Georgia State

The Best Cities to Find a Great Sandwich

By Josie Green
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QiOa3_0iuRnDeI00 Millions of Americans grew up eating sandwiches. From bologna and Kraft singles to peanut butter and honey to garden-fresh tomatoes with pepper and mayo, these simple and satisfying meals of our youth have instilled in many of us an unwavering enthusiasm for piles of food between bread. ( For the die-hard sandwich-lover, here are 24 iconic sandwiches you can make at home .)

Sandwiches can be hot or cold, or a pleasing combination of the two. Likewise, they can be sweet, savory, or both. They are endlessly customizable, which just adds to their universal appeal.

While you can get a variety of sandwiches just about anywhere in the U.S., some cities have far more sandwich options than others. To determine the 35 best American cities for sandwich-lovers, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report on the subject published by LawnLove , a lawn care company that conducts research into city and state amenities on a regular basis. The site ranked the 200 largest U.S. cities across 12 differently weighted metrics in three categories: access (the number of establishments serving sandwiches per square mile), quality (a combination of consumer ratings and rankings on food and travel sites), and interest (average monthly Google searches for “sandwich shop near me” or “best sandwich near me” between October 2021 and October 2022).

The 35 best cities for sandwich-lovers are spread evenly throughout the country, with the top five cities being San Francisco, St. Louis, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, and New York. The state with the most sandwich-friendly cities is Florida, which has five of the 35, while there are two each in Tennessee, Kentucky, California, and Washington.

Click here to see America’s best cities for sandwich-lovers

Second-place New Orleans is home to not one but two iconic sandwiches - the po’boy and the muffaletta. New York, which ranked first both in quality and interest, is home to numerous sandwich essentials, including hot pastrami on rye, lox and cream cheese on a bagel, and the chopped cheese - a popular bodega specialty that consists of ground beef and onions mixed with melted cheese and served on a hero with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and ketchup. ( Here is the most iconic sandwich in every state .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wBbN_0iuRnDeI00

35. Chicago, Illinois
> Access rank: 20/200
> Quality rank: 64/200
> Interest rank: 12/200
> Overall score: 13.61

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmj05_0iuRnDeI00

34. Denver, Colorado
> Access rank: 34/200
> Quality rank: 51/200
> Interest rank: 6/200
> Overall score: 13.96

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36BrDY_0iuRnDeI00

33. Louisville, Kentucky
> Access rank: 17/200
> Quality rank: 38/200
> Interest rank: 51/200
> Overall score: 14.64

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IUHRK_0iuRnDeI00

32. Hialeah, Florida
> Access rank: 100/200
> Quality rank: 24/200
> Interest rank: 199/200
> Overall score: 14.96

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qb6SH_0iuRnDeI00

31. Atlanta, Georgia
> Access rank: 22/200
> Quality rank: 53/200
> Interest rank: 7/200
> Overall score: 15.02

30. Nashville, Tennessee
> Access rank: 111/200
> Quality rank: 26/200
> Interest rank: 16/200
> Overall score: 15.71

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BM7UY_0iuRnDeI00

29. Kansas City, Kansas
> Access rank: 171/200
> Quality rank: 21/200
> Interest rank: 182/200
> Overall score: 16.18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K4GeX_0iuRnDeI00

28. Seattle, Washington
> Access rank: 13/200
> Quality rank: 40/200
> Interest rank: 24/200
> Overall score: 16.19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJrV8_0iuRnDeI00

27. Alexandria, Virginia
> Access rank: 3/200
> Quality rank: 143/200
> Interest rank: 104/200
> Overall score: 16.23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHsEn_0iuRnDeI00

26. Lincoln, Nebraska
> Access rank: 151/200
> Quality rank: 20/200
> Interest rank: 104/200
> Overall score: 16.64

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iZOaR_0iuRnDeI00

25. Murfreesboro, Tennessee
> Access rank: 120/200
> Quality rank: 16/200
> Interest rank: 95/200
> Overall score: 17.68

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WRv6S_0iuRnDeI00

24. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
> Access rank: 49/200
> Quality rank: 23/200
> Interest rank: 74/200
> Overall score: 17.86

