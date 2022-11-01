Read full article on original website
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Trailer: Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell Strike Up an Affair in Steamy Netflix Film (Video)
The latest adaptation of D.H. Lawrence's classic novel debuts on Netflix Dec. 2
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Review: Twisty Mystery May Stick the Landing on Netflix
Sometimes life imitates art, which is essentially what happened when NBC’s twisty mystery drama “Manifest” was saved from cancellation by Netflix. Just as the passengers of Flight 828 got a second chance at life, the show gets a second chance to explain why, and that time has come with the first half of the final season — billed as “Manifest” Season 4 Part 1.
‘Bachelor in Paradise': Watch Wells Crash Michael and Danielle’s Romantic Day Trip (Exclusive Video)
”What the hell’s going on?“ Michael asks as Wells keeps popping up. “Bachelor in Paradise’s” favorite bartender is back with his antics as Monday’s episode will see Wells crashing Michael and Danielle’s romantic day trip to Sayulita, Mexico, with any and every excuse possible.
‘The Rookie’ Scores Season-Best Ratings in 7-Day Multiplatform Viewing (Exclusive)
ABC’s “The Rookie” has hit a season-best in its seven-day multiplatform viewing with Season 5, Episode 5, according to Nielsen live plus seven-day and ABC multiplatform plus seven-day numbers shared exclusively with TheWrap. Viewing of the Nathan Fillion-starring procedural jumped up to 8.5 million viewers across a...
How to Watch ‘Manifest’ Season 4: Where Is the Revived Series Streaming?
The passengers of Flight 828 are reborn again on a new streaming home
‘Blockbuster’ Review: Netflix’s Mediocre Sitcom Can’t Shake Its Manufactured Attempt at Feel-Good Comedy
When “The Last Blockbuster,” a documentary celebrating the Blockbuster Video store in Oregon that became the final surviving vestige of the once-mighty video rental chain, found its audience on Netflix, the irony was so neat it barely qualified as such. After all, where else could a contemporary documentary reach so many people but the very streamer that helped kill off Blockbuster?
Winston Duke Joins Universal’s ‘The Fall Guy’
Winston Duke, who returns as M’Baku in the upcoming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” has joined the cast of Ryan Gosling’s “The Fall Guy” film adaptation for Universal, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Emily Blunt also star. “Hobbs...
Ratings: ‘Chicago Med’ Leads Non-Sports Viewership With Asjha Cooper’s Exit Episode
A total of 6.6 million viewers tuned it to see Veronica Taylor's last episode after two seasons on the NBC series
‘Blockbuster’ EP Says It Would Have Been ‘Super Weird’ Not to Make Fun of Netflix (Video)
But Vanessa Ramos tells TheWrap Netflix was ‘pretty onboard’ with being roasted. What’s it like working at the last Blockbuster in existence? Well, it’s just like any other workplace comedy, really, except the employees have a bit of a distaste toward Netflix and its algorithms — which might be odd for a series that’s literally a Netflix original. But according to executive producer Vanessa Ramos, the streaming giant was more than onboard with poking fun at themselves; they encouraged it.
‘The Crown’ Season 5 Review: Elizabeth Debicki Stuns as Diana Takes Center Stage
The penultimate season of the Netflix series adeptly tackles Diana and Charles' divorce and the Queen's reputation woes
‘Enola Holmes’ Recap: What to Remember Before Watching ‘Enola Holmes 2’
“Enola Holmes 2” is here, continuing the story set about in the 2020 Netflix film, but if you’re looking for a recap of the first film before you dive into the sequel, we’ve got you covered. Starring Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role of Enola, the...
How to Watch ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Where Is the Daniel Radcliffe Movie Streaming?
The "unexaggerated true story" stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna and Conan O'Brien as Andy Warhol
How to Watch ‘My Policeman’: Is Harry Styles and Emma Corrin’s Romantic Drama Streaming?
The film is based on Bethan Roberts' novel
How to Watch ‘Causeway’: Is the New Jennifer Lawrence Movie Streaming?
Jennifer Lawrence returns to the screen in A24’s “Causeway,” the first-time feature directed by Lila Neugebauer. The actress shares the screen with Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta,” “Boardwalk Empire,”) to tell the story of a friendship between a veteran and a car repairman. Lawrence...
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Credits Scene: Who Plays [SPOILER]?
Warning: This piece contains major spoilers for “Enola Holmes 2.” If you have not yet watched, turn back now!. As if the ending of “Enola Holmes 2” isn’t complicated enough, the film’s post-credits scene sets up an entirely new wrinkle to the franchise — albeit an exciting one.
Lionsgate Sees $1.75 Billion Loss After Starz Restructuring, But Beats Wall Street Projections
Amid growing intrigue surrounding its spinoff strategy, Lionsgate reported growth for its streaming service Starz, even as the company suffered another quarterly loss amidst restructuring of its overseas streaming strategy. Lionsgate reported a total streaming subscriber count for Starz of 27.3 million, up by 1 million from the 26.3 million...
‘I’m Totally Fine’ Review: Indie Sci-Fi Comedy’s Actually a Stealth Tearjerker
It’s easy to get existential in the wake of a global pandemic. Why are we here? What do we mean to each other? When you lose someone, what happens to all the love you felt for them?. If you’re Vanessa, the protagonist of the new indie tearjerker “I’m Totally...
‘Black Adam’ Stays No. 1 at Box Office as ‘Black Panther 2’ Approaches
Warner Bros./DC’s “Black Adam” will stay as the box office champ for a third weekend as it is projected by industry estimates to earn $17.5 million, topping the new Crunchyroll anime release “One Piece Film Red.”. Dwayne Johnson’s blockbuster continues to follow the trajectory of last...
‘The Estate’ Review: Money Makes Everything Worse in This All-Star Black Comedy
Tale of voracious would-be heirs lacks the courage to commit to its own nastiness
