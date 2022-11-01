Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: Arrest made after a man was shot 6 times and killed in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 41-year-old man was shot six times and killed in North Philadelphia and a shooter is in custody. According to authorities, the shooting happened Saturday afternoon, just after 2 p.m., on the 2300 block of North 25th Street. Police found the 41-year-old man with gunshots to his...
Police: 2 men shot in North Philadelphia
Police are investigating after two men were shot in North Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Police: Woman, 22, critical after shooting in SW Philadelphia; person in custody
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A person is in custody after a 22-year-old woman was shot in the chest in Southwest Philadelphia. The shooting happened just after 3:30 Saturday afternoon, officials said, on the 6700 block of Guyer Avenue, inside of a home. Responding officers took the woman to Penn Presbyterian Medical...
12-year-old dies after being shot inside Philadelphia home
A 12-year-old child died after he was shot inside a Philadelphia home Saturday night.
fox29.com
Police say a 68-year-old man's death in Southwest Philadelphia is suspicious
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a 68-year-old man in Southwest Philadelphia and say the death is suspicious. 12th District officers and a fire company responded to a home on the 5900 block of Chester Avenue Saturday, just after 5:30 in the evening, for a welfare check.
fox29.com
Daytime shooting in Olney leaves 3 men injured, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a triple shooting that left 3 men injured on Friday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred on the 2800 block of Boudinot Street just after 11 a.m. Authorities say a 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, a 27-year-old...
fox29.com
Police: 3 suspects in shooting near Roxborough HS charged with murder in another fatal shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Three of the suspects accused of firing shots in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School are now facing charges in another fatal shooting. Police say 17-year-old Zyheid Jones, 15-year-old Troy Fletcher and 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorn will face murder and related charges connected to the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones on September 26, one day before the fatal shooting near the high school.
Philadelphia police investigating double shooting come upon another scene: more than 100 shots fired
Philadelphia police investigating the shooting of two people early Friday morning heard more gunshots nearby and came upon another scene where over 100 shots had been fired.
More than 120 shots fired in Kensington, 2 innocent bystanders injured
Two innocent bystanders were wounded as gunmen fired automatic weapons across a Philadelphia neighborhood, police say.
3 men killed in 2 shootings in West Philadelphia
West Philly Homicides: A man was found shot to death half a block from his home. Two other victims were located inside a car.
Police: Man shot following argument at Northeast Philly Wawa
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Wawa in Northeast Philadelphia. A bullet pierced through a glass door at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road, around 4 a.m. Friday.Police say two men were arguing inside before one of them started shooting at the other just outside the entrance.A 34-year-man was hit in the stomach. He is in stable condition. "One of the bullets went through the glass door, lodged in a wooden trash can. Now we know that there were some employees and some customers in the store at the time. Luckily none of them were...
3 men killed in 2 shootings in Pa. neighborhood
Three men were shot and killed in two shootings in less than an hour in Pa., according to police. Police arrived at the 200 block of South Saint Bernard Street in Philadelphia in response to a call about gunshots after midnight Friday, according to 6ABC. Authorities found two unresponsive men...
Philadelphia Wawa Shooting Leaves Licensed Gun Owner Wounded, Report Says
A shooting inside of a Philadelphia Wawa overnight left one man wounded, police say. Gunfire erupted in the vestibule of the Frankford Avenue and Academy Road Wawa around 4:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4. According to Fox29, a licensed gun owner said something to a man staring at him, when the...
2 teens charged in Roxborough HS shooting linked to 2nd murder
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two of the teenagers charged in the deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School have been linked to another murder in Philadelphia. Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore confirmed to Eyewitness News warrants were approved for Troy Fletcher, 15, and Zyhied Jones, 17, in the killing of 19-year-old Tahmir Jones on Sept. 26. That shooting took place on Sept. 26, the day before the shooting outside Roxborough High School that killed 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde and injured four others. Last month, police released surveillance video of three gunmen firing dozens of shots in broad daylight, killing Tahmir Jones on the 600 block of North 13th Street.
fox29.com
Police: Man shot twice during mountain bike robbery in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a robbery that resulted in a shooting on Thursday morning. According to police, the robbery occurred on the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue and officers received 911 calls reporting a shooting just after 2:30 a.m. Authorities say they found a 36-year-old man...
Two men wanted for robbing West Philadelphia grocery store: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two men wanted in a grocery store burglary. It happened in West Philadelphia on Oct. 26.The two men broke into the Pemberton Grocery Store just after 4 a.m.Police say the pair stole thousands of dollars from the register and took an ATM. If you recognize the men in the video above, you're asked to call the police.
Philadelphia man arrested, charged after found riding Bensalem school bus
Police say 40-year-old Elliott Smith Jr. boarded the bus at Brownsville Road and Weldon Avenue and sat alone.
Man pleads guilty in Philadelphia armed carjacking
A Philadelphia man pleaded guilty in connection with a March 2022 carjacking in Philadelphia's Germantown section.
