Austin, TX

Longhorns Daily News: Texas football held a players-only meeting after Oklahoma State loss ‘to get back on track’

By Xander Peters
Burnt Orange Nation
 5 days ago
Burnt Orange Nation

College GameDay returning to Austin for No. 24 Texas vs. No. 7 TCU

The eyes of the college football world will once again be on the Forty Acres next weekend as College GameDay returns to Austin for the matchup between the No. 24 Texas Longhorns and the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns are 5-3 hosting...
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 24 Texas is a 7-point favorite over No. 7 TCU

The No. 24 Texas Longhorns are early seven-point favorites for next Saturday’s matchup against the No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, according to DraftKings.*. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central on ABC, the Big 12 Conference announced last week. In the all-time series...
Burnt Orange Nation

Live Reaction: Texas survives Kansas State on the road

It wasn’t pretty nor was it fun, but the Texas Longhorns managed to hold onto a second-half lead and get their first road win since October of 2021, holding off the Kansas State Wildcats 34-27. That being said, the second-half woes continued to plague the Longhorns, managing just three...
Burnt Orange Nation

Fearless Predictions - K State

Well, K State butt stomped OSU with their backup quarterback and we couldn't beat OSU. Soooooooo, there's that. I do think that Texas will play better. After all, we had another players only meeting, right?. But I don't think it will be enough. K state is just good this year...
Burnt Orange Nation

5-star PF Ron Holland commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns landed one of the biggest commitments since head coach Chris Beard arrived back on the Forty Acres on Saturday morning when Duncanville power forward Ron Holland committed to the Longhorns over the Arkansas Razorbacks and the UCLA Bruins. The decision from the 6’8, 195-pounder came six days...
Burnt Orange Nation

Despite Texas’ issues closing games, Big 12 title dreams remain intact

Between the bye week and back-to-back underwhelming performances, it’s been nearly a month since the Texas Longhorns have looked the part on Saturdays. Since that 49-0 shutout win over the Oklahoma Sooners, the Horns are 1-1 with the loss coming by just seven points on the road against the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys. On the surface, all seems to be going as expected for Texas in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era.
Burnt Orange Nation

Longhorn Republic Podcast: Kansas State preview

Coming off of the bye week, the Texas Longhorns are facing what feels like a make-or-break moment for this season. Heading out on the road to take on the Kansas State Wildcats, their chances to make the Big 12 title game are somehow still alive, but they likely would have to win all of their remaining games to do so. To win them all, you have to win the first one, and so comes the challenge of a resurgent Kansas State program, coming off of a 48-0 dismantling of the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Led by Deuce Vaughn, the other unanimous preseason All-Conference running back, the Wildcats’ offense eats up the ground game, even with quarterback Adrian Martinez injured.
