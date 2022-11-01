ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

fox29.com

Daytime shooting in Olney leaves 3 men injured, police say

PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a triple shooting that left 3 men injured on Friday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 2800 block of Boudinot Street just after 11 a.m. Authorities say a 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 27-year-old...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 3 suspects in shooting near Roxborough HS charged with murder in another fatal shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Three of the suspects accused of firing shots in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School are now facing charges in another fatal shooting. Police say 17-year-old Zyheid Jones, 15-year-old Troy Fletcher and 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn will face murder and related charges connected to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones on September 26, one day before the fatal shooting near the high school.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: Man shot following argument at Northeast Philly Wawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia. A bullet pierced through a glass door at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road, around 4 a.m. Friday.Police say two men were arguing inside before one of them started shooting at the other just outside the entrance.A 34-year-man was hit in the stomach. He is in stable condition. "One of the bullets went through the glass door, lodged in a wooden trash can. Now we know that there were some employees and some customers in the store at the time. Luckily none of them were...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

3 men killed in 2 shootings in Pa. neighborhood

Three men were shot and killed in two shootings in less than an hour in Pa., according to police. Police arrived at the 200 block of South Saint Bernard Street in Philadelphia in response to a call about gunshots after midnight Friday, according to 6ABC. Authorities found two unresponsive men...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Teens suspected in shooting at Pa. high school committed another murder the day before: police

Three of the four teens arrested for the shooting death of a Philadelphia high school student also committed a separate, unrelated murder the day before, according to police. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that police believe Troy Fletcher, 15, Zyhied Jones, 17, and Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, are responsible for the killing of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones in North Philadelphia on Sept. 26.
HOME, PA
CBS Philly

2 teens charged in Roxborough HS shooting linked to 2nd murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two of the teenagers charged in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School have been linked to another murder in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore confirmed to Eyewitness News warrants were approved for Troy Fletcher, 15, and Zyhied Jones, 17, in the killing of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones on Sept. 26. That shooting took place on Sept. 26, the day before the shooting outside Roxborough High School that killed 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde and injured four others. Last month, police released surveillance video of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing Tahmir Jones on the 600 block of North 13th Street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Two men wanted for robbing West Philadelphia grocery store: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted in a grocery store burglary. It happened in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.The two men broke into the Pemberton Grocery Store just after 4 a.m.Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars from the register and took an ATM. If you recognize the men in the video above, you're asked to call the police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

