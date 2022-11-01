Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Election Administrator on early voting: "We're having a really good turnout"
(Fargo, ND) -- Early voting will soon come to a close in Cass County. "Early voting concludes this Friday at 6:00 p.m. at those five sites and when that's finished we recover some of the election equipment that is exclusively for early voting and we move that back to our election warehouse where it will be secured until the polls close on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.," said Cass County Election Administrator Murray Nash.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
City leaders aim to find solutions to childcare shortage in West Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- City officials in West Fargo say they're taking steps to address the childcare crisis. "We've been getting lots of emails and letters as long as I've been in, saying you know help, what can you do," said City Commissioner Mandy George. George says the commission has formed...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead City Leaders make case for half-cent sales tax ballot measure
(Moorhead, MN) -- Multiple Moorhead city leaders are actively voicing their support for an upcoming ballot measure for the November General Election. Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson spoke to a room of city residents about the half cent sales tax, and a Downtown Community Center and Library that would be built from the funds gathered by the tax. Mayor Carlson says the facility would include a walking path, a "makers space" for entrepreneurs that would utilize 3-D printers and a podcast room, a coffee shop, and more.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center speak on "enabling" criticisms, services they provide, and more
(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio spoke with multiple officials who operate and maintain Fargo's Downtown Engagement Center (D.E.C). The Downtown Engagement Center was established with federal Covid-19 funding inside the former Fargo Police Department Headquarters during the pandemic. The goal of the engagement center at the time was to provide a quarantine zone for homeless residents who tested positive for the virus, but to also provide services for "outreach, alternative transportation, and assistance to individuals experiencing crisis involving substance use," according to a press release sent out by Fargo Cass Public Health at the time operations became online.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Islamic Society to host an Open House following vandalism efforts
(Fargo, ND) -- A prominent Islamic group is hosting an open house event following a recent vandalism event in a local cemetery. The Islamic Society of Fargo and Moorhead is hosting an open house on Saturday, November 5th, between 2 p.m and 4 p.m. A social media post says the goal of the open house is to "build a bridge in understanding" Islamic values, beliefs, and to dissuade islamophobia within the F-M metro. Those who attend can expect snacks, refreshments, and a guest speaker.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Sheriff's Department to use plow truck to reach people stranded in snowy conditions
(Fargo, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office recently recently received approval from the county commission to use a plow truck to reach people stranded in snowy conditions this winter. "So typically when we have adverse weather we have that (plow truck) out and about and we can use that...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead gives construction updates on key traffic projects
(Moorhead, MN) -- With the 'end' of construction season nearly here, the City of Moorhead is updating YOU on a number of projects that have caused a few backups in recent weeks and months. Below are updates on some of the season’s larger road construction projects still in progress:
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
MSUSM announces plan to reduce campus land use and achieve carbon neutrality
(Fargo, ND) -- MSUM has announced what's being described as an ambitious plan to go carbon neutral. "So as we've been studying our space utilization on campus we know that we are underutilizing some of our spaces. We also know that with our enrollment trends declining that we don't require the same amount of spaces we have in the past," said Brenda Norris, MUSM's Executive Director of Facilities Management.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Three men arrested in murder of Fargo man
(Fargo, ND) -- Three men have been arrested in the murder of a Fargo man. 38-year-old George Ortiz, 29-year-old Joseph Poitra and 25-year-old David Reyneros were arrested Wednesday for their alleged roles in the murder of Phillip Bergquist. Ortiz is charged with felony intentional murder, Poitra is charged as an...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fire rips through North Fargo home
(Fargo, ND) -- No injuries are being reported after a house fire broke out just after midnight in North Fargo. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio flames were shooting out of the first floor of the home in the 700 block of 12th street North when crews arrived. It...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
11-05-22 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 2
10:06 - 10:20 – Minnesota Timberwolves breakdown. 10:22 - 10:30 – High school playoff football breakdown. 10:34 - 10:47 – Troy Mattern Fargo Shanley Head Coach on team's big win and return to State Championship. 10:50 - 10:58:50 – Minnesota Sports talk (Twins, Wild, Vikings, and Timberwolves)...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Fargo crash
(Fargo, ND) -- A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a crash in South Fargo Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. at 40th Avenue and 66th Street South Police say an SUV driven by a 15-year old Fargo girl turned in front of the cycle. The motorcyclist, an 18-year...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
MSUM Men's Basketball Head Coach Tim Bergstraser Previews The 2022-23 Season!
MSUM Dragons head men's basketball coach Tim Bergstraser joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. Coach Bergstraser previewed the 2022-23 season, discussed being a first time head coach, and more!
Comments / 0