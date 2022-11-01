ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WanderWisdom

Mom's Hacks for Staying at a Hotel With a Baby Are Game-Changers

By Nicole Pomarico
WanderWisdom
WanderWisdom
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pvrff_0iuRowtQ00

Traveling with a little one doesn't have to be an ordeal!

No matter how much of an experienced traveler you are before you have kids, the first time you travel with kids will absolutely throw you for a loop. Forget packing light — they need tons of stuff, especially if they happen to be babies. It can be such a hassle, but usually, that hassle is worth it for the memories you end up making along the way.

And if you're planning a trip that involves a baby soon, this TikTok video from @brit617 might help. She's sharing her hacks to make staying in a hotel with a baby easier, and considering that can be one of the most stressful parts of traveling with kids, we're all ears!

View the original article to see embedded media.

She shared tips like using a hanger with pants clips on it to keep the curtains closed, which will make sure the room stays dark and the baby doesn't wake too early, or using the ice bags in the room to hold dirty diapers. She also advised laying down a sheet to create a clean play area for a small baby on the floor.

One of her tips also included sticking a pillow under the fitted sheet of the bed to create a barrier, but that might be better suited for toddlers who have to sleep in a grown up bed. Some hotels even offer bed rails for young guests if you check with the front desk!

Staying in a hotel with babies (especially those who might cry for a long time during the night) can be really stressful when you're worried about disturbing other guests... not to mention trying to parent in an unfamiliar, non-child proofed environment. But these tips should help make it at least a little bit easier.

Good luck out there!

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

11 Lifesaving Tips For Staying In A Hotel With A Toddler

Staying in a hotel with a toddler can be a daunting undertaking. There are quite a few logistical challenges to navigate: Where will the toddler sleep? What time of room should I book? Should I bring my own crib? Where will I relax after bedtime?. You’re not alone in asking...
intheknow.com

Mom shares easy head support hack to make babies more comfortable in carriers

This TikTok mom shared a brilliantly easy hack for keeping your baby’s head supported while carrying it!. Nicole (@nicolelamia_) is a parent and TikToker who shares a mix of sweet videos of her baby, relatable parenting stories, and useful hacks. In a recent video, Nicole shared a hack for keeping your baby’s head supported while carrying it, and it’s shockingly simple! The hack is designed for parents who use wrap baby carriers, and ensures your little one is as comfy as possible!
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
Tyla

Dog owner left heartbroken over note in waiting room at vets

People have been left in tears after a TikToker revealed a 'sudden realisation' they had upon taking their dog to the vet. Animals truly are everything. There's a reason why dogs are called a man's best friend, and despite being a dog person myself, I have to admit cats are pretty cute too.
intheknow.com

Woman refuses to pay for boyfriend’s parents’ dinner: ‘He was shocked’

A woman is refusing to pay for her boyfriend’s meals when they go out. She shared her story on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her boyfriend of five months, Ricky, is divorced. After she started a second job, Ricky began making her pay for everything when they went out. Then he tried to get her to pay for his parents’ dinner.
pawesome.net

Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches

Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
WanderWisdom

WanderWisdom

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
214
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT

Your go-to site for travel to learn about what's going on in the world of destinations and travel.

 https://wanderwisdom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy