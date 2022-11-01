Read full article on original website
No. 24 Texas at Kansas State gamethread
The No. 24 Texas Longhorns are in Manhattan on Saturday to face the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats as head coach Steve Sarkisian searches for his second road win in burnt orange and white and his first signature win with the Longhorns. And there’s also the current five-game winning streak...
Live Reaction: Texas survives Kansas State on the road
It wasn’t pretty nor was it fun, but the Texas Longhorns managed to hold onto a second-half lead and get their first road win since October of 2021, holding off the Kansas State Wildcats 34-27. That being said, the second-half woes continued to plague the Longhorns, managing just three...
5-star PF Ron Holland commits to Texas
The Texas Longhorns landed one of the biggest commitments since head coach Chris Beard arrived back on the Forty Acres on Saturday morning when Duncanville power forward Ron Holland committed to the Longhorns over the Arkansas Razorbacks and the UCLA Bruins. The decision from the 6’8, 195-pounder came six days...
How to watch No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State: Game time, TV, streaming, and more
In spite of the struggles, the No. 24 Texas Longhorns still have a chance at playing in Arlington. They’ll need some help, but their part of the equation is simple — survive and advance. The first test is one of the toughest they’ll face in the final four games, in Manhattan against the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats.
Longhorn Republic Podcast: Kansas State preview
Coming off of the bye week, the Texas Longhorns are facing what feels like a make-or-break moment for this season. Heading out on the road to take on the Kansas State Wildcats, their chances to make the Big 12 title game are somehow still alive, but they likely would have to win all of their remaining games to do so. To win them all, you have to win the first one, and so comes the challenge of a resurgent Kansas State program, coming off of a 48-0 dismantling of the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Led by Deuce Vaughn, the other unanimous preseason All-Conference running back, the Wildcats’ offense eats up the ground game, even with quarterback Adrian Martinez injured.
Fearless Predictions - K State
Well, K State butt stomped OSU with their backup quarterback and we couldn't beat OSU. Soooooooo, there's that. I do think that Texas will play better. After all, we had another players only meeting, right?. But I don't think it will be enough. K state is just good this year...
WATCH: Texas drops hype video ahead of key showdown with Kansas State
“The challenge is to not focus on December 3rd, it’s to focus on this week, focus on the task at hand, focus on what’s right in front of them and what’s going to be needed to go in there and get a win.”. The task at hand...
Longhorns Daily News: Gonzaga reportedly in talks to join the new Big 12
ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported yesterday that the Gonzaga Bulldogs are in early talks with Big 12 officials to potentially join the reformed conference. Gonzaga does not sponsor football. WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS. Austin American-Statesman: Texas, Quinn Ewers look to bounce back from Stillwater in Manhattan. Dallas...
Bring on the Cats Q&A: Defense is the recipe for success at Kansas State
The Texas Longhorns find themselves in a survive and advance mindset as they close out the remaining four games of conference play. After losing to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the margin has disappeared for Texas’s goal of reaching the conference title game, and coming out of the bye they’ll be put to the test immediately. The Kansas State Wildcats currently sit second in the conference, with a legit shot to make a trip to Arlington.
No. 24 Texas at No. 13 Kansas State live updates: FG cuts Longhorns lead to 34-27
On a cool, sunny day in Manhattan, the No. 24 Texas Longhorns continue the defining final stretch of the 2022 season with a matchup against the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats at 6:00 p.m. Central on FS1. Among the major storylines:. Which quarterback will play for the Wildcats — senior...
Roundtable: Can Texas snap their losing streak on the road?
In the first unveiling of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings, the Texas Longhorns came in at No. 24. Do you agree?. Cameron Parker (@camerondparker) - If Texas is playing on a neutral field, I don’t think there are 25 better teams than them so I agree. Now on the road, that’s a different story.
Initial thoughts from No. 24 Texas’ 34-27 win over No. 13 Kansas State
Another big lead, another bad second half, but this time, the No. 24 Texas Longhorns were able to hold on, outlasting the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats, 34-27. Here are a few initial thoughts from the Longhorns narrow road win. Bijan was at his best. Just eight yards shy of...
Despite Texas’ issues closing games, Big 12 title dreams remain intact
Between the bye week and back-to-back underwhelming performances, it’s been nearly a month since the Texas Longhorns have looked the part on Saturdays. Since that 49-0 shutout win over the Oklahoma Sooners, the Horns are 1-1 with the loss coming by just seven points on the road against the No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys. On the surface, all seems to be going as expected for Texas in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era.
Survey Results: Sorry Vegas, Texas fans aren’t fooled
In one of the more shocking lines of the season, the No. 24 Texas Longhorns are favored in Manhattan, KS this week against the No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats. Las Vegas is not convinced of Chris Kleiman’s squad yet despite not allowing Oklahoma State to score at all in last week’s 48-0 victory.
Texas still hasn’t developed WR depth behind Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington
Isaiah Neyor ain’t walking through that door. Twelve catches. One hundred ninety-six yards. Zero touchdowns. Behind Texas Longhorns sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy and junior wide receiver Jordan Whittington, head coach Steve Sarkisian and position coach Brennen Marion are still seeking consistent contributions from the rest of the wide receivers on the roster with only four games remaining on the regular season.
Longhorn football commits in action, Nov. 3-4
The Texas high school football season is now in Week 11, and after this week every team will either be preparing for the playoffs or turning in their equipment. Of the Texas Longhorns’ 24 total commits, only one has been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, and four others will need to win their games tonight or tomorrow to have a chance at reaching the postseason.
