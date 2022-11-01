Longhorns Daily News: Texas football held a players-only meeting after Oklahoma State loss ‘to get back on track’

Read full article on original website
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Burnt Orange Nation
College GameDay returning to Austin for No. 24 Texas vs. No. 7 TCU
The eyes of the college football world will once again be on the Forty Acres next weekend as College GameDay returns to Austin for the matchup between the No. 24 Texas Longhorns and the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns are 5-3 hosting...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 24 Texas is a 7-point favorite over No. 7 TCU
The No. 24 Texas Longhorns are early seven-point favorites for next Saturday’s matchup against the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, according to DraftKings.*. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced last week. In the all-time series...
Burnt Orange Nation
Live Reaction: Texas survives Kansas State on the road
It wasn’t pretty nor was it fun, but the Texas Longhorns managed to hold onto a second-half lead and get their first road win since October of 2021, holding off the Kansas State Wildcats 34-27. That being said, the second-half woes continued to plague the Longhorns, managing just three...
Burnt Orange Nation
Fearless Predictions - K State
Well, K State butt stomped OSU with their backup quarterback and we couldn't beat OSU. Soooooooo, there's that. I do think that Texas will play better. After all, we had another players only meeting, right?. But I don't think it will be enough. K state is just good this year...
Burnt Orange Nation
No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State live updates: FG cuts Longhorns lead to 34-27
On a cool, sunny day in Manhattan, the No. 24 Texas Longhorns continue the defining final stretch of the 2022 season with a matchup against the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats at 6:00 p.m. Central on FS1. Among the major storylines:. Which quarterback will play for the Wildcats — senior...
Burnt Orange Nation
5-star PF Ron Holland commits to Texas
The Texas Longhorns landed one of the biggest commitments since head coach Chris Beard arrived back on the Forty Acres on Saturday morning when Duncanville power forward Ron Holland committed to the Longhorns over the Arkansas Razorbacks and the UCLA Bruins. The decision from the 6’8, 195-pounder came six days...
Burnt Orange Nation
Despite Texas’ issues closing games, Big 12 title dreams remain intact
Between the bye week and back-to-back underwhelming performances, it’s been nearly a month since the Texas Longhorns have looked the part on Saturdays. Since that 49-0 shutout win over the Oklahoma Sooners, the Horns are 1-1 with the loss coming by just seven points on the road against the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys. On the surface, all seems to be going as expected for Texas in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era.
Burnt Orange Nation
How to watch No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State: Game time, TV, streaming, and more
In spite of the struggles, the Texas Longhorns still have a chance at playing in Arlington. They’ll need some help, but their part of the equation is simple — survive and advance. The first test is one of the toughest they’ll face in the final four games, in Manhattan, KS against the Kansas State Wildcats.
Burnt Orange Nation
WATCH: Texas drops hype video ahead of key showdown with Kansas State
“The challenge is to not focus on December 3rd, it’s to focus on this week, focus on the task at hand, focus on what’s right in front of them and what’s going to be needed to go in there and get a win.”. The task at hand...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Kansas State preview
Coming off of the bye week, the Texas Longhorns are facing what feels like a make-or-break moment for this season. Heading out on the road to take on the Kansas State Wildcats, their chances to make the Big 12 title game are somehow still alive, but they likely would have to win all of their remaining games to do so. To win them all, you have to win the first one, and so comes the challenge of a resurgent Kansas State program, coming off of a 48-0 dismantling of the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Led by Deuce Vaughn, the other unanimous preseason All-Conference running back, the Wildcats’ offense eats up the ground game, even with quarterback Adrian Martinez injured.
