‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Review: Twisty Mystery May Stick the Landing on Netflix

Sometimes life imitates art, which is essentially what happened when NBC’s twisty mystery drama “Manifest” was saved from cancellation by Netflix. Just as the passengers of Flight 828 got a second chance at life, the show gets a second chance to explain why, and that time has come with the first half of the final season — billed as “Manifest” Season 4 Part 1.
‘Blockbuster’ Review: Netflix’s Mediocre Sitcom Can’t Shake Its Manufactured Attempt at Feel-Good Comedy

When “The Last Blockbuster,” a documentary celebrating the Blockbuster Video store in Oregon that became the final surviving vestige of the once-mighty video rental chain, found its audience on Netflix, the irony was so neat it barely qualified as such. After all, where else could a contemporary documentary reach so many people but the very streamer that helped kill off Blockbuster?
Winston Duke Joins Universal’s ‘The Fall Guy’

Winston Duke, who returns as M’Baku in the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” has joined the cast of Ryan Gosling’s “The Fall Guy” film adaptation for Universal, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Emily Blunt also star. “Hobbs...
‘Blockbuster’ EP Says It Would Have Been ‘Super Weird’ Not to Make Fun of Netflix (Video)

But Vanessa Ramos tells TheWrap Netflix was ‘pretty onboard’ with being roasted. What’s it like working at the last Blockbuster in existence? Well, it’s just like any other workplace comedy, really, except the employees have a bit of a distaste toward Netflix and its algorithms — which might be odd for a series that’s literally a Netflix original. But according to executive producer Vanessa Ramos, the streaming giant was more than onboard with poking fun at themselves; they encouraged it.
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Credits Scene: Who Plays [SPOILER]?

Warning: This piece contains major spoilers for “Enola Holmes 2.” If you have not yet watched, turn back now!. As if the ending of “Enola Holmes 2” isn’t complicated enough, the film’s post-credits scene sets up an entirely new wrinkle to the franchise — albeit an exciting one.
