Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
Duck Donuts opens 3rd location in Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Related
WBTV
New store combats food desert in Rowan County
The couple was back in court for the first time in over a year, where the two pleaded guilty to ALL charges. Authorities are investigating the cause of the gas leak. The North Carolina department of transportation is hoping to come up with a few solutions. Charlotte mom turns her...
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in October 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
WBTV
Dangerous Huntersville intersection under state investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation is investigating the safety of the Hambright Road and Mt. Holly-Huntersville intersection because drivers say it’s not safe. “I’ve seen a lot of close calls, I’ve been a part of them at times,” said driver Tara Peace....
Community unites to preserve Concord neighborhood’s legacy
CONCORD, N.C. — A community in Concord is making an effort to give a neighborhood a historical designation to preserve its legacy. Connie Bost has lived in her house in Concord’s Logan neighborhood since long before the roads were paved. “I’m 74. All my life we’ve lived here,”...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Concord NC
Concord, North Carolina, is in the Charlotte Metropolitan area and home to some of the most popular destinations in North Carolina, such as the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Concord Mills Mall. Concord was once a cotton-producing area, later becoming a textile manufacturing hub. This city values racing, past and present....
country1037fm.com
Igloos Return To Charlotte North Carolina
Igloos make their return to Charlotte at the popular rooftop spot Merchant & Trade. According to Axios Charlotte, the igloo will be available Tuesdays-Sundays beginning November 11. From the 19th floor of the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, Merchant & Trade allows for breathtaking views of the city skyline. Visitors can see Romare Bearden Park and Truist Field, as well. “Igloos” first appeared in 2020 as a way of social distancing during the pandemic. They were meant to be temporary. However, everyone loved the idea so much they decided to keep them. This year, when the igloos return to Charlotte, there will only be one, not two. Reservations will be accepted for parties as small as 2 and as big as 10. The theme will be “Apres-ski lodge,” according to the communications manager.
kiss951.com
Another $250,000 North Carolina Lottery Winner
Many of us keep buying lottery tickets with hope in our hearts. Well, for the second time, Billy Pruett of Shelby decided to try his luck playing the lottery. he purchased a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize! At 56 years old, Pruett bought his lucky Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from Harry’s Quick Shop on Washburn Switch Road in Shelby. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526. Pruett said he also plans to pay some bills, share some of the money with his friends, and put the rest in savings.
‘No teeth’: Prosecutors face challenges in stopping Charlotte’s street racers
CHARLOTTE — We’ve shown you the reckless street takeovers all across the Queen City -- drivers block traffic and eat up the asphalt, and innocent people are caught in the chaos. Now Channel 9 is learning that even if the drivers are caught, they may not face much punishment.
focusnewspaper.com
True Crime: The Hickory Murder
It didn’t take long after Hickory became a municipality in North Carolina (1870) for a scandal to attach itself to the town. Following a January snow in 1878, “a party of youths from Hickory, while hunting in Burke County, found evidences of a hasty burial of a woman and child in a secluded hollow.” Who were they and what transpired? For a few weeks the community asked itself those very questions.
WBTV
BREAKING: Pizza delivery driver shot in Southwest Charlotte
Houser only bought one ticket, so he says he never expected to hear his name called. New Food Lion opens in town of Cleveland, N.C. In the town of Cleveland in Rowan Co., N.C., the only grocery store in town closed a month ago. Today, Food Lion opened in that same location.
I-85 to close in Belmont Tuesday night. Here's why
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Belmont will be closed for more than an hour Tuesday night for a construction project at the new CaroMont Regional Medical Center. Duke Energy will close all lanes of I-85 near Exit 27 to construct a new electric line...
wccbcharlotte.com
Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
Truck tows Midnight Diner to new location in Uptown
CHARLOTTE — A popular South End staple has made its way to a new spot. The Midnight Diner closed its original location in September. Crews used a large truck and trailer overnight Tuesday to move the building from East Carson Street to its new home in Uptown. The building...
Gambling crackdown: CMPD makes major bust at Charlotte 'skill arcade'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police investigators are teaming up with federal agencies to crack down on illegal gambling after detectives seized numerous video gaming machines and over $20,000 in cash from a sweepstakes location last week. Undercover officers made the bust at a sweepstakes arcade on Brookshire Boulevard. They...
This North Carolina Restaurant Has The Best Cheap Burrito In The State
Cheapsim found the tastiest inexpensive burritos around the country.
CMPD dispels rumor of serial killer in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Several posts on social media went viral with a claim that a serial killer was on the loose in Charlotte, but the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Tuesday that the posts aren’t true. Channel 9 isn’t sharing the social media posts, but one video on TikTok...
qcnews.com
Company apologizes over confusing North Carolina election texts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you’re like me, you may have received a text like this one, telling you your address and where to cast your vote. “We’ve heard from a number of voters about various mailings that have gone out, as well as text messages with inaccuracies about their voter history from previous elections or even a text message that says they haven’t voted yet,” said the executive director of the state board of elections Karen Brinson.
Gaston County parents concerned over bus driver absences
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parents are voicing concerns about payroll issues in the Gaston County Schools system. One parent informed Queen City news there were problems at Southwest Middle School and that the drivers at Stuart Cramer High School walked off the job. Many Gaston County School employees have been upset since the […]
Video shows motorcycle rider shouting racial slurs at driver in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A social media influencer from Charlotte posted a video on TikTok that shows a motorcycle rider yelling and spewing racial slurs at a driver in Gastonia. The video shot on East Franklin Boulevard got about 250,000 views. In the video at the top of this webpage,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Serial Killer In Charlotte? CMPD Addresses Social Media Rumors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Social media posts are going around claiming there might be a serial killer targeting women in Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is dispelling those rumors. On Tuesday, CMPD tweeted there is “no evidence” linking any of the recent deaths referenced in the social media posts....
Comments / 0