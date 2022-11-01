Elon Musk is apparently freaking out a little over an exodus of advertisers on Twitter since he took over, because he publicly threatened them on Friday night. It started Friday morning, when he whined in an extremely Trump-like tweet that advertisers were fleeing because of “activist groups,” which he said was “Extremely messed up!” and an attempt “to destroy free speech in America.” He also insisted “nothing has changed” since he took over.

