Coming off of the bye week, the Texas Longhorns are facing what feels like a make-or-break moment for this season. Heading out on the road to take on the Kansas State Wildcats, their chances to make the Big 12 title game are somehow still alive, but they likely would have to win all of their remaining games to do so. To win them all, you have to win the first one, and so comes the challenge of a resurgent Kansas State program, coming off of a 48-0 dismantling of the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Led by Deuce Vaughn, the other unanimous preseason All-Conference running back, the Wildcats’ offense eats up the ground game, even with quarterback Adrian Martinez injured.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO