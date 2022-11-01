Read full article on original website
WVU women’s soccer to meet TCU in Big 12 Championship Final on Sunday
ROUND ROCK, Texas – The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team vies for its fifth Big 12 Championship title, as it prepares to take on No. 2-seed TCU in the Big 12 Championship Final on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET, at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.
GBN Podcast: Cyclones smother WVU in Ames
West Virginia’s roller-coaster season remains on the downslope after the Mountaineers lost their third straight game to Iowa State on Saturday. While the WVU defense played well for much of the contest, the offense struggled to find any footing as the Cyclones rallied to stuff the Mountaineers and earn their first Big 12 win of the season. WVU is now one loss away from losing bowl eligibility, and its schedule doesn’t get any easier.
Cyclones tear through WVU in Ames
Cyclones smother Mountaineers to push them to the bottom of the Big 12. West Virginia football falls to the bottom of the Big 12 Conference after Iowa State trounced the Mountaineers 31-14 inside the Cyclones’ Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday. Iowa State’s top-ranked defense stifled the Mountaineer offense, holding...
Mountaineers tie for second place on Day One of WVU Fall Classic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The No. 6-ranked West Virginia University rifle team sits in a tie with No. 2 Alaska-Fairbanks after shooting a season-high smallbore score of 2351 at the WVU Fall Classic on Saturday afternoon, at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range inside the WVU Shell Building in Morgantown. WVU...
West Virginia Falls Against Oklahoma
The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Oklahoma at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Saturday, Nov. 5. Junior libero Skye Stokes led the Mountaineers with 11 digs. Saturday marked her 16th double-digit digs performance of the season and the 40th of her career. The Chester, West Virginia, native also lead the way with four service aces.
McCormick, Thiesen Earn All-Sun Belt Honors
Senior midfielder Luke McCormick and redshirt junior defender Bjarne Thiesen of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team have been named to the All-Sun Belt Second Team, the conference announced on Friday. With the accolades, the Mountaineers have now placed multiple players on all-conference teams in 13 of the...
West Virginia, Oklahoma Set for Weekend Contest
The West Virginia University volleyball team welcomes Big 12 Conference foe Oklahoma to the WVU Coliseum on Saturday, Nov. 5. First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+, while live stats can be found on WVUsports.com. Sunday marks the 23rd all-time meeting between the Mountaineers (7-16, 0-10 Big...
WVU, Iowa State clash in Ames on Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia (3-5, 1-4 Big 12) takes its penultimate trip of 2022 to Ames, Iowa to face the Iowa State Cyclones (3-5, 0-6) for a Big 12 competition on Saturday. Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Four-star wide receiver commits to WVU
West Virginia just added some speed to its 2023 recruiting class. Wide receiver Traylon Ray became the 19th addition to WVU’s class when he announced his commitment to the Mountaineers on Twitter on Friday afternoon. Ray is the fourth wide receiver to pick WVU ahead of the signing period.
WVU wins three individual titles at Southeast Open
SALEM, Va. – The West Virginia University wresting team captured three individual titles to close out its season opener at the 2022 Southeast Open on Saturday. Redshirt junior Anthony Carman, ranked in FloWrestling’s top 30 at 184 pounds, scored a 7-3 decision over Virginia Tech’s Samuel Fisher to win the tournament crown after Fisher knocked off No. 10 Gavin Kane of North Carolina, 2-1. Carman registered a takedown in the first period and added another one in the third to secure the victory. Overall, the Glen Dale, West Virginia, native registered a 4-0 record and outscored his opponents 45-8.
Josiah Harris lets work ethic do the talking in first season with WVU
Talented freshman forward looks to continue to improve and learn after high school injury. What’s in a name? Two Josiahs entered Bob Huggins’ program over the offseason. Josiah Davis and Josiah Harris. Both are freshmen. Both played high school basketball roughly three hours from Morgantown, give or take...
Iowa State pulls away from Big 12 rival West Virginia, 31-14
AMES, Iowa (AP)Hunter Dekkers threw for two touchdowns and Xavier Hutchinson caught ten passes for 123 yards and a score as Iowa State defeated West Virginia 31-14 on Saturday. The Cyclones (4-5, 1-5 Big 12) snapped a five-game losing streak and kept alive their hopes of playing in a bowl...
Men’s swimming falls to PSU in dual-meet action
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s swimming and diving team concluded the two-day dual meet weekend against Penn State on Saturday afternoon with a, 200.5-96.5, loss to the Nittany Lions at the McCoy Natatorium in University Park, Pennsylvania. “Overall, it was pretty good day,” Mountaineer coach...
West Virginia expects loud environment inside rainy Jack Trice Stadium Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia and Iowa State are adept at winning in each other’s home stadiums. The Mountaineers won each of its first three trips to Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones have won two of their five journeys to Milan Puskar Stadium. Winning in Jack Trice...
West Virginia Opens Season at 2022 Southeast Open
The West Virginia University wrestling team begins its 2022-23 season in Salem, Virginia, at the Southeast Open inside the Cregger Center on the campus of Roanoke College this Saturday, Nov. 5. Tournament play is set to start at 10 a.m., ET. Fans can stream all the action live on FloWrestling....
Mountaineers Head to PSU for Dual Meet Weekend
The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams return to action this weekend, Nov. 4-5, as they travel to University Park, Pennsylvania, for a two-day dual meet against Penn State. Action begins with the women’s teams on Friday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m. ET, followed...
Quick Hits: Huggins praises team’s “competitive” mentality
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Bob Huggins spoke to members of the media on Thursday as the season opener for his WVU men’s basketball team sits a week away. The team is working to iron out some preseason kinks before it hosts Mount St. Mary’s on Monday, especially with a largely new crop of players.
WVU Hits the Road for Big 12 Fall Invite
The West Virginia University tennis team is back on the road this weekend, as the team travels to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for the 2022 Big 12 Fall Invitational, from Nov. 4-6, to wrap up the fall slate. Oklahoma State University is set to host the invite, with action taking place at...
WVU urges caution after two Morgantown shootings
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police released information urging members of the campus community to use caution and be vigilant after two shooting incidents off campus in downtown Morgantown Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. WVU implemented its emergency notification system in both cases, issuing a Community Notice through...