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHANL_0iuRnDeI00

23. Anchorage, Alaska
> Access rank: 192/200
> Quality rank: 13/200
> Interest rank: 130/200
> Overall score: 17.89

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CvJvn_0iuRnDeI00

22. Tacoma, Washington
> Access rank: 63/200
> Quality rank: 18/200
> Interest rank: 101/200
> Overall score: 18.04

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OASnj_0iuRnDeI00

21. Lexington, Kentucky
> Access rank: 153/200
> Quality rank: 14/200
> Interest rank: 111/200
> Overall score: 18.08

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMGNo_0iuRnDeI00

20. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
> Access rank: 6/200
> Quality rank: 47/200
> Interest rank: 80/200
> Overall score: 18.17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ShP5q_0iuRnDeI00

19. Tampa, Florida
> Access rank: 21/200
> Quality rank: 28/200
> Interest rank: 14/200
> Overall score: 18.26

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMuB3_0iuRnDeI00

18. Tulsa, Oklahoma
> Access rank: 126/200
> Quality rank: 9/200
> Interest rank: 91/200
> Overall score: 19.28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoNcd_0iuRnDeI00

17. Albuquerque, New Mexico
> Access rank: 81/200
> Quality rank: 17/200
> Interest rank: 17/200
> Overall score: 19.31

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmOXh_0iuRnDeI00

16. Indianapolis, Indiana
> Access rank: 132/200
> Quality rank: 10/200
> Interest rank: 45/200
> Overall score: 19.32

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQ6MV_0iuRnDeI00

15. Providence, Rhode Island
> Access rank: 11/200
> Quality rank: 19/200
> Interest rank: 83/200
> Overall score: 22.12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28J2Tx_0iuRnDeI00

14. Portland, Oregon
> Access rank: 32/200
> Quality rank: 8/200
> Interest rank: 24/200
> Overall score: 22.39

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1goBmW_0iuRnDeI00

13. Los Angeles, California
> Access rank: 80/200
> Quality rank: 11/200
> Interest rank: 5/200
> Overall score: 22.97

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25JEq8_0iuRnDeI00

12. Baltimore, Maryland
> Access rank: 31/200
> Quality rank: 6/200
> Interest rank: 57/200
> Overall score: 23.18

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S7UfZ_0iuRnDeI00

11. Charleston, South Carolina
> Access rank: 42/200
> Quality rank: 4/200
> Interest rank: 49/200
> Overall score: 23.28

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZORw_0iuRnDeI00

10. Miami, Florida
> Access rank: 5/200
> Quality rank: 25/200
> Interest rank: 44/200
> Overall score: 23.55

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26r33G_0iuRnDeI00

9. Las Vegas, Nevada
> Access rank: 15/200
> Quality rank: 15/200
> Interest rank: 15/200
> Overall score: 24.09

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7v8K_0iuRnDeI00

8. Orlando, Florida
> Access rank: 10/200
> Quality rank: 12/200
> Interest rank: 31/200
> Overall score: 24.81

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUI1h_0iuRnDeI00

7. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
> Access rank: 26/200
> Quality rank: 3/200
> Interest rank: 26/200
> Overall score: 26.32

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4etujP_0iuRnDeI00

6. Boston, Massachusetts
> Access rank: 4/200
> Quality rank: 22/200
> Interest rank: 21/200
> Overall score: 27.14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i5LWH_0iuRnDeI00

5. San Francisco, California
> Access rank: 1/200
> Quality rank: 32/200
> Interest rank: 22/200
> Overall score: 27.69

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iVIkS_0iuRnDeI00

4. St. Louis, Missouri
> Access rank: 7/200
> Quality rank: 5/200
> Interest rank: 42/200
> Overall score: 28.51

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VyoIC_0iuRnDeI00

3. Washington, D.C.
> Access rank: 2/200
> Quality rank: 7/200
> Interest rank: 20/200
> Overall score: 31.96

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsj7p_0iuRnDeI00

2. New Orleans, Louisiana
> Access rank: 18/200
> Quality rank: 2/200
> Interest rank: 29/200
> Overall score: 34.02

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40saXq_0iuRnDeI00

1. New York, New York
> Access rank: 9/200
> Quality rank: 1/200
> Interest rank: 1/200
> Overall score: 48.32

