to her, and over the years she and Myron served as volunteers in various roles at St. Francis Church – in earlier years with the Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) and then with the St. Francis Snack Shack at the Lincoln County Fair. Margaret always looked forward to her outings with the “lunch bunch” comprised of classmates of hers that would have lunch at various restaurants around the Merrill area at least once a month. Humor, Pepsi, trivia and crossword puzzles were big parts of Margaret’s life and personality. She was always very quick with a pun or one-liner, and could write elaborate pieces of prose that would leave a person scratching their head and laughing at the same time.
Local candidates in contested races for Sheriff, 35th Assembly District
Statewide, voters will elect Governor/Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and congressional legislators. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, voters will head to the polls to elect Wisconsin state Governor/Lieutenant Governor. Republican Tim Michels is challenging incumbent Democrat Tony Evers for the position of Governor. Voters will also choose between...
Local referendums on Nov. 8 ballot
Depending on precisely where residents live in Lincoln County or the Merrill area, one or more referendums may appear on their Nov. 8, 2022, ballots. Here are the issues on the ballot posed in the form of referendum questions that will affect some or all local residents. MAPS District Operational...
Faith Lutheran celebrates 40 years of flipping pancakes
Faith Lutheran Church, 15425 S County Rd. K, Merrill, will host their 40th annual all-you-can-eat Pancake Dinner on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, serving from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Homemade potato pancakes and buttermilk pancakes will be served, along with breakfast sausages, locally produced maple syrup, applesauce, cheese, and several dessert options.
Paid Letters to the Editor
We welcome letters to the Editor, a chance for members of the community to comment on issues of concern to them. All letters must be original, not duplications of letters addressed to public officials or written by others. The views and opinions expressed are those of the letter writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of this publication, its publishers, Editor, or staff.
