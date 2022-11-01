Read full article on original website
Related
Cricket-Pakistan join India in semis after Dutch dump South Africa
MELBOURNE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets in their final Super 12 match to join Group 2 rivals India in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup in Adelaide on Sunday.
Japan PM pledges to boost military capacity
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Sunday to beef up Japan's naval and military capacity, warning that nations must prepare to face aggressors. "The enhancement (of Japan's naval capacity) cannot wait, including construction of new naval ships, bolstering our missile defence capacity and improvement of the work conditions and compensations for our (military) personnel," he said.
Fears UK will break climate crisis pledge for poor nations after failure to reveal funding
Ministers have been told to come clean on suspicions the UK will break promises to fund climate crisis help for poorer nations, after failing to set out what money is being provided.As the crucial Cop27 summit opens, the government is refusing to set out its recent contributions to a crucial global fund – despite Boris Johnson pledging to boost spending to an average of £2.3bn a year.Figures seen by The Independent show only £1.3bn was paid in 2020, the most recent statistic provided, as rich nations were condemned for failing to meet a $100bn annual target set a decade...
Pope wraps up Bahrain trip with visit to Gulf's oldest church
MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis wound up his trip to Bahrain on Sunday by visiting the oldest Catholic church in the Gulf, telling bishops, priests and nuns to remain united as they ministered to the faithful in the majority Muslim area.
Cop27 negotiations are a ‘formula for failure’, UK’s former climate envoy warns
Negotiations at the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt are a “formula for failure”, the government’s former special envoy on climate change has warned as the critical event begins.The conference, which starts on Sunday, comes as the climate emergency escalates with droughts, wildfires and floods devastating communities around the world.This Sharm el-Sheikh summit has been dubbed the “implementation Cop” as it aims to make progress on transforming pledges into action, as well as strengthening commitments to tackle the crisis.But Sir David King, head of the Climate Crisis Advisory Group and a former lead climate negotiator for Britain, warned that...
Comments / 0