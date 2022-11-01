ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nose picking was always gross — now a study says it may lead to late-onset Alzheimer's

Nose picking may be more than just a social faux pas. A study out of Australia suggests there may be a link between nose picking and developing late-onset Alzheimer's disease. The study — titled "Chlamydia pneumoniae can infect the central nervous system via the olfactory and trigeminal nerves and contributes to Alzheimer’s disease risk" — was published in the journal Scientific Reports.
A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
Cheryl Burke Reacts to Kissing Derek Hough on ‘DWTS’

Longtime Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Cheryl Burke has a series of TikTok videos in which she reacts to past performances on the show. That includes one routine with fellow pro Derek Hough that featured a kiss. Cheryl Burke Says Kissing Derek Hough Was Like Kissing her Brother. Back...
Another 'Bachelor' Baby Is on the Way

The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Burrello. Quinn spoke about the exciting news with Us Weekly and shared that she is a little over three months along. The former reality TV star wed her husband in May 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Quinn...
Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Are 'Still Trying' For A Baby After Overcoming Marital Woes

The country sensation seems to have patched up recent relationship issues with her "ride or die" husband, Brendan McLoughlin, and is eager to start a family of her own. According to a source, “Miranda and Brendan are still going strong" despite small hiccups over the former police officer and award-winning singer's conflicting jobs. “He’s super supportive of her career and is with her every step of the way.”
