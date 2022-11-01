Read full article on original website
‘Causeway’ Review: A Subdued Jennifer Lawrence Shines in Intimate Drama
The actress joins Brian Tyree Henry for a gentle Lila Neugebauer film that moves with the languid rhythms of New Orleans
‘The Estate’ Review: Money Makes Everything Worse in This All-Star Black Comedy
Tale of voracious would-be heirs lacks the courage to commit to its own nastiness
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Review: Elizabeth Debicki Stuns as Diana Takes Center Stage
The penultimate season of the Netflix series adeptly tackles Diana and Charles' divorce and the Queen's reputation woes
‘Blockbuster’ Review: Netflix’s Mediocre Sitcom Can’t Shake Its Manufactured Attempt at Feel-Good Comedy
When “The Last Blockbuster,” a documentary celebrating the Blockbuster Video store in Oregon that became the final surviving vestige of the once-mighty video rental chain, found its audience on Netflix, the irony was so neat it barely qualified as such. After all, where else could a contemporary documentary reach so many people but the very streamer that helped kill off Blockbuster?
‘I’m Totally Fine’ Review: Indie Sci-Fi Comedy’s Actually a Stealth Tearjerker
It’s easy to get existential in the wake of a global pandemic. Why are we here? What do we mean to each other? When you lose someone, what happens to all the love you felt for them?. If you’re Vanessa, the protagonist of the new indie tearjerker “I’m Totally...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ Review: Superhero Extravaganza Underwhelmingly Launches Franchise
This Hindi-language would-be blockbuster plays out as exceedingly familiar, and even the musical numbers are average at best
How Netflix Could Use the ‘Stranger Things’ Release Strategy to Keep Subscribers | Chart
New data from Whip Media shows that staggered episode releases lead to increased viewer engagement and less churn. Netflix is in an increasingly tough battle to not only add new subscribers but also keep its existing customers engaged — and not watching content on one of its competitors. Fortunately...
Ken Jennings Reflects On The Role Of Faith In His Rise To ‘Jeopardy!’ Fame
Highest-earning American game show contestant. Competitive trivia co-host. Ken Jennings has been many things in his 48 years of living, with maybe more titles to come, after starting off as a missionary studying English and computer science. It’s already been an eventful, widning road, but Jennings says that his faith played an important role in helping him navigate all the glories and hangups of pursuing Jeopardy! fame.
‘Utama’ Review: Bolivia’s Oscar Entry Examines the End of a Way of Life
Disappearing water supply may force an elderly couple to abandon their home and move to the city in this Sundance award-winner
‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Trailer: Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell Strike Up an Affair in Steamy Netflix Film (Video)
The latest adaptation of D.H. Lawrence's classic novel debuts on Netflix Dec. 2
‘Dear Zoe’ Review: Sadie Sink Stars in Overwrought Teen Drama
Filmed before the actress' breakout roles in "Stranger Things" and "The Whale," this YA tale is strictly for fans of the 2005 source material
‘Bachelor in Paradise': Watch Wells Crash Michael and Danielle’s Romantic Day Trip (Exclusive Video)
”What the hell’s going on?“ Michael asks as Wells keeps popping up. “Bachelor in Paradise’s” favorite bartender is back with his antics as Monday’s episode will see Wells crashing Michael and Danielle’s romantic day trip to Sayulita, Mexico, with any and every excuse possible.
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story review – bizarre, one-joke biopic
This extravagantly offbeat biopic of accordionist and parodist Weird Al Yankovic was co-written by Yankovic himself. And he is not, it seems, the most reliable of sources. Starring a very game Daniel Radcliffe in a curly wig, the film invents a parallel reality in which Weird Al was a superstar-dating, drug lord-slaughtering musical sensation, who was adored and revered by all who heard his lame lyrical reworkings of 80s pop songs. It’s mildly amusing, and Evan Rachel Wood is great fun as an evil Madonna. But one joke – even a joke as bizarre as this – is not enough to sustain a whole movie.
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Review: Twisty Mystery May Stick the Landing on Netflix
Sometimes life imitates art, which is essentially what happened when NBC’s twisty mystery drama “Manifest” was saved from cancellation by Netflix. Just as the passengers of Flight 828 got a second chance at life, the show gets a second chance to explain why, and that time has come with the first half of the final season — billed as “Manifest” Season 4 Part 1.
‘Good Rivals’ Trailer: Prime Video Docuseries Investigates Social and Political Roots of Mexican and American Soccer Rivalry (Video)
The three-part docuseries premieres Nov. 24
Colbert Turns Into Mary Poppins to Mock Election Conspiracy Theorists: ‘Dumb Little Idiots, Dumb Little Lie’ (Video)
The "Late Show" host broke into song after learning of ballot box monitors' latest tactics
‘Almost Famous’ Review: Cameron Crowe Comes to Broadway With a Mixed Bag of Rock Music and Groupies
In his new treatment of his semiautobiographical film, why is he recycling himself as Evan Hansen?
How to Watch ‘Manifest’ Season 4: Where Is the Revived Series Streaming?
The passengers of Flight 828 are reborn again on a new streaming home
‘Holy Spider’ Review: Iranian Serial-Killer Thriller Misses the Mark
Denmark's Oscar entry feels torn between making a point about fundamentalist misogyny and indulging in lurid exploitation
