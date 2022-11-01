ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Blockbuster’ Review: Netflix’s Mediocre Sitcom Can’t Shake Its Manufactured Attempt at Feel-Good Comedy

When “The Last Blockbuster,” a documentary celebrating the Blockbuster Video store in Oregon that became the final surviving vestige of the once-mighty video rental chain, found its audience on Netflix, the irony was so neat it barely qualified as such. After all, where else could a contemporary documentary reach so many people but the very streamer that helped kill off Blockbuster?
Ken Jennings Reflects On The Role Of Faith In His Rise To ‘Jeopardy!’ Fame

Highest-earning American game show contestant. Competitive trivia co-host. Ken Jennings has been many things in his 48 years of living, with maybe more titles to come, after starting off as a missionary studying English and computer science. It’s already been an eventful, widning road, but Jennings says that his faith played an important role in helping him navigate all the glories and hangups of pursuing Jeopardy! fame.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story review – bizarre, one-joke biopic

This extravagantly offbeat biopic of accordionist and parodist Weird Al Yankovic was co-written by Yankovic himself. And he is not, it seems, the most reliable of sources. Starring a very game Daniel Radcliffe in a curly wig, the film invents a parallel reality in which Weird Al was a superstar-dating, drug lord-slaughtering musical sensation, who was adored and revered by all who heard his lame lyrical reworkings of 80s pop songs. It’s mildly amusing, and Evan Rachel Wood is great fun as an evil Madonna. But one joke – even a joke as bizarre as this – is not enough to sustain a whole movie.
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Review: Twisty Mystery May Stick the Landing on Netflix

Sometimes life imitates art, which is essentially what happened when NBC’s twisty mystery drama “Manifest” was saved from cancellation by Netflix. Just as the passengers of Flight 828 got a second chance at life, the show gets a second chance to explain why, and that time has come with the first half of the final season — billed as “Manifest” Season 4 Part 1.
