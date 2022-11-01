Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Loses It Over Twitter Advertiser Exodus, Threatens ‘Thermonuclear Name & Shame’
Elon Musk is apparently freaking out a little over an exodus of advertisers on Twitter since he took over, because he publicly threatened them on Friday night. It started Friday morning, when he whined in an extremely Trump-like tweet that advertisers were fleeing because of “activist groups,” which he said was “Extremely messed up!” and an attempt “to destroy free speech in America.” He also insisted “nothing has changed” since he took over.
Black women and the glass cliff: ‘I was supposed to bring some kind of Black Girl Magic’
Double standards and high expectations create a recipe for failure for many Black women in leadership roles.
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Hints Studio Would Be Interested in a New Harry Potter Movie
David Zaslav told Wall Street analysts that the studio is sitting on an enormous number of blockbuster franchises that need to be reactivated
Warner Bros. Discovery Misses Wall Street Q3 Projections as Ad Revenue Drops 11%
Warner Bros. Discovery, the nation’s second-largest entertainment giant, reported Thursday that sluggish advertising sales dented third-quarter results as the company continues to eye cost-cutting layoffs and a viable streaming strategy. The studio reported a loss of $2.3 billion, or 95 cents a share, on revenue of $9.82 billion. Analysts...
Warner Bros. Execs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to Receive Milestone Award at 2023 PGAs
The Producers Guild of America award's past recipients include Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg and James Cameron
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0