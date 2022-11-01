ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia pastor slams GOP nominee Herschel Walker in fiery sermon: 'We don't need a walker'

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

An Atlanta-area pastor and social justice advocate delivered a fiery sermon Sunday, calling for action from Georgians while critiquing Donald Trump-backed Herschel Walker, the GOP nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia.

“Y’all ain’t ready for me today,” Jamal Bryant warned the congregation at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church , a megachurch about 17 miles southeast of downtown Atlanta

“In 2022, we don’t need a walker, we need a runner,” Bryant said in the recorded sermon ahead of next week's midterm election.

For the first time in the Peach State, two Black candidates – Walker and Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock – are vying for the same Senate seat.

"They thought we were so slow, that we were so stupid, that we would elect the lowest caricature of a stereotypical broken Black man as opposed to somebody who is educated and erudite and focused," Bryant said from the pulpit as congregants cheered, clapped and nodded heads in the church's pews.

Warnock won the 2020 special election to fill the remaining two years of the Senate seat.  Now both candidates are running for a full six-year term.

“We need somebody who’s going to run and tell the truth about Jan. 6. We need someone who going to run and push for the cancellation of student loan debts," Bryant continued. "We need someone who’s going to run and make the former president respond to a subpoena. We don’t need a walker. We need somebody who will be steadfast, unmovable, always abounding, knowing your labor is not in vain.”

OnPolitics: Get political news, fast and to the point, delivered to your inbox .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21tdrV_0iuRnHBC00
Rev. Jamal-Harris Bryant speaking outside the courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia. New Birth Missionary Baptist Church

Walker, a Trump-backed former University of Georgia football star, has been hampered by a string of controversies, including allegations that he paid for his ex-girlfriend to have an abortion despite his anti-abortion position as a candidate.

During a debate last month, Walker called the report , which USA TODAY has not verified, "a flat-out lie." Days later, The New York Times reported that Walker urged the woman to terminate a second pregnancy two years later.

Warnock was also on the defensive during the debate, as Walker painted him as not doing enough to tame high inflation and as a lackey for President Joe Biden, whose approval ratings in the state are low.

Trump granted temporary hold over taxes: Chief Justice Roberts grants Trump temporary hold in dispute over tax returns

A fight to control Congress

Democrats are in a crucial fight to maintain control of Congress. They hold slim majorities in the House, with only an eight-seat advantage, and even slimmer control in the 50-50 Senate.

A poll last month from Quinnipiac University found Warnock ahead of Walker 52%-45%, but most polling has shown a tighter race. A polling average by analysis site FiveThirtyEight has Warnock ahead by 3.7%.

Senate seats to watch: Midterm election races will determine who controls the Senate: Here are 8 to watch

A Warnock reelection would significantly help Democrats brush back a Republican takeover. The race is widely considered a toss-up

To win, Warnock must overcome Biden's low approval ratings, stubborn inflation and fears of a looming recession to replicate support in Atlanta's suburbs.

Contributing: Mabinty Quarshie and Joey Garrison.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia pastor slams GOP nominee Herschel Walker in fiery sermon: 'We don't need a walker'

Comments / 140

Crank_Diesel
4d ago

All of these fake pastors leading the flock. And you Will know them by their works. Pastors standing up and leading the flock to embrace and vote for things that run counter to the teachings of the Bible. Never thought I would see the day…. And you will know them by their works.

Reply(2)
23
sassy girl
4d ago

Warnock is out for himself and has been sold. he isn't in for the black community, he is in for raising costs. Best THINK before you vote foolishly. God is Not in support of demonrats via democrats

Reply(3)
9
MB
4d ago

Well let’s see here. There is old Al Sharpton, race baiter superior, standing right behind this “minister”. That is all I need to know about the credibility of this “pastor” that got his “ministry” out of a Cracker Jack box,

Reply(2)
14
Related
Mother Jones

Brian Kemp Is a Different Kind of Threat to Democracy

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On a bright, crisp Saturday morning in late October, Stacey Abrams’ purple campaign bus arrived in Stone Mountain, Georgia. The city of 6,700 outside of Atlanta is best known for its nearby state park, where the Ku Klux Klan was reborn in 1915 and a 1,700-foot-high relief sculpture of the Confederate leaders Robert E. Lee, Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson and Jefferson Davis is carved in granite.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation

Decatur, Ga.- With just two days remaining in the early voting period candidates up and down the ballot are doing some housekeeping before Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. Rallies in supportive cities and communities are just as much for the candidates as they are for the voters. As of Thursday morning more than 1.8 million […] The post ‘The people of Georgia deserve to know:’ Warnock takes aim at Walker allegations, reputation appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county's election official has admitted failing to mail more than 1,000 absentee ballots to voters who asked for them. Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.
COBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

Georgia Democrats say ‘No Way Walker’

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Georgia Democrats met Thursday morning in Macon to voice their opposition to Herschel Walker being elected senator. Georgia House Minority Leader James Beverly, former Georgia State Senator and Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin and Houston County resident Caly Hess all accused Walker of having a pattern of lying and disturbing behavior.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Magazine

Why do Georgia’s voting stickers now say, “I secured my vote”?

In 2020, the stickers handed out at polling places across Georgia began showing signs of anxiety—relatable, for sure. Previously a cheery illustration of a peach beneath the phrase “I’m a Georgia voter,” the item acquired another sentence, in shoutier lettering: I SECURED MY VOTE! The update was introduced by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger following a period of heightened attention to how Americans vote. The post Why do Georgia’s voting stickers now say, “I secured my vote”? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantaprogressivenews.com

Atlanta Redistricting Produces More White Majority Districts

Atlanta Progressive News; graphics by Department of Planning published pursuant to fair use doctrine; two graphics by Department of Planning with superimposed data by Adrian Paulette Coleman. (APN) ATLANTA – On October 17, 2022, in a unanimous vote of thirteen to zero, the City Council of Atlanta adopted City of...
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes

ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections. At Rainbow Baptist Church just outside […]
GEORGIA STATE
FiveThirtyEight

Where Stacey Abrams Went Wrong

In Part 3 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team breaks down why Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is underperforming in the FiveThirtyEight midterm forecast compared to the last gubernatorial election and what future Democratic stars in purple states can learn from her. Geoffrey Skelley is a senior...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

668K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy