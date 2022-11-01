ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Loses It Over Twitter Advertiser Exodus, Threatens ‘Thermonuclear Name & Shame’

Elon Musk is apparently freaking out a little over an exodus of advertisers on Twitter since he took over, because he publicly threatened them on Friday night. It started Friday morning, when he whined in an extremely Trump-like tweet that advertisers were fleeing because of “activist groups,” which he said was “Extremely messed up!” and an attempt “to destroy free speech in America.” He also insisted “nothing has changed” since he took over.
Warner Bros. Discovery Misses Wall Street Q3 Projections as Ad Revenue Drops 11%

Warner Bros. Discovery, the nation’s second-largest entertainment giant, reported Thursday that sluggish advertising sales dented third-quarter results as the company continues to eye cost-cutting layoffs and a viable streaming strategy. The studio reported a loss of $2.3 billion, or 95 cents a share, on revenue of $9.82 billion. Analysts...
